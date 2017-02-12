₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by sleepyeyez(m): 8:13pm
Sunday’s eviction night came with exciting twists as two housemates were kicked out and two fake housemates were introduced to give a jolt to the surviving housemates who big brother feels have gotten too comfortable in the house and have forgotten that 25million naira is at stake.
Here's how the drama unfolded.
First, Bisola was saved
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by sleepyeyez(m): 8:16pm
Then Gifty was asked to leave the house and move to the waiting room with the tearful housemates giving her hugs
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by sleepyeyez(m): 8:18pm
it was then the turn of Coco ice to leave the house and also head to the waiting room
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by sleepyeyez(m): 8:21pm
Bassey is saved but collapses and sheds tears as Debbie rise is however asked to leave the house.
1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by sleepyeyez(m): 8:27pm
To the exciting twist now.
the first fake housemate is introduced, an upcoming music artiste called Jon.
his job is to get the housemates on their toes. get them a bit uncomfortable, so their competing spirit can be rejuvenated .
he is then introduced to the housemates
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by sleepyeyez(m): 8:33pm
the second fake house mate , Ese, a beauty queen is introduced and she promises to bring major drama to the house.
remember these new housemates are not here for the 25 milli and have simply been brought in to spice things up a bit
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by sleepyeyez(m): 8:36pm
host, ebuka now turns to the housemates in the waiting room who are due for eviction and Coco ice is told to come up to the stage as she becomes the only housemate out of the three to be evicted
Coco ice on her eviction " this is a new experience ... i tried as much as possible to embrace it.... i said to God when i was coming, when its time for me to go home, when You know that i have fullfilled whatever purpose you sent me there for, please let me go"
she said she was shocked Bassey had nominated her for eviction and confessed that Bally was the housemate she really liked.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by sleepyeyez(m): 8:38pm
the remaining housemates are advised to up their game.
they also welcome Debbie-rise and Gifty back to the house
Also, check out how naija voted for the nominated housemates
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by sleepyeyez(m): 8:48pm
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by Izecson3D(m): 9:14pm
1st to comment.. where's my award ??
hit like if u love watching BBN, click share if u don't.
4 Likes 65 Shares
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by hobermener: 9:14pm
Im so shocked many people ardently follow this filthy programme that seeks to promote moral decadence among our youths and younger ones. To think that a girl unabashedly let out her bosoms for a guy to suck like a baby who has been starved of breast milk since birth on national tv, while nigerians applaud and watch in sheer admiration, shows you how far deep our nation has sank into the pit of shamelessness and immorality. At a time when the nation is consistently being raped from all sides by clueless kleptomaniacal politicians, the youths prefer to sit back as arm chair critics and tag as cowards, those who choose to speak up for not going into aso rock to remove the clueless one, while they comfortably gossip online.
SHAME
141 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by veekid(m): 9:15pm
She can go and die; bastard omo Yoruba smoking on live TV like Sango olukoso
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by martineverest(m): 9:15pm
after exposing her wretched bre.a.sst for the world to see and was sucked freely by a foolish man,so as to escape eviction
u loose ur dignity as a woman just for 25 million that u will never get...smh
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by Daslim180(m): 9:15pm
Coco Ice said she has missed home
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by Jacksparr0w127: 9:16pm
The only coco #koko I know is the KokoMaster
3 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by rattlesnake(m): 9:16pm
hmmm..this foolish girl who opened her urgly b,,,reasts started talking of God,purpose and how Jesus has plans for her life....her contractors is still writing quote for her mansion in hell....
35 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by brunofarad(m): 9:16pm
Ok
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by Mightyraw(m): 9:16pm
Lol, dat gal with Deep black ni.pple
Well i dnt knw wat d programme All about
Buh every damn house av worked in ph are busy watching it
Asin I dnt get
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by sexaddict08(m): 9:17pm
I watched this show, I also laugh but I still need someone to educate on the benefits. plsss
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by jeromzy(m): 9:17pm
No need to subscribe to watch the bbnaija if we can get the full update here in naira land...pls upload the big brother naija truth or dare game.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by Lilymax(f): 9:17pm
Lol,Coco ice,upon all the boob sucking
Her village people meant business
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by dahaz(m): 9:17pm
mtswwwww
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by priscaoge(f): 9:17pm
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by ALAYORMII: 9:17pm
Upon all the bobby sucking
7 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by Gistedge(f): 9:18pm
Ah nice
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by GreenMavro: 9:18pm
her coco don finally ICE. upon how bassey try use him mouth defreeze m last night!
na like this dem go transport cocoice back to Nigeria!
5 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by BTT(m): 9:18pm
Wont miss her. She can continue scheming and piping at home now.
Good riddance.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by schoolhelpng(m): 9:18pm
hummm
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by ychris: 9:19pm
This sh*t is overrated jor!
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by Ekuru: 9:19pm
No value show
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by Berbierklaus(f): 9:19pm
Yah!!!
The disgrace is out,go explain to your father and family what pushed you to open your breast for the world and also a guy to suck,even gifty has not gotten to that level of desperation
prettythicksme
was it only her that was evicted?
3 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing by tempex88(m): 9:19pm
sleepyeyez:
Up like more display of booby?
3 Likes
