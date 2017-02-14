₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Haphard(m): 7:59am On Feb 13
Hello friends! This question goes to all. Do you believe no matter how good your attitude is, there is still some of them that are imperfect and that makes all of us humans?Have you ever thought for once that you have one attitude you wish none of your future kids should inherit?
Well, as for me I do think about it many times and if I should ask you, “What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You?“Mine is football addiction and procastination! What aboutyours? Drop your comments!!!
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Martinez19(m): 8:05am On Feb 13
I wish my kids don't inherent my temper. It rarely manifests except I am REALLY pushed to the wall. What I can do when I get angry is unspeakable . Good thing is that I am slow to anger
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by pcguru1(m): 11:51am On Feb 13
I wish my kids don't get my over thinking and hermit lifestyle. Also I pray they don't get my ability to empathize with people easily. This world is full of snakes
23 Likes
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by chinma414(f): 1:46pm On Feb 13
Dem plenty o. Stubborness,procrastination,laziness,spending lavishly,quick temper,inability to save a penny but getting sick when i'm broke,food selection,mood swing,talk talk,gbaza queen,etc.i could go on all day.
20 Likes
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by zeb04(f): 3:36pm On Feb 13
chinma414:what is your real name?(sorry if you don't mind me asking)
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Tenny05(m): 5:44pm On Feb 13
Martinez19:Clearing throat.
1 Like
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Martinez19(m): 5:46pm On Feb 13
Tenny05:why you dey clear throat nah?
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by lilmax(m): 6:54pm On Feb 13
perfection
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by izzou(m): 7:15pm On Feb 13
I can procrastinate ehhh
I even pity the woman am gonna marry. Most times I feel bad because of it
I pray my kids don't inherit this
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Mznaett(f): 8:44pm On Feb 13
Procastination...
I'm a bossy type
aka (Madam perfectionist)
I can't be wrong in the midst of people o...never!
I get irritated after discussing with some people..and I tend to forget people so easily..I've got issues with my temper too ( as a result of that I prefer to let go of things just for peace sake)
And I pray my future kids don't inherit these naughty and annoying habits from their momma o..
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by chinma414(f): 9:44pm On Feb 13
zeb04:Chinma414
1 Like
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Hannysmilez(f): 10:21pm On Feb 13
I'm bossy nd i've got a smart mouth-way too sassy. I'm also kinda blunt/harsh.
Really hope my baby drops that coz right now,the sarcasm that flows from her tongue has pass me.
Did I mention that I'm an Attention-LovePeddler? hope they don't pick that
3 Likes
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by ToriBlue(f): 11:01pm On Feb 13
I wish they don't inherit my "easily irritated character"
Little things irritate me, even some people irritate me, I actually find it hard to date some guys cos I don't find them unattractive even when they are.
I don't want them to also inherit my harshness. I can be harsh for Africa. .
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by ola2swit(m): 11:25pm On Feb 13
i can change you[color=#770077][/color]
ToriBlue:
1 Like
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by ToriBlue(f): 11:34pm On Feb 13
ola2swit:Hmmmmm.
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by fxbot: 12:11am
Martinez19:That is me bro... exactly me. I always try to control mine when it gets to the extreme because I know what might happen if I don't.
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by gqboyy(m): 1:32am
Extreme shyness
2 Likes
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Zeinymira(f): 7:29am
I'm not patient enough......I burn food >
2 Likes
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by joseph1832ng: 8:03am
Hannysmilez:These qualities are what I love about you. They give you a ravishing sense of humour.
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Antina(f): 8:22am
I get irritated at things quickly and I trust people too easily.
1 Like
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Acidosis(m): 8:24am
Our kids are going to take after us.
You can't be South-ward and expect your wards to be Northward.
Whatever it is you don't want your kids to inherit from you, drop it!
If you're not ready to deal with the reality, better include "hypocrisy" to your list.
9 Likes
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Hannysmilez(f): 12:12pm
[quote author=joseph1832ng post=53694862]
Haha!Joseph you're going to be the death of me. Not everyone finds it funny-I especially don't like it when she starts to sass me..like durh,how dare you sass the Queen of sass
What are your bad traits?
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by joseph1832ng: 12:24pm
Hannysmilez:My bad traits, well frankly, it's not something I'd want to say here. But if I can point just one known here, it's flirting. And I wouldn't call it bad. It's something I love and enjoy doing.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by izzou(m): 1:51pm
Acidosis:
So no hope for me?
I too sabi procrastinate
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Hannysmilez(f): 2:08pm
[quote author=joseph1832ng post=53702489]
Aha! Technically,when you eventually have them mini-joes,they're gon be better at flirting than you. Now that is something i'd love to see
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by veekid(m): 3:15pm
This one is strong o; e plenty buh lemme just say abusive manner
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by GossipHeart(m): 3:16pm
My lack of emotion
My boss attitude, i like to be the boss to everyone
Even if you kill 300 people in my presence, i will never ever be emotional
I don't cry or even think about a single thing or person
I don't know how my wife copes with my bad boy don't give a fucck attitude
I can show love in a tough way, i can give my life so that my wife can live but i won't be kissing you and romancing you to show you how much i love you
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Keneking: 3:16pm
Shouting lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
On Nairaland.com
2 Likes
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by ebyjoyken(f): 3:16pm
My temper
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by uzoclinton(m): 3:17pm
1. My Nonchalant attitude
2. Temper
3. My Nose picking habit
4. Masturbation
5. Too jovial
6. Nairaland
1 Like
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by Gkemz(m): 3:17pm
Anger and rage
|Re: What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You? by BigStout(m): 3:17pm
Masturbation
Bet9ja
Peeping at my tenants wives in the bathroom
Smelling my wife's sister pant
And drinking to stupor
5 Likes 2 Shares
