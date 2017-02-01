₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,019 members, 3,361,211 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 11:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' (17945 Views)
Soma & Miyonse Pictured With Ebuka Obi After Eviction From Big Brother Naija / Coco Ice And Benita Okojie: The Resemblance Between The Two (Photos) / Wizkid Chills With Davido,Akon In Congo After Eviction Drama With Landlord (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by sixtuschimere: 9:37pm
Coco Ice was evicted from BBNaija today.Below is how Don Jazzy reacted to Coco's eviction
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/don-jazzy-reacts-to-coco-ice-eviction.html
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by sixtuschimere: 9:38pm
Lol!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Epositive(m): 9:39pm
finally!
#evicted #positivevibes
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Lamzee(m): 9:41pm
Oga Judge Jazzy. Take time
10 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by josephine123: 9:41pm
BBNAIJA SEF...
WATCH: Drama As BBNaija Bassey Sucked Coco ice's B**bs
WATCH EBUKA AND HIS DISGRACEFUL CASSAVA
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:41pm
Like seriously? Did anyone suck her nipp? Now she has proven to the whole world that she's shameless
18 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by softMarket(m): 9:42pm
Ok....so don jazzy be wan suck the breast also??
Bahd Man
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by LecciGucci: 9:45pm
wickedt
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by StRichard: 9:46pm
Ugly breast!
22 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:47pm
she for allow them bleep am
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by optional1(f): 9:49pm
i faint wakeup
........how many times i go faint wake up this night...
Chai....
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by blackberlin: 10:02pm
I come dey pity the girl sha
Eniyan buru ju lion lo
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Mowoe(m): 10:04pm
Not trying to play saint here tho,
But what's the aim of all these Big Brother Africa, and Big Brother Naija Thing sef? Someone please enlighten me.
Korrection:
Please don't quote me if you don't understand English.... No offense meant.
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by dsmooth1(m): 10:08pm
mumu lady, nw d dat everyone don c ha ugly boobs, mak she no cover am again cos d reputation of boobs don spoil patapata
reality imorality show,
5 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Nutase(f): 10:09pm
Childish
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by MrDandy(m): 10:09pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by lifestyle1(m): 10:09pm
So this old man sef they follow Watch this nonesense.
Spit
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Talk2Bella(f): 10:09pm
so not watching this
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by shamecurls(m): 10:10pm
Blood of Wizkid!
Educative jab!
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by JUDASiskariot: 10:10pm
StRichard:
The breast is fine though.
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by toyinjimoh(m): 10:10pm
who is cocoa or coco ice, na farmer?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by drizzymtbee: 10:10pm
sixtuschimere:Donjazzy as if ladies dont suck ur joystick
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by bettercreature(m): 10:10pm
Mowoe:I changed the channel within 5 min the last time I watched it
It wasn't even educative they were just fooling around,kissing like dogs
3 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Swizdoe(m): 10:10pm
Savage!!!...
But this big brother thing is just some sophisticated ashawoism
17 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Agimor(m): 10:11pm
Women should thank God for face enhancer like Mary cane.
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by hobermener: 10:11pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by SIRmanjar: 10:11pm
Don baba don old for dis kain comment na
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by dsmooth1(m): 10:11pm
Mowoe:i wanda oo bbsoft porn
if we talk nw sum mumu fanz go start dey qoute upandwn dey abuse as if dem brain dey insyd freezer
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by jamex93(m): 10:11pm
lolx
Who ha breast help...
Como on go n yarns down for house
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Fiverrgig(m): 10:11pm
Mowoe:Me too oo... Besides, I watched the video today on YouTube and I swear I did kill her if she was in any way related to me
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Anythingelse: 10:11pm
Xcelinteriors:it was just a truth or dare game. nothing attached
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Berbierklaus(f): 10:11pm
Lmao
Don Jazzy just echoed everyone"s thoughts
I support women o,but that stunt was outrightly sluttish with no form of decorum.
My earlier prediction came to pass
2 Likes
Psychology Of Kokomansion / Worlds Most Expensive Tree. / Jennifer Lopez: Why I Had The Twins Pose For Gucci
Viewing this topic: lofty900(m), Emscee(m), auxioneer(m), EyitayoBoSs(m), actoor(m), Donshemzy1234(f), ambassadorgozie(m), Adaowerri111, alvan06(m), peternaz(m), wandevincent(m), benjaminiyke(m), jolamat(m), Rekyz(m), abatobi(m), omosiano(m), Mrflyguy, yormieK(m), princetigris(m), thunderrider, Stupedinluv(f), lurvymeg, Bizzyliss(m), Housing(m), Raphtop(m), holuwole12(m), Fordzzy(m), profstar(m), AgbaNgohile(f), perfectcato(m), sulaimon110(m), successgroup(m), keemsleek(m), emilfischer(m), Uwaeromosele, slimtee2, AccessME, Physicist(m), Tomasboy(m), olandoboy(m), sartorius(m), raski04(m), midps007(m), Thawarplay(m), Fernandowski(m), teaseryoh, tunnath, Mrdigitech(m), tidjane(m), chris6flash, bomb1(m), krinniebouqui(f), call4shola(m), lummy5000(m), merikowa, COvo(m), mallorca(m), edwardlancer, LaExpert, danjaD(m), wails, KINGTELLER, cutetopsey(f), Chuchunana, WilliamsNedd, concacid, coolcharm(m), sunrothyme, osas800(m), neahyo(m), davidcolecole, bebene, FUMORINKI(f), chrysanthus07, lilcute(f), PapaBrowne(m), eagleeye2, tempilo2k(m), Gliding(m), bamto(m), catalanscrew(m), toniro(m), bravado90(m), pokenose(m), greeeneyes, boycasio(m), Godwithme01, SIFA(m), therealmayode, dacoolestkc(m), nicebaba, alex81(m), adekoonlay(m), ENIGMA24(m), victorious001(f), fatai7165(m), bennybaba(m), Yksoul(m), stlarry001(m), dtver(m), Eedyb, babra19, Kaylexzy(m), hardeyincah(m), uchwar1, Harwoyeez(m), Aristotle96(m), Mowoe(m), Ijeuwadiuto, Hopefulman, pojophilius(m), debanj326, rexharysn(m), EDINHO(m), ojtech, judette(f), kuljoe4, hisoccer(m), Youpele52, ATkirk(m), okanlawon94(m), megafox, wumgold, Bamidele539, kin8744(m), horlakunle25(m), adeniran1314, chimeziedickson, wewe1(m), Freeopod(m), OpssonD1, demitrix, dafoly, futurewise11(m), SkyyLord, tex25, sakalisis(m), uist, cupidhero(m), SIRTee15 and 230 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3