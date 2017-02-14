Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? (5419 Views)

Nairalanders Wish Your Mum A Happy Mother's Day / What Will Your Children Inherit From You 25yr From Now ??? / Wish Your Family Happy New Year The Mathematical Way. [must See] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello friends! This question goes to all. Do you believe no matter how good your attitude is, there is still some of them that are imperfect and that makes all of us humans?Have you ever thought for once that you have one attitude you wish none of your future kids should inherit?



Well, as for me I do think about it many times and if I should ask you, “What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You?“Mine is football addiction and procastination! What aboutyours? Drop your comments!!!

. Good thing is that I am slow to anger I wish my kids don't inherent my temper. It rarely manifests except I am REALLY pushed to the wall. What I can do when I get angry is unspeakable. Good thing is that I am slow to anger 18 Likes 1 Share

I wish my kids don't get my over thinking and hermit lifestyle. Also I pray they don't get my ability to empathize with people easily. This world is full of snakes 23 Likes

Dem plenty o. Stubborness,procrastination,laziness,spending lavishly,quick temper,inability to save a penny but getting sick when i'm broke,food selection,mood swing,talk talk,gbaza queen,etc.i could go on all day. 20 Likes

chinma414:

Dem plenty o. Stubborness,procrastination,laziness,spending lavishly,quick temper,inability to save a penny but getting sick when i'm broke,food selection,mood swing,talk talk,gbaza queen,etc.i could go on all day. what is your real name?(sorry if you don't mind me asking) what is your real name?(sorry if you don't mind me asking) 1 Like 1 Share

Martinez19:

I wish my kids don't inherent my temper. It rarely manifests except I am REALLY pushed to the wall. What I can do when I get angry is unspeakable . Good thing is that I am slow to anger Clearing throat. Clearing throat. 1 Like

Tenny05:

Clearing throat. why you dey clear throat nah? why you dey clear throat nah?

perfection

I can procrastinate ehhh

I even pity the woman am gonna marry. Most times I feel bad because of it



I pray my kids don't inherit this 5 Likes 2 Shares

...



I'm a bossy type

aka (Madam perfectionist)

I can't be wrong in the midst of people o...never!



I get irritated after discussing with some people..and I tend to forget people so easily..I've got issues with my temper too ( as a result of that I prefer to let go of things just for peace sake)



And I pray my future kids don't inherit these naughty and annoying habits from their momma o .. Procastination...I'm a bossy typeaka (Madam perfectionist)I can't be wrong in the midst of people o...never!I get irritated after discussing with some people..and I tend to forget people so easily..I've got issues with my temper too ( as a result of that I prefer to let go of things just for peace sake)And I pray my future kids don't inherit these naughty and annoying habits from their momma o.. 5 Likes 1 Share

zeb04:

what is your real name?(sorry if you don't mind me asking) Chinma414 Chinma414 1 Like

I'm bossy nd i've got a smart mouth-way too sassy. I'm also kinda blunt/harsh.

Really hope my baby drops that coz right now,the sarcasm that flows from her tongue has pass me.



Did I mention that I'm an Attention-LovePeddler? hope they don't pick that 3 Likes





Little things irritate me, even some people irritate me, I actually find it hard to date some guys cos I don't find them unattractive even when they are.





I don't want them to also inherit my harshness. I can be harsh for Africa. . I wish they don't inherit my "easily irritated character"Little things irritate me, even some people irritate me, I actually find it hard to date some guys cos I don't find them unattractive even when they are.I don't want them to also inherit my harshness. I can be harsh for Africa. 2 Likes 1 Share

ToriBlue:

I wish they don't inherit my "easily irritated character"



Little things irritate me, even some people irritate me, I actually find it hard to date some guys cos I don't find them unattractive even when they are.





I don't want them to also inherit my harshness. I can be harsh for Africa. . i can change you[color=#770077][/color] 1 Like

ola2swit:

i can change you[color=#770077][/color] Hmmmmm. Hmmmmm.

Martinez19:

I wish my kids don't inherent my temper. It rarely manifests except I am REALLY pushed to the wall. What I can do when I get angry is unspeakable . Good thing is that I am slow to anger That is me bro... exactly me. I always try to control mine when it gets to the extreme because I know what might happen if I don't. That is me bro... exactly me. I always try to control mine when it gets to the extreme because I know what might happen if I don't.

Extreme shyness 2 Likes

> I'm not patient enough......I burn food 2 Likes

Hannysmilez:

I'm bossy nd i've got a smart mouth-way too sassy. I'm also kinda blunt/harsh.

Really hope my baby drops that coz right now,the sarcasm that flows from her tongue has pass me.



Did I mention that I'm an Attention-LovePeddler? hope they don't pick that These qualities are what I love about you. They give you a ravishing sense of humour. These qualities are what I love about you. They give you a ravishing sense of humour.

I get irritated at things quickly and I trust people too easily. 1 Like

Our kids are going to take after us.





You can't be South-ward and expect your wards to be Northward.





Whatever it is you don't want your kids to inherit from you, drop it!





If you're not ready to deal with the reality, better include "hypocrisy" to your list. 9 Likes

[quote author=joseph1832ng post=53694862]

Haha!Joseph you're going to be the death of me. Not everyone finds it funny-I especially don't like it when she starts to sass me..like durh,how dare you sass the Queen of sass

What are your bad traits?

Hannysmilez:

.. My bad traits, well frankly, it's not something I'd want to say here. But if I can point just one known here, it's flirting. And I wouldn't call it bad. It's something I love and enjoy doing. My bad traits, well frankly, it's not something I'd want to say here. But if I can point just one known here, it's flirting. And I wouldn't call it bad. It's something I love and enjoy doing. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Acidosis:

Our kids are going to take after us.





You can't be South-ward and expect your wards to be Northward.





Whatever it is you don't want your kids to inherit from you, drop it!





If you're not ready to deal with the reality, better include "hypocrisy" to your list.





So no hope for me?



I too sabi procrastinate So no hope for me?I too sabi procrastinate

[quote author=joseph1832ng post=53702489]

Aha! Technically,when you eventually have them mini-joes,they're gon be better at flirting than you. Now that is something i'd love to see

This one is strong o; e plenty buh lemme just say abusive manner



My lack of emotion



My boss attitude, i like to be the boss to everyone



Even if you kill 300 people in my presence, i will never ever be emotional



I don't cry or even think about a single thing or person



I don't know how my wife copes with my bad boy don't give a fucck attitude



I can show love in a tough way, i can give my life so that my wife can live but i won't be kissing you and romancing you to show you how much i love you 4 Likes 1 Share





On Nairaland.com Shouting lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhOn Nairaland.com 2 Likes

My temper

1. My Nonchalant attitude



2. Temper



3. My Nose picking habit



4. Masturbation



5. Too jovial



6. Nairaland 1 Like

Anger and rage