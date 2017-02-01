₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by metroblogger: 2:17pm
The 12th of February, 2017 saw Runtown headline his first ever UK concert put together by Therapy entertainment and Africa Unplugged limited. Runtown didn’t disappoint as he thrilled his adoring fans. With Valentine vastly approaching, the ladies in London came out in full force to see him!
Hosted by Beat FM & Factory 78’s Adesope, the stage was warmed up by acts like Kojo funds, Naira Marley, DJ Cuppy, Eugy, Kwamz and Flava, Kc Pozzy, Ray, Tomi Agape and lots more.
Runtown surprised his fans with his special guest Wizkid who joined him on stage for their rendition of “Lagos to Kampala “.
Performing other hits of his, the night ended with the most popular Afrobeats song of the moment “Mad over you ” which he performed multiple times including various versions. He closed the show with the monster hit sending the audience into a frenzy as they belted the words to the song back to back.
See the photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-from-runtowns-first-uk-concert.html
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by metroblogger: 2:23pm
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Young03: 2:27pm
its good
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:29pm
thats fine
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Branzy(m): 3:33pm
this dj cuppy babe Chai.. lemme stop here
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Brown14(m): 3:51pm
Runtown eyes don dey fall like Bobbi o
Too much highness
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Keneking: 3:58pm
Well sha igbos are doing very well
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by izuch(m): 3:58pm
Na was oh
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Nbaye: 3:58pm
Mad over you
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Iamdmentor1(m): 3:58pm
I like this guy but the dread doesn't look good on him
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Jengem: 3:59pm
Nice
Wallai tallai
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by toyinjimoh(m): 3:59pm
hw will this reduce d price food stuff in mains
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by LIBSocials: 3:59pm
The real MVP
As my friend would say... Na mammy water dey give this guy all him beats.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by highrise07(m): 3:59pm
mad over you is the first on my playlist. He's got something upstairs. to those artistes making noise with good beats and empty lyrics, y'all should take a cue from this guy
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by princeonx: 4:00pm
Akwaoche!
Fine gyel no yan.sh!
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by fergieboy(m): 4:00pm
Very underated
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by bukynkwuenu: 4:00pm
God I seek for my own concert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCoseUicUBM
9 Likes
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Evans407(m): 4:01pm
Good for him he left Eric Manny Entertainment. baba for turn upcoming artist there
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by emmaak2(m): 4:01pm
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Lukenitheooo6: 4:01pm
madover you don carry you go uk
naso babes for there go dey madover
you go enjoy dey sign autograph for many placesí ½í¸í ½í¸
kudos guy
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by wemmieslim(f): 4:01pm
Brother Runtown doing evangelism in the UK, the gospel of Jesus Christ must be preached,can I get an amen church?
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by shadrach77: 4:02pm
Wetin him wan sing pass "Mad over you"? One hit wonder
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by grandmah: 4:02pm
OK
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by johnjay4u2u(m): 4:03pm
Did Buhari attend?
Next
9 Likes
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Bryan812(m): 4:03pm
T
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Bryan812(m): 4:03pm
T
A
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Naughtytboy: 4:03pm
Na artist dey Bleep fine girls pass y? Still a chorister but I dey sample anyhow
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by crispyvick(f): 4:05pm
LIBSocials:lols i tells u
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by vincentjk(m): 4:06pm
Brown14:
Lol funny you
Naso runtowm eyes dy from day 1
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Dyt(f): 4:06pm
Something about tattooed men
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Mr2kay2: 4:08pm
shadrach77:you dey craze?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Runtown’s First UK Concert by Senipapa: 4:09pm
Branzy:I bin think say na only me see dat eyes
