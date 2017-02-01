₦airaland Forum

Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by sixtuschimere: 9:37pm
Coco Ice was evicted from BBNaija today.Below is how Don Jazzy reacted to Coco's eviction


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/don-jazzy-reacts-to-coco-ice-eviction.html

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by sixtuschimere: 9:38pm
Lol!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Epositive(m): 9:39pm
finally! cool

#evicted #positivevibes

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Lamzee(m): 9:41pm
Oga Judge Jazzy. Take time

10 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by josephine123: 9:41pm
BBNAIJA SEF...

WATCH: Drama As BBNaija Bassey Sucked Coco ice's B**bs





WATCH EBUKA AND HIS DISGRACEFUL CASSAVA


1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:41pm
Like seriously? Did anyone suck her nipp? Now she has proven to the whole world that she's shameless

18 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by softMarket(m): 9:42pm
Ok....so don jazzy be wan suck the breast also??


Bahd Man grin

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by LecciGucci: 9:45pm
grin wickedt

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by StRichard: 9:46pm
Ugly breast!

22 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:47pm
she for allow them bleep am
Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by optional1(f): 9:49pm
i faint wakeup


........how many times i go faint wake up this night...



Chai....

2 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by blackberlin: 10:02pm
I come dey pity the girl sha cry
Eniyan buru ju lion lo sad
Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Mowoe(m): 10:04pm
Not trying to play saint here tho,


But what's the aim of all these Big Brother Africa, and Big Brother Naija Thing sef? Someone please enlighten me.



Korrection:
dont watch it if youre a kid...

Please don't quote me if you don't understand English.... No offense meant.

42 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by dsmooth1(m): 10:08pm
mumu lady, nw d dat everyone don c ha ugly boobs, mak she no cover am again cos d reputation of boobs don spoil patapata
reality imorality show,

5 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Nutase(f): 10:09pm
Childish
Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by MrDandy(m): 10:09pm
grin
Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by lifestyle1(m): 10:09pm
So this old man sef they follow Watch this nonesense.

Spit
Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Talk2Bella(f): 10:09pm
so not watching this
Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by shamecurls(m): 10:10pm
Blood of Wizkid!



Educative jab!
Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by JUDASiskariot: 10:10pm
StRichard:
Ugly breast!

The breast is fine though.
Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by toyinjimoh(m): 10:10pm
who is cocoa or coco ice, na farmer?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by drizzymtbee: 10:10pm
sixtuschimere:
Coco Ice was evicted from BBNaija today.Below is how Don Jazzy reacted to Coco's eviction


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/don-jazzy-reacts-to-coco-ice-eviction.html
Donjazzy as if ladies dont suck ur joystick

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by bettercreature(m): 10:10pm
Mowoe:
Not trying to play saint here tho,


But what's the aim of all these Big Brother Africa, and Big Brother Naija Thing sef? Someone please enlighten me.
I changed the channel within 5 min the last time I watched it
It wasn't even educative they were just fooling around,kissing like dogs

3 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Swizdoe(m): 10:10pm
Savage!!!...
But this big brother thing is just some sophisticated ashawoism

17 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Agimor(m): 10:11pm
Women should thank God for face enhancer like Mary cane.
Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by hobermener: 10:11pm
grin grin
Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by SIRmanjar: 10:11pm
Don baba don old for dis kain comment na

2 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by dsmooth1(m): 10:11pm
Mowoe:
Not trying to play saint here tho,


But what's the aim of all these Big Brother Africa, and Big Brother Naija Thing sef? Someone please enlighten me.
i wanda oo bbsoft porn
if we talk nw sum mumu fanz go start dey qoute upandwn dey abuse as if dem brain dey insyd freezer

2 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by jamex93(m): 10:11pm
lolx


Who ha breast help...


Como on go n yarns down for house
Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Fiverrgig(m): 10:11pm
Mowoe:
Not trying to play saint here tho,


But what's the aim of all these Big Brother Africa, and Big Brother Naija Thing sef? Someone please enlighten me.
Me too oo... Besides, I watched the video today on YouTube and I swear I did kill her if she was in any way related to me undecided

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Anythingelse: 10:11pm
Xcelinteriors:
Like seriously? Did anyone suck her nipp? Now she has proven to the whole world that she's shameless
it was just a truth or dare game. nothing attached
Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Coco Ice's Eviction: 'Eyaa Breast Wey Dem Suck No Save U' by Berbierklaus(f): 10:11pm
Lmao grin

Don Jazzy just echoed everyone"s thoughts
I support women o,but that stunt was outrightly sluttish with no form of decorum.
My earlier prediction came to pass grin

2 Likes

