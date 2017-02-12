Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing (19114 Views)

Here's how the drama unfolded.

First, Bisola was saved











source:









Then Gifty was asked to leave the house and move to the waiting room with the tearful housemates giving her hugs

it was then the turn of Coco ice to leave the house and also head to the waiting room 1 Like

Bassey is saved but collapses and sheds tears as Debbie rise is however asked to leave the house. 1 Share

To the exciting twist now.



the first fake housemate is introduced, an upcoming music artiste called Jon.

his job is to get the housemates on their toes. get them a bit uncomfortable, so their competing spirit can be rejuvenated .

he is then introduced to the housemates

the second fake house mate , Ese, a beauty queen is introduced and she promises to bring major drama to the house.

remember these new housemates are not here for the 25 milli and have simply been brought in to spice things up a bit

host, ebuka now turns to the housemates in the waiting room who are due for eviction and Coco ice is told to come up to the stage as she becomes the only housemate out of the three to be evicted



Coco ice on her eviction " this is a new experience ... i tried as much as possible to embrace it.... i said to God when i was coming, when its time for me to go home, when You know that i have fullfilled whatever purpose you sent me there for, please let me go"

she said she was shocked Bassey had nominated her for eviction and confessed that Bally was the housemate she really liked.

the remaining housemates are advised to up their game.

Also, check out how naija voted for the nominated housemates 1 Like

Im so shocked many people ardently follow this filthy programme that seeks to promote moral decadence among our youths and younger ones. To think that a girl unabashedly let out her bosoms for a guy to suck like a baby who has been starved of breast milk since birth on national tv, while nigerians applaud and watch in sheer admiration, shows you how far deep our nation has sank into the pit of shamelessness and immorality. At a time when the nation is consistently being raped from all sides by clueless kleptomaniacal politicians, the youths prefer to sit back as arm chair critics and tag as cowards, those who choose to speak up for not going into aso rock to remove the clueless one, while they comfortably gossip online.

SHAME 141 Likes 16 Shares

She can go and die; bastard omo Yoruba smoking on live TV like Sango olukoso 26 Likes 1 Share

after exposing her wretched bre.a.sst for the world to see and was sucked freely by a foolish man,so as to escape eviction



u loose ur dignity as a woman just for 25 million that u will never get...smh 48 Likes 3 Shares

Coco Ice said she has missed home

The only coco #koko I know is the KokoMaster 3 Likes

hmmm..this foolish girl who opened her urgly b,,,reasts started talking of God,purpose and how Jesus has plans for her life....her contractors is still writing quote for her mansion in hell.... 35 Likes 5 Shares

Ok

Lol, dat gal with Deep black ni.pple





Well i dnt knw wat d programme All about

Buh every damn house av worked in ph are busy watching it



Asin I dnt get 1 Like 2 Shares

I watched this show, I also laugh but I still need someone to educate on the benefits. plsss

No need to subscribe to watch the bbnaija if we can get the full update here in naira land...pls upload the big brother naija truth or dare game. 3 Likes 1 Share



Her village people meant business Lol,Coco ice,upon all the boob suckingHer village people meant business 22 Likes 1 Share

mtswwwww

1 Like

Upon all the bobby sucking 7 Likes

Ah nice

her coco don finally ICE. upon how bassey try use him mouth defreeze m last night!





na like this dem go transport cocoice back to Nigeria! 5 Likes

Wont miss her. She can continue scheming and piping at home now.



Good riddance.

hummm

This sh*t is overrated jor! 1 Like

No value show



The disgrace is out,go explain to your father and family what pushed you to open your breast for the world and also a guy to suck,even gifty has not gotten to that level of desperation



prettythicksme

was it only her that was evicted? Yah!!!The disgrace is out,go explain to your father and family what pushed you to open your breast for the world and also a guy to suck,even gifty has not gotten to that level of desperationprettythicksmewas it only her that was evicted? 3 Likes