Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Politicians Spend More Money On Girls Than Media - Adeyanju (3791 Views)

Don’t Befriend PDP Politicians Who Defected To APC – CAC Prophet Warns Buhari / APC Denounces Defections, Says PDP Politicians Should Stay In Their Party / PDP Politicians Take Note: Buhari Didn’t Join PDP When He Couldn’t Beat Them (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Adeyanju made the disclosure via Twitter. See tweet:



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/pdp-politicians-spend-more-money-on.html Deji Adeyanju, former director of New Media for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is claiming that politicians in the PDP will rather spend more on girls than pay for media campaign.Adeyanju made the disclosure via Twitter. See tweet: 4 Likes

How do you know this? Investigate this guy 1 Like

Na lie 2 Likes

Hmmm

Their is nothing wrong in empowering our women Mr deji







Charly, 16 Likes 1 Share

And so what fvcking what...... Is that not another way of empowering our ladies? 1 Like

Deji has lost it.



Now he is living the afterlife of being "used and dumped" 17 Likes

Funny but he is right





PDP spends more money on Hoeloshos than media-- PDP new media director Deji.





Modath, show quick abeg. Cc: Tonyebarcanista.PDP spends more money on Hoeloshos than media-- PDP new media director Deji.Modath, show quick abeg. 12 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:

Deji has lost it.



Now he is living the afterlife of being "used and dumped" He's probably started feeling the hunger pangs in his intestines. Ffk, his best buddie, should epp him please. He's probably started feeling the hunger pangs in his intestines. Ffk, his best buddie, should epp him please. 5 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

Cc: Tonyebarcanista.



PDP spends more money on Hoeloshos than media-- PDP new media director Deji.





Modath, show quick abeg. After him don make enough dough from the party.







But which politician no de spend on babes? After him don make enough dough from the party.But which politician no de spend on babes? 1 Like

Ok

TonyeBarcanista:



After him don make enough dough from the party.



But which politician no de spend on babes? Spending money on women is different from spending money on hoes.



Hoes ain't loyal, remember? Spending money on women is different from spending money on hoes.Hoes ain't loyal, remember? 4 Likes

omenkaLives:

He's probably started feeling the hunger pangs in his intestines. Ffk, his best buddie, should epp him please. Deji is not hungry. He is only angry because some young patriots put him where he belongs which led to his exit from the party. Deji is not hungry. He is only angry because some young patriots put him where he belongs which led to his exit from the party. 1 Like 1 Share



#recessionisreal #positivevibes you go fear politics#recessionisreal #positivevibes

Well Deji kinda sound pained. I wonder why he should expect PDP politicians to spend on peeps like him when they can spend on women who are willing to open their legs for a quick buck. 4 Likes

Maybe they should 'dash' him money to spend. 1 Like

Money for propaganda 3 Likes

omenkaLives:

Cc: Tonyebarcanista.



PDP spends more money on Hoeloshos than media-- PDP new media director Deji.





Mo, show quick abeg.

This is some real funny ish.. This is some real funny ish.. 5 Likes

Mynd44:

Deji has lost it.



Now he is living the afterlife of being "used and dumped"



Deji is a ***** ass nigga for real, acting like a PMS laden female...You know that saying....A "woman" scorned... Deji is a ***** ass nigga for real, acting like a PMS laden female...You know that saying....A "woman" scorned... 2 Likes

And you still did the job for them for free I guess. I think it's because they didn't dump huge sums there to be stole. @ Deji, we hear you. How much do you spend on girls? 1 Like

Promiscuity is a major issue with our politicians.



When I was in Ghana politicians were forced to resign to due to adultery. But here in Nigeria we have no discipline.

It's a shame

Basketmouth wan open mouth again oo 1 Like

Airforce1:

Their is nothing wrong in empowering our women Mr deji







Charly, 2 Likes

Politicians like Emir Sanusi abi? Who as CBN governor used to travel to London just to give a fvck.

Oya continue. 1 Like

priority Mr Deji, i say again "priority".



PDP believe in empowering the women folks and it's not a big deal unless u use "women" in the context to mean "ashawo" which i really find offensive Sir. 1 Like



Is PDP the ruling party now



QUESTION

Okay APC wey dey spend more on media and not on girls, what is the outcome



ANSWER

Recession





Abeg Deji Nigerians are not interested in your media or women theory. How will Nigeria be great again at least better than now practical that is what is trending now #ebaano# abeg because I don tire for una propaganda



We are in a new age DEJI ADEYANJU wake up! Stop dragging us back Una no dey tireIs PDP the ruling party nowOkay APC wey dey spend more on media and not on girls, what is the outcomeRecessionAbeg Deji Nigerians are not interested in your media or women theory. How will Nigeria be great again at least better than nowthat is what is trending now #ebaano# abeg because I don tire for una propagandaWe are in a new age DEJI ADEYANJU wake up! Stop dragging us back 2 Likes

ok

You cannot diversion my attention ni. APC must production Buhari. Abuja House cannot be turn to a tourist center where people go to viement a SKELETAL PRESIDENT. 1 Like

I witnessed when 2 coaster buses came to uni abuja to park girls during the 2014 pdp national convention in abuja..... The ladies were taken to aso rock and the least amount they came back with was 200k depending on who was their client for the night....... Same on goodluck Jonathan

We are the Biafrans. PDP don't steal.

Its Buhari and his slow way of doing things