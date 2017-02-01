Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) (1768 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-pdp-inter-party-affairs.html PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee pictured .at the residence of Chief Tony Anenih to present a copy of the Strategy Review and Inter Party Affairs Committee.

PDP - the name synonymous with corruption.



I know there is nothing in a party's name per se. But this one known as PDP don kpafka.



For the party to be taken seriously as a credible opposition, it must first change that name, then look for a few untainted, upright men to lead it. It's what APC was able to do by bringing in PMB, Oyegun, Osinbajo, Tinubu - people who have proven to be progressives. Not these thieves who have been revealed to have insatiable appetite for looting. 2 Likes

Achike Udenwa, Dopesi Raymond, Jerry Gana, Tony Anenih, Babangida Aliyu, and former Secretary who turned a cripple when charged to court; all unrepentant big crooks. I wonder who has the whistle for these ones. 2 Likes 1 Share





I see PDP bouncing back with these right strategies without "BH"approach We need to "fix" this as soon as possible. ;I see PDP bouncing back with these right strategies without "BH"approach 2 Likes

Tony Anenih..... The walking Dead!!

When will these old men leave politics for the younger generation? 1 Like

Lord, what have we done wrong?

Where did we go wrong that made you punish us with people like these?



Can't you let them all just drop dead already? So we "leaders of tomorrow" can take over already. Is that too much to ask? 1 Like

Hear yourself out, did this ur rubbish make any sense to u? It's filled with sef cntradictns (u claim to knw the name isn't d problem n u stil want a change of name). The kinda stupidity u re exhibiting, it's only a divine intervention that can revive u.



The worst pdp members are now under apc, immunity sha dey cover them. RECEIVE SENSE!!!Hear yourself out, did this ur rubbish make any sense to u? It's filled with sef cntradictns (u claim to knw the name isn't d problem n u stil want a change of name). The kinda stupidity u re exhibiting, it's only a divine intervention that can revive u.The worst pdp members are now under apc, immunity sha dey cover them.

Abeg, no young guys and ladies for naija politics again? 1 Like

Opposition is good for democracy.

Fix PDP and give us a competent fellow as your flag bearer.



Long live PDP 1 Like

Cant wait to get very old to be a leader.









So ashamed of this country.









Just look at the people we intrust our future 1 Like

omenkaLives:

BUBU FANS MUST COMPLAIN ABT DIS

A vibrant opposition is needed in a democracy.



I hope PDP has the commonsense to know those to support and those to oppose.

A gathering of old and desperate thieves!

Gathering of robbers!!!

oluwafestus:

Abeg, no young guys and ladies for naija politics again?





Most of them are busy rapping,aristoing, yahooing, praying or battling with ASUU demons! Most of them are busy rapping,aristoing, yahooing, praying or battling with ASUU demons!

They still dey carry Anneih along. The old man is not relevant anymore. Even he can't deliver his ward. This PDP no get focus at all.