|Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by CastedDude: 8:20pm
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola on Sunday joined Muslims in Osun State to offer special prayer for the nation, particularly for quick recovery and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country.
The prayer which took place at the secretariat of the Osun State Muslim Community in Osogbo, capital of Osun State was organised in honour of the Deputy President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) who is also the President of Muslim Ummah of South-West, (MUSWEN), Dr Sakariyau Olayiwola Babalola.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/sultan-of-sokoto-emir-of-ilorin.html
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by CastedDude: 8:21pm
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by Nogodye(m): 8:24pm
Na money den take organize that prayer oo...Tor! Get well soon Mr President
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by josephine123: 8:32pm
OK .. cool
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by ufuosman: 8:41pm
If I may ask, wot is the name of baba sickness? up till na, test results is not out.
Baba just they think of anoda plan to take tackle issues.
God bless buhari
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by doublewisdom: 8:45pm
Prayer wey no pass ceiling.
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by KidsNEXTdoor: 8:56pm
They can pray from there to Mecca
Buhari is old and weak
No one can cheat nature
All we are saying now is give us Osinbanjo... Don't let Nigeria decay further in the hands of ailing Buhari
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by MidolsStudent(m): 8:58pm
I thought he was only going for vacation
I thought osinbajo said buhari was hale and hearty
I thought he was meant to come back on 6th
I thought iPods said he was dead
I thought Lai Muhammed said he will come back on Saturday?
I thought Obasanjo said it is mere rumour?
I thought he said he is waiting for medical result
I thought Femi Adesi.....
I don taya for naija
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by Danzakidakura(m): 9:48pm
TERRORIST GATHERING, CHECK THEM NOW YOU WILL SEE BOMB.
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by WhoRUDeceiving: 9:57pm
Well what do you know, just look at the pics and you'll see what "Nigeria" is. Fulani rulers and Oduduwa servants, praying that their puppet masters dying in London will be able to "resume work".
LOL
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by point5: 10:03pm
Real men pray
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by toyinjimoh(m): 10:04pm
May Allah bring him bk savely, wailers will b put to shame
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by Agimor(m): 10:05pm
Shey they said Buhari is hale and healthy. What's the point of praying for quick recovery for someone who is healthy?
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by FuckyourMama: 10:05pm
Praying for d dullard in chief is pure futility...d clueless one is paying for his cluelessness. They should deal wit it and move on. No amount of prayers and fasting will distract d thunder dt is presently firing d dullard
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by basilo102: 10:05pm
This is why Hausas considered yoruba muslims as fake muslims. What kind of mosque is this that look like a church?? There are seats in a mosque!!!! This can never be seen in the North
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by hobermener: 10:05pm
Keep fooling yaselves. Rabbish
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by Buharimustgo: 10:06pm
No point praying whom will God answer?the prayers of the murdered relatives under his regime or that of people hoping to have more opportunities to loot more?
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by thankgodegbedi(m): 10:07pm
OYO State loading
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by jesus500(m): 10:07pm
Has anybody prayed For me today?
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by frenchwine(m): 10:08pm
Their prayer no go pass roof. Instead of praying for their
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by BrutalJab: 10:11pm
Pray for someone that's healthy
Which sickness is worrying him
Na those dull and foolish Afonjas wey vote am go pray for their slave master.
5%ters are exempted.
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by Abdulazeez007(m): 10:13pm
CastedDude:all diz ALAROYE bloggers, tgis programme was organised for development of Islam in OSUN state by Osun Muslim community. and he just tagged it like it was organised for buhari's health.
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by chiedu7: 10:14pm
Nobody has ever said that Allah cured anybody,
If he did please show us where in the Quoran.
Jesus on the other hand not only heals people but also raises the dead.
Luke 8
49 While he yet spake, there cometh one from the ruler of the synagogue's house, saying to him, Thy daughter is dead; trouble not the Master.
52 And all wept, and bewailed her: but he said, Weep not; she is not dead, but sleepeth.
53 And they laughed him to scorn, knowing that she was dead.
54 And he put them all out, and took her by the hand, and called, saying, Maid, arise.
55 And her spirit came again, and she arose straightway: and he commanded to give her meat.
So since allah never healed are they not better seeking Jesus who not only heals but can raises the dead?
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by Jengem: 10:14pm
I guess the dull 1 returns this week
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by cbright4real(f): 10:14pm
Wish him quick recovery
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by MichaelUweh(m): 10:15pm
Good,Muslims are now upgrading, they don't longer squatting on the floor to pray, at least they are now using seats in their mosque or is it became Sultan or Satan is there.
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by AdonaiRoofing(m): 10:16pm
Why pray for someone to return safely when he's just taking a vacation and running some medical tests??
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by zoedicuz: 10:17pm
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by guychidile: 10:19pm
May you get well quick my president.
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by SIRmanjar: 10:19pm
Hypocrites..For arebgesola,Obj ad co mind dem go dey pray make bubu die so osinbajo go take over sharperly.
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by OBAGADAFFI: 10:20pm
And the same People will criticize CAN for doing the same from Christians.
|Re: Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos by officialfestus(m): 10:20pm
una sure say this man still dey?
