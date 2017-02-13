₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 4:36pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/13/photos-of-the-biggest-onion-market-in-nigeria-at-kebbi-state/
Kebbi is one of the states at the vanguard of the nation's Anchor Borrowers Programme. In 2016, it crossed the one million Tonne mark in rice production. But the state is not only serious about rice production. It arguably has one of the biggest onion markets in Nigeria, located in Yauri Local Government Area. A Facebook user was so impressed, he wrote,
"If only my brother in faraway Oyinboland will stop wailing and finance a commercial agriculture project in his hometown, he will reap so much in no distant time.
A little dollars now does a lot of work."
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by MOSTEC(m): 4:38pm
Eye go dey pepper dem for dat side wela oo
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by marshalcarter: 5:05pm
WISH to live in the north
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by joinnow: 6:07pm
marshalcarter:Prepare to be slaughter like fowl.....
Whenever there is religion riot
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by marshalcarter: 6:37pm
joinnow:its a lie....except is dis afonjastic element dem dat lack sense hausas are nyz ppl in nature
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by henrixx(m): 7:17pm
Wowww..i see opportunity here
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:50pm
henrixx:
"Over opportunity"!
As onions can be preserved up to 10 months while still retaining its flavour.
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 7:53pm
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by slurryeye: 7:54pm
Federal government is not optimizing northern lands for agriculture
They have massive land area that can feed the whole nation, and even have excess to export for revenue
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by ifex370(m): 7:55pm
I love my country..
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by lovelygurl(f): 7:55pm
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by last35(f): 7:55pm
marshalcarter:mumu
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 7:56pm
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by WILLYBABS(m): 7:56pm
The only thing buhari brodas can offer, yet dem sit on SS oil money, there is God sha.
Cc: Andrew Yakubu
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by Adonis3: 7:57pm
The way I like onions ehnn
#Adonis3HasSpoken
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by slurryeye: 7:57pm
joinnow:
That's so myopic
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by sonnie10: 7:57pm
Korea4eva:
Is that a type of onion?
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by Beesluv: 7:58pm
Nice
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by friedcorn: 8:00pm
Hausa better than yoruba and igbo. Religion is their problem
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by nurusystem(m): 8:00pm
god bless north side men enemy be looking for ways to do condemn this hustlers ...ipob sorry sir
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 8:01pm
This is good. I can't cook without onions, a big onion goes into every dish.
Staying in the north has its advantages - cheap food
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 8:01pm
marshalcarter:The grass is not always greener on the other side
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 8:04pm
Hausa people are really hard working people but for their Anger,killing/Terrorism. But some people will Sidon FOR OGBETE, ARIARA market they produce fake gasoline, fake malt,coke.God is watching una
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by 2ru9jaman: 8:05pm
I have seen a bigger onion market at Geidam in Yobe state.
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by chukzyfcbb: 8:05pm
slurryeye:due to the extreme heat ravaging the northern part of Nigeria, the lands there are fast turning to desert. lands are becoming dry, moisture content in the soil becoming inadequate to harbour plant and their yields. not forgetting the sand storm that blows over crops.
the north is in danger of becoming a desert bro, while the south has to deal with flooding.
|Re: The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria In Kebbi State (Photos) by Zabilon007(m): 8:09pm
Agriculture
