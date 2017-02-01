Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode, Mimiko, Fayose Meet In Ekiti (Photos) (11217 Views)

Meeting of Southwest Governors in Ado Ekiti loading... Ondo and Lagos States governors as well Ogun State Deputy governor already here.







Lol so shud we fry garri?



Smh.





Calling neeting that has no positive impact on thier people.... I felt so sad when my Househelp told me about what goes on in her Village in Ile Ife.



Only the gullible minds wuld believe this southwest polithiefcians has pro active.... The only tested pro active governor SW had Fashola , Tinubu made sure to figth with him before he left office!



Bash or throw meaningless jibes as usuall it is expected from u ppl... the fact still remains yorubas worship Mediocrity!!





Modath, come and see ya people. You just gotta love the West. They might disagree on policies and all that but never will you see them fighting in public cursing one another and their ancestors like brothers do "somewhere" else.



Yorubas have very large heart to accommodate dissenting voices amongst themselves and that is why you dont see them trying to ostracise Fayose like some people have chosen to ostracise one of their most decorated sons because he chose to exercise his freedom of association.





God bless Jagaban.



God bless Buhari.



God bless the SW



God bless the SS.



God bless the NW.



God bless the NC.



God bless the NE.





EdoNation:

Lol so shud we fry garri?



Smh. give us the gift na. give us the gift na.

What is mimiko doing there? Have they not sworn in Akeredolu? 1 Like

FAYOSE BE LIKE ?? WATCH





So Ambode is decamping abi 1 Like

that's the energy

God bless Ooduans 3 Likes

I laugh at some comments here.politicians and religious leaders have successfully created too much divisions and hatred among ordinary citizens that when they see opposing leaders they can't just fathom the reason why.

una dey here dey blast una self everyday while they always succeed in their interest, they know that when you fight each other you can never be united to hold them accountable.see comments,some of them are surprised hahahahaha. forget the meetings these guys are friends in real life whether APC or PDP,its a lifetime con 6 Likes

Fayose, the man who wants to be Nigeria next president... kikikikiki I laugh in Chinese 1 Like

Good morning to Afonjas

Interesting!!!



I'm happy that Fayose dressed well for this occasion. No permanent enemies, afterall.

I love this, why can't the South East adopt such gesture, from the AFONJAS (Ndi Nkpotu, ofe nmanu) 1 Like

Wow, finally Fayose is quite tall o. Or is it that Ambode is short? No. I think Fayose is tall.







Meanwhile, they'll discuss, chat, break bread and sip wine together on the same table , yet some youths will be fighting e-war over them.



Nigerian youths wake up and smell the coffee. 1 Like

Cabals. May God forgive US

SE guys should stop quoting and giving that dude called Omenka attention. He has no identity. He doesn't worth the few mb.



Our progress and resilience gives him sleepless nights.



When you think about sports.....IGBOS

Think about Business. .....IGBOS

Think about Entertainment. ......IGBOS

Think about Education. ......IGBOS

Think about creativity. ......IGBOS

Think about Bravery. ......IGBOS



You just can't do without IGBOS.

The first president. ...IGBO

The first military head of state IGBO.



We are the only tribe that checks the cruel activities of the entire North and I think other minority tribes should be grateful for having us in the union.

Fulani for don turn the whole country upside down like they are doing in Benue, kogi and Kwara.



God bless Fayose and all the brave men in SW. 16 Likes

