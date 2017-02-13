Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Swims With His Daughter, Imade (Photos) (6782 Views)

Teebillz Swims With His Son, Jamil. Fans React (Photos) / Daniella Okeke Swims In Gown (Photo) / Meet John Okafor (Mr. Ibu), His Beautiful Wife And Daughter (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)























Source: After attending church service yesterday, the young talented Davido decided to get back home to spend some time with his daughter. See the photos of them swimming togetherSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/davido-swims-with-his-daughter-photos.html

SEE MORE PHOTOS BELOW



http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/davido-swims-with-his-daughter-photos.html 1 Like

Fatherly love

Na news be this? 3 Likes



Na we for swim with him daughter? 9 Likes

Nice.

what a news.



Only seun knows where nairaland is going. All we see these days are silly topics e.g



Anita Joseph and her big yansh visit shoprite.



Tonto Dike and her dogs in bed.



Tinubu and his bad breathe campaign for buhari.



Linda Ikeji and her smelly pussy were at a health seminar. 7 Likes

ok

Again make money and more money and more money 1 Like

'

so ?

Caring 2 Likes

Ok also let is know when he changes her diapers and fingers are mama.....onyioshi

My God, could this be news? I give up.i refuse to comment

Because of this thread, as from today I promise to be frying beans

I would have loved to comment, but I'm going out now







INCASE YOU HAVE USA ADSENSE FOR SALE, CALL OR WHATSAPP ME ON 08101852748

See my account balance is working for all sim

ok

davido no the use this im daughter play @all..he is a responsible father

Corpers wee

What's happening to nairaland this days.











I think it have been hijacked by clueless Mod

Davido swimming with his daughter makes front page, chaiiii... no news again in dz forum





http://www.nairaland.com/3626090/fg-boi-frustrates-yes-p-scheme#53666924 Also Read about the sad experiences of Boi/yes-p participants across Nigeria over the past 11 months.

Davido steps out with his dog....Davido sits in chair.... Davido stuns in sandals... Davido rocks designer shades.... Davido this Davido that.... I am beginning to suspect you. .... and d mod.

See early morning news....

NO BE SMALL IMADE........

vb

Seun pls what's this?....

[quote author=rattlesnake post=53668258]Ok also let is know when he changes her diapers and fingers are mama.....onyioshi[/quote

GodIsFoolish:

Caring about ur moniker, are u for real? Just wondering sha cos it beats my imagination about ur moniker, are u for real? Just wondering sha cos it beats my imagination

see as skin fresh... money must be made ooo