|45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by sugarbelly: 4:38pm
Covenant Dako, a security guard with a restaurant in FESTAC Town, Lagos State, escaped death by a whisker after he was attacked by an angry mob for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.
The Kogi State indigene would have been lynched, but for the intervention of the policemen who responded to a distress call from the management of the restaurant. He was subsequently rescued and taken into custody. .
Dako had lured the victim with N50 and had rounds of sex with her in the restaurant’s generator house on Friday, February 3. He allegedly took the victim again on February 6, and was having sex with her when he was sighted by a passerby who alerted residents. .
He was beaten to a pulp before the police intervened. A police source said the victim, a girl who is in Primary 4, also lived in the neighbourhood, adding that her parent had been identified. .
He explained that the minor, who strayed from home, had been taken to Mirabel Centre of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, where test were conducted on her. .
“The suspect, a married father-of-two, has confessed to the crime. He said the girl tempted him by always asking for money,” he added.
See the man's face below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/man-45-defiles-10-year-old-says-she.html
conji na bastard
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by TrapQueen77(f): 4:41pm
Juz heading.. No stories?
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by marshalcarter: 5:10pm
lolzzz....see as him do mouth lyk fowl nyash
2 Likes
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by ddippset(m): 7:58pm
Whenever I hear stories about men defiling 10 year olds, 5 year olds and even 2 year olds I wonder how it is possible. Can a fully grown man penetrate a child like that? Maybe the defiling and molestation they talk about is by use of their fingers. I just can't believe it.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by hakeem4(m): 7:58pm
How will a 10 year old girl tempt you
She doesn't have any boobs
6 Likes
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by hemartins(m): 7:58pm
That's just not good.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by herzern(m): 7:58pm
Covenant Dako, a security guard with a restaurant in FESTAC Town, Lagos State, escaped death by a whisker after he was attacked by an angry mob for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.
Them Dino Melaye family
6 Likes
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by slurryeye: 7:58pm
What he deserves
3 Likes
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by Lasskeey: 7:58pm
8 Likes
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by marysyviabrown(f): 7:58pm
cut off that thing called dick
1 Like
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by tyrant111: 7:58pm
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by vivaciousvivi(f): 7:59pm
Excuse me? tempt him?
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by sweerychick(f): 7:59pm
I hate such men , feel like strangling him. Poor little girl, I just can't imagine the trauma you are passing through right now
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 7:59pm
"Had 'rounds' of sex with a "10 year old"? This beast deserves the "Kunta Kinte" "special" treatment i.e nail his scrotum to a tree and make him hang to the tree with his nailed scrotum
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by steppin: 7:59pm
Konji na bastard.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by mcmurphy132: 8:00pm
konji no get control
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by IamChuzzy(m): 8:00pm
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by phil0(m): 8:00pm
just negodu
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by pocohantas(f): 8:00pm
His type are on Nairaland. Advocates of molestation and r...ape.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by datola: 8:00pm
10 year old girl tempt you?
The coming of the Lord is at hand.
Be born again by accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour.
It is well.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by etenyong(m): 8:01pm
Why would a girl of 10 years be asking of money? What for? Is it a result of bad parentage? According to d report that was not the first time, two days within a space of 3rd and 6th February.
1 Like
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by last35(f): 8:01pm
NCAN agbowó zone reporting
1 Like
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by Daniel058(m): 8:01pm
Lol
the man the see fake green light from da lil chick , even as e never get assets, na im be say e go dey cum whenever matured Chick look am eye to eye..
Chai! He dey think about women all the time, na im make
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by kevoh(m): 8:02pm
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by thankgodegbedi(m): 8:03pm
What next
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by tommyray4eva: 8:03pm
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by ddippset(m): 8:04pm
sugarbelly:that one no be conji na sicknesses.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by Emeka144: 8:04pm
Get well soonest
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by loveymom: 8:05pm
sugarbelly:
That's all you have to say , like you are blaming the conji. SMH
1 Like
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by Ramanto(m): 8:05pm
Slowpokes Everywhere. Lord Have Mercy
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says "She Always Tempted Him (Photo) by loveymom: 8:06pm
mcmurphy132:
Rapist spotted, Stupid lot. Your brain is full of konji.
4 Likes
