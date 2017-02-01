₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 02:44 PM
PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by metroblogger: 1:42pm
PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee pictured .at the residence of Chief Tony Anenih to present a copy of the Strategy Review and Inter Party Affairs Committee.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-pdp-inter-party-affairs.html
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by PassingShot(m): 1:46pm
PDP - the name synonymous with corruption.
I know there is nothing in a party's name per se. But this one known as PDP don kpafka.
For the party to be taken seriously as a credible opposition, it must first change that name, then look for a few untainted, upright men to lead it. It's what APC was able to do by bringing in PMB, Oyegun, Osinbajo, Tinubu - people who have proven to be progressives. Not these thieves who have been revealed to have insatiable appetite for looting.
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by omenkaLives: 1:50pm
Achike Udenwa, Dopesi Raymond, Jerry Gana, Tony Anenih, Babangida Aliyu, and former Secretary who turned a cripple when charged to court; all unrepentant big crooks. I wonder who has the whistle for these ones.
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by Keneking: 1:52pm
We need to "fix" this as soon as possible. ;
I see PDP bouncing back with these right strategies without "BH"approach
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by Martino240(m): 2:00pm
Tony Anenih..... The walking Dead!!
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by Dandsome: 2:29pm
When will these old men leave politics for the younger generation?
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by Papikush: 2:30pm
Lord, what have we done wrong?
Where did we go wrong that made you punish us with people like these?
Can't you let them all just drop dead already? So we "leaders of tomorrow" can take over already. Is that too much to ask?
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by AmaechiLinus(m): 2:31pm
PDP
My party
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by WILLYBABS(m): 2:31pm
RECEIVE SENSE!!!
PassingShot:Hear yourself out, did this ur rubbish make any sense to u? It's filled with sef cntradictns (u claim to knw the name isn't d problem n u stil want a change of name). The kinda stupidity u re exhibiting, it's only a divine intervention that can revive u.
The worst pdp members are now under apc, immunity sha dey cover them.
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by oluwafestus(m): 2:31pm
Abeg, no young guys and ladies for naija politics again?
Opposition is good for democracy.
Fix PDP and give us a competent fellow as your flag bearer.
Long live PDP
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by budusky05(m): 2:33pm
Cant wait to get very old to be a leader.
So ashamed of this country.
Just look at the people we intrust our future
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by grandmah: 2:33pm
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 2:33pm
omenkaLives:Gathering of THIEVES
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by judecares1: 2:34pm
BUBU FANS MUST COMPLAIN ABT DIS
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by OkoYiboz: 2:39pm
A vibrant opposition is needed in a democracy.
I hope PDP has the commonsense to know those to support and those to oppose.
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by Funlordmaniac(m): 2:39pm
A gathering of old and desperate thieves!
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by wemmieslim(f): 2:39pm
Gathering of robbers!!!
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by Funlordmaniac(m): 2:42pm
oluwafestus:
Most of them are busy rapping,aristoing, yahooing, praying or battling with ASUU demons!
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by yemmight(m): 2:43pm
They still dey carry Anneih along. The old man is not relevant anymore. Even he can't deliver his ward. This PDP no get focus at all.
Re: PDP Inter Party Affairs Committee Visits Tony Anenih (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 2:43pm
ibori will join them soon
