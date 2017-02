After attending church service yesterday, the young talented Davido decided to get back home to spend some time with his daughter. See the photos of them swimming togetherSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/davido-swims-with-his-daughter-photos.html

what a news.



Only seun knows where nairaland is going. All we see these days are silly topics e.g



Anita Joseph and her big yansh visit shoprite.



Tonto Dike and her dogs in bed.



Tinubu and his bad breathe campaign for buhari.



Linda Ikeji and her smelly pussy were at a health seminar. 7 Likes