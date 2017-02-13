Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) (12584 Views)

Construction Of Rice Polishing Factory In Kebbi State Kicks Off (Photos) / Nigeria To Begin Exporting Rice From Kebbi State(photos) / Strange Bird From Germany Lands In Kebbi Fisherman’s Net - Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Kebbi is one of the states at the vanguard of the nation's Anchor Borrowers Programme. In 2016, it crossed the one million Tonne mark in rice production. But the state is not only serious about rice production. It arguably has one of the biggest onion markets in Nigeria, located in Yauri Local Government Area. A Facebook user was so impressed, he wrote,



"If only my brother in faraway Oyinboland will stop wailing and finance a commercial agriculture project in his hometown, he will reap so much in no distant time.



A little dollars now does a lot of work." Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/13/photos-of-the-biggest-onion-market-in-nigeria-at-kebbi-state/ Kebbi is one of the states at the vanguard of the nation's Anchor Borrowers Programme. In 2016, it crossed the one million Tonne mark in rice production. But the state is not only serious about rice production. It arguably has one of the biggest onion markets in Nigeria, located in Yauri Local Government Area. A Facebook user was so impressed, he wrote, 2 Likes

Eye go dey pepper dem for dat side wela oo 2 Likes 1 Share

WISH to live in the north 4 Likes 1 Share

marshalcarter:

WISH to live in the north Prepare to be slaughter like fowl.....

Whenever there is religion riot Prepare to be slaughter like fowl.....Whenever there is religion riot 14 Likes 2 Shares

joinnow:



Prepare to be slaughter like fowl.....

Whenever there is religion riot its a lie....except is dis afonjastic element dem dat lack sense hausas are nyz ppl in nature its a lie....except is dis afonjastic element dem dat lack sensehausas are nyz ppl in nature 9 Likes

Wowww..i see opportunity here

henrixx:

Wowww..i see opportunity here

"Over opportunity"!



As onions can be preserved up to 10 months while still retaining its flavour. "Over opportunity"!As onions can be preserved up to 10 months while still retaining its flavour. 7 Likes

Ok

Federal government is not optimizing northern lands for agriculture



They have massive land area that can feed the whole nation, and even have excess to export for revenue 2 Likes

I love my country.. 1 Like

Wow

marshalcarter:



its a lie....except is dis afonjastic element dem dat lack sense hausas are nyz ppl in nature mumu mumu 7 Likes

.

The only thing buhari brodas can offer, yet dem sit on SS oil money, there is God sha.



Cc: Andrew Yakubu



The way I like onions ehnn

The way I like onions ehnn









#Adonis3HasSpoken

1 Like

joinnow:



Prepare to be slaughter like fowl.....

Whenever there is religion riot

That's so myopic That's so myopic 2 Likes

Korea4eva:

I am Looking for a val

Is that a type of onion? Is that a type of onion? 9 Likes

Nice 1 Like

Hausa better than yoruba and igbo. Religion is their problem 1 Like

god bless north side men enemy be looking for ways to do condemn this hustlers ...ipob sorry sir 2 Likes



Staying in the north has its advantages - cheap food This is good. I can't cook without onions, a big onion goes into every dish.Staying in the north has its advantages - cheap food 1 Like

marshalcarter:

WISH to live in the north The grass is not always greener on the other side The grass is not always greener on the other side 4 Likes

Hausa people are really hard working people but for their Anger,killing/Terrorism. But some people will Sidon FOR OGBETE, ARIARA market they produce fake gasoline, fake malt,coke.God is watching una Hausa people are really hard working people but for their Anger,killing/Terrorism. But some people will Sidon FOR OGBETE, ARIARA market they produce fake gasoline, fake malt,coke.God is watching una 10 Likes 1 Share

I have seen a bigger onion market at Geidam in Yobe state. 2 Likes

slurryeye:

Federal government is not optimizing northern lands for agriculture



They have massive land area that can feed the whole nation, and even have excess to export for revenue due to the extreme heat ravaging the northern part of Nigeria, the lands there are fast turning to desert. lands are becoming dry, moisture content in the soil becoming inadequate to harbour plant and their yields. not forgetting the sand storm that blows over crops.

the north is in danger of becoming a desert bro, while the south has to deal with flooding. due to the extreme heat ravaging the northern part of Nigeria, the lands there are fast turning to desert. lands are becoming dry, moisture content in the soil becoming inadequate to harbour plant and their yields. not forgetting the sand storm that blows over crops.the north is in danger of becoming a desert bro, while the south has to deal with flooding.