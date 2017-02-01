₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by 247frolic(m): 8:45am
Deji Adeyanju, former director of New Media for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is claiming that politicians in the PDP will rather spend more on girls than pay for media campaign.
Adeyanju made the disclosure via Twitter. See tweet:
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/pdp-politicians-spend-more-money-on.html
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by Naughtytboy: 8:47am
How do you know this? Investigate this guy
1 Like
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by yeyeboi(m): 8:47am
Na lie
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by sosexy111: 8:47am
Hmmm
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by Airforce1(m): 8:53am
Their is nothing wrong in empowering our women Mr deji
Charly,
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by MykOnyxo: 8:53am
And so what fvcking what...... Is that not another way of empowering our ladies?
1 Like
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by Mynd44: 8:56am
Deji has lost it.
Now he is living the afterlife of being "used and dumped"
17 Likes
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by SalamRushdie: 8:57am
Funny but he is right
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by omenkaLives: 8:57am
Cc: Tonyebarcanista.
PDP spends more money on Hoeloshos than media-- PDP new media director Deji.
Modath, show quick abeg.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by omenkaLives: 9:01am
Mynd44:He's probably started feeling the hunger pangs in his intestines. Ffk, his best buddie, should epp him please.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:02am
omenkaLives:After him don make enough dough from the party.
But which politician no de spend on babes?
1 Like
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:04am
Ok
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by joseph1832ng: 9:05am
TonyeBarcanista:Spending money on women is different from spending money on hoes.
Hoes ain't loyal, remember?
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:05am
omenkaLives:Deji is not hungry. He is only angry because some young patriots put him where he belongs which led to his exit from the party.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by Epositive(m): 9:06am
you go fear politics
#recessionisreal #positivevibes
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by joseph1832ng: 9:08am
Well Deji kinda sound pained. I wonder why he should expect PDP politicians to spend on peeps like him when they can spend on women who are willing to open their legs for a quick buck.
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by DozieInc(m): 9:09am
Maybe they should 'dash' him money to spend.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by okasebe(m): 9:10am
Money for propaganda
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by modath(f): 9:17am
omenkaLives:
This is some real funny ish..
5 Likes
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by modath(f): 9:20am
Mynd44:
Deji is a ***** ass nigga for real, acting like a PMS laden female...You know that saying....A "woman" scorned...
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by ruffhandu: 9:43am
And you still did the job for them for free I guess. I think it's because they didn't dump huge sums there to be stole. @ Deji, we hear you. How much do you spend on girls?
1 Like
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by lielbree: 10:13am
Promiscuity is a major issue with our politicians.
When I was in Ghana politicians were forced to resign to due to adultery. But here in Nigeria we have no discipline.
It's a shame
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by helinues: 10:13am
Basketmouth wan open mouth again oo
1 Like
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by Originality007: 10:13am
Airforce1:
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by sapiosexual1(m): 10:13am
Politicians like Emir Sanusi abi? Who as CBN governor used to travel to London just to give a fvck.
Oya continue.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by olaezebala: 10:14am
priority Mr Deji, i say again "priority".
PDP believe in empowering the women folks and it's not a big deal unless u use "women" in the context to mean "ashawo" which i really find offensive Sir.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:14am
Una no dey tire
Is PDP the ruling party now
QUESTION
Okay APC wey dey spend more on media and not on girls, what is the outcome
ANSWER
Recession
Abeg Deji Nigerians are not interested in your media or women theory. How will Nigeria be great again at least better than now practical that is what is trending now #ebaano# abeg because I don tire for una propaganda
We are in a new age DEJI ADEYANJU wake up! Stop dragging us back
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by slawomir: 10:14am
ok
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by sekundosekundo: 10:14am
You cannot diversion my attention ni. APC must production Buhari. Abuja House cannot be turn to a tourist center where people go to viement a SKELETAL PRESIDENT.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by Factfinder1(f): 10:14am
I witnessed when 2 coaster buses came to uni abuja to park girls during the 2014 pdp national convention in abuja..... The ladies were taken to aso rock and the least amount they came back with was 200k depending on who was their client for the night....... Same on goodluck Jonathan
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by fuckfuckman(m): 10:15am
We are the Biafrans. PDP don't steal.
Its Buhari and his slow way of doing things
|Re: PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju by IpobExposed: 10:15am
P.D.P people are cursed. Like I said... And yet some Liepod yoots will support this PDP
The suffering you are facing today is as a result of PDP.
They sent Fulani herdsmen. Ipob sent militants.
Fuel was also N145 in Jonathan's tenure. It was when he was stepping down he made it N87.
PDP is cursed. And PDP ruined us
