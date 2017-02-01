Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For Buhari’s Safe Return... Photos (6425 Views)

The prayer which took place at the secretariat of the Osun State Muslim Community in Osogbo, capital of Osun State was organised in honour of the Deputy President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) who is also the President of Muslim Ummah of South-West, (MUSWEN), Dr Sakariyau Olayiwola Babalola.



Source; The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola on Sunday joined Muslims in Osun State to offer special prayer for the nation, particularly for quick recovery and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country.The prayer which took place at the secretariat of the Osun State Muslim Community in Osogbo, capital of Osun State was organised in honour of the Deputy President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) who is also the President of Muslim Ummah of South-West, (MUSWEN), Dr Sakariyau Olayiwola Babalola.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/sultan-of-sokoto-emir-of-ilorin.html

Na money den take organize that prayer oo...Tor! Get well soon Mr President

OK .. cool

If I may ask, wot is the name of baba sickness? up till na, test results is not out.









Baba just they think of anoda plan to take tackle issues.









God bless buhari

God bless Nigeria

Prayer wey no pass ceiling. 18 Likes 1 Share

They can pray from there to Mecca



Buhari is old and weak

No one can cheat nature



All we are saying now is give us Osinbanjo... Don't let Nigeria decay further in the hands of ailing Buhari 8 Likes

I thought he was only going for vacation

I thought osinbajo said buhari was hale and hearty

I thought he was meant to come back on 6th

I thought iPods said he was dead

I thought Lai Muhammed said he will come back on Saturday?

I thought Obasanjo said it is mere rumour?

I thought he said he is waiting for medical result

I thought Femi Adesi.....





I don taya for naija 27 Likes

TERRORIST GATHERING, CHECK THEM NOW YOU WILL SEE BOMB. 4 Likes

Well what do you know, just look at the pics and you'll see what "Nigeria" is. Fulani rulers and Oduduwa servants, praying that their puppet masters dying in London will be able to "resume work".





LOL 2 Likes

Real men pray 2 Likes

May Allah bring him bk savely, wailers will b put to shame 1 Like

Shey they said Buhari is hale and healthy. What's the point of praying for quick recovery for someone who is healthy? 5 Likes

Praying for d dullard in chief is pure futility...d clueless one is paying for his cluelessness. They should deal wit it and move on. No amount of prayers and fasting will distract d thunder dt is presently firing d dullard 6 Likes

This is why Hausas considered yoruba muslims as fake muslims. What kind of mosque is this that look like a church?? There are seats in a mosque!!!! This can never be seen in the North 1 Like

Keep fooling yaselves. Rabbish

No point praying whom will God answer?the prayers of the murdered relatives under his regime or that of people hoping to have more opportunities to loot more? 3 Likes

OYO State loading

Has anybody prayed For me today?

Their prayer no go pass roof. Instead of praying for their malian Fulani brothers to receive sense, ur busy praying for wetin no concern prayer 2 Likes

Pray for someone that's healthy





Which sickness is worrying him





Na those dull and foolish Afonjas wey vote am go pray for their slave master.



5%ters are exempted. 1 Like

CastedDude:

all diz ALAROYE bloggers, tgis programme was organised for development of Islam in OSUN state by Osun Muslim community. and he just tagged it like it was organised for buhari's health. all diz ALAROYE bloggers, tgis programme was organised for development of Islam in OSUN state by Osun Muslim community. and he just tagged it like it was organised for buhari's health.

Nobody has ever said that Allah cured anybody,

If he did please show us where in the Quoran.



Jesus on the other hand not only heals people but also raises the dead.



Luke 8

49 While he yet spake, there cometh one from the ruler of the synagogue's house, saying to him, Thy daughter is dead; trouble not the Master.



52 And all wept, and bewailed her: but he said, Weep not; she is not dead, but sleepeth.



53 And they laughed him to scorn, knowing that she was dead.



54 And he put them all out, and took her by the hand, and called, saying, Maid, arise.



55 And her spirit came again, and she arose straightway: and he commanded to give her meat.



So since allah never healed are they not better seeking Jesus who not only heals but can raises the dead? 4 Likes 2 Shares

I guess the dull 1 returns this week

Wish him quick recovery

Good,Muslims are now upgrading, they don't longer squatting on the floor to pray, at least they are now using seats in their mosque or is it became Sultan or Satan is there. 2 Likes

Why pray for someone to return safely when he's just taking a vacation and running some medical tests??



May you get well quick my president.

Hypocrites..For arebgesola,Obj ad co mind dem go dey pray make bubu die so osinbajo go take over sharperly. 1 Like

And the same People will criticize CAN for doing the same from Christians. 1 Like