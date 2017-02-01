₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by londonrivals: 12:45pm
Meeting of Southwest Governors in Ado Ekiti loading... Ondo and Lagos States governors as well Ogun State Deputy governor already here. See more photos below
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by EdoNation(f): 12:49pm
Lol so shud we fry garri?
Smh.
Calling neeting that has no positive impact on thier people.... I felt so sad when my Househelp told me about what goes on in her Village in Ile Ife.
Only the gullible minds wuld believe this southwest polithiefcians has pro active.... The only tested pro active governor SW had Fashola , Tinubu made sure to figth with him before he left office!
Bash or throw meaningless jibes as usuall it is expected from u ppl... the fact still remains yorubas worship Mediocrity!!
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by omenkaLives: 12:57pm
Modath, come and see ya people. You just gotta love the West. They might disagree on policies and all that but never will you see them fighting in public cursing one another and their ancestors like brothers do "somewhere" else.
Yorubas have very large heart to accommodate dissenting voices amongst themselves and that is why you dont see them trying to ostracise Fayose like some people have chosen to ostracise one of their most decorated sons because he chose to exercise his freedom of association.
God bless Jagaban.
God bless Buhari.
God bless the SW
God bless the SS.
God bless the NW.
God bless the NC.
God bless the NE.
Fvck all enemies of Nigeria's progress.
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by ddippset(m): 1:03pm
EdoNation:give us the gift na.
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by ddippset(m): 1:04pm
What is mimiko doing there? Have they not sworn in Akeredolu?
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by josephine123: 1:07pm
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by Keneking: 1:15pm
So Ambode is decamping abi
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by veekid(m): 1:22pm
that's the energy
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by YonkijiSappo: 1:22pm
God bless Ooduans
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by boss1310(m): 1:23pm
I laugh at some comments here.politicians and religious leaders have successfully created too much divisions and hatred among ordinary citizens that when they see opposing leaders they can't just fathom the reason why.
una dey here dey blast una self everyday while they always succeed in their interest, they know that when you fight each other you can never be united to hold them accountable.see comments,some of them are surprised hahahahaha. forget the meetings these guys are friends in real life whether APC or PDP,its a lifetime con
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by voicelez: 1:23pm
Fayose, the man who wants to be Nigeria next president... kikikikiki I laugh in Chinese
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by u11ae1013: 1:23pm
d
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by slawomir: 1:23pm
ok
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:23pm
Good morning to Afonjas
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 1:23pm
Interesting!!!
I'm happy that Fayose dressed well for this occasion. No permanent enemies, afterall.
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 1:23pm
I love this, why can't the South East adopt such gesture, from the AFONJAS (Ndi Nkpotu, ofe nmanu)
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by Dandsome: 1:23pm
Wow, finally Fayose is quite tall o. Or is it that Ambode is short? No. I think Fayose is tall.
Meanwhile, they'll discuss, chat, break bread and sip wine together on the same table , yet some youths will be fighting e-war over them.
Nigerian youths wake up and smell the coffee.
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by dragonking2: 1:23pm
omenkaLives:
What about SE Why you no include them?
Na wa for you omenka. Make hatred no kpai you for Nairaland o. Take it easy.
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by watered(m): 1:24pm
omenkaLives:What of SE?
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by iamawara(m): 1:24pm
Cabals. May God forgive US
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 1:24pm
Oshokoooooo
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by Olapraise24: 1:25pm
Them no born him
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by expee06(m): 1:25pm
EdoNation:No fry garri, frying beans easy pass!
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by Lyord56(m): 1:25pm
EdoNation:
Fry make you drink small
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by omenkaLives: 1:26pm
watered:Where's that?
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by GreenMavro: 1:26pm
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by legendte(m): 1:26pm
SE guys should stop quoting and giving that dude called Omenka attention. He has no identity. He doesn't worth the few mb.
Our progress and resilience gives him sleepless nights.
When you think about sports.....IGBOS
Think about Business. .....IGBOS
Think about Entertainment. ......IGBOS
Think about Education. ......IGBOS
Think about creativity. ......IGBOS
Think about Bravery. ......IGBOS
You just can't do without IGBOS.
The first president. ...IGBO
The first military head of state IGBO.
We are the only tribe that checks the cruel activities of the entire North and I think other minority tribes should be grateful for having us in the union.
Fulani for don turn the whole country upside down like they are doing in Benue, kogi and Kwara.
God bless Fayose and all the brave men in SW.
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by kenzysmith: 1:26pm
any Bulgari all what
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by helinues: 1:26pm
okies
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 1:26pm
Okay
|Re: Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) by Acetyl(m): 1:27pm
I love Yoruba's sensibility and approach to issues... Always pragmatic in handling issues...
