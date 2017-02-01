



Hosted by Beat FM & Factory 78’s Adesope, the stage was warmed up by acts like Kojo funds, Naira Marley, DJ Cuppy, Eugy, Kwamz and Flava, Kc Pozzy, Ray, Tomi Agape and lots more.



Runtown surprised his fans with his special guest Wizkid who joined him on stage for their rendition of “Lagos to Kampala “.



Performing other hits of his, the night ended with the most popular Afrobeats song of the moment “Mad over you ” which he performed multiple times including various versions. He closed the show with the monster hit sending the audience into a frenzy as they belted the words to the song back to back.



See the photos below





