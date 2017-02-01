₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,565 members, 3,363,175 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 09:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List (15861 Views)
BRT Introduces New Transport Fares / LAGBUS Catches Fire On Third Mainland Bridge This Morning (Photos) / Transport Fares To Increase By 40% From September 19 – APTCON (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by saints2(m): 5:32pm
Passengers using the LAGBUS and Bus Rapid Transit buses in Lagos will pay more from March 1, following the Lagos State Government’s approval of upward review in their fares.
Thousands of Lagos residents queue up daily to make use of the buses to enjoy lower fares and use the BRT to beat gridlock in the city due to their use of dedicated lanes.
The Lagos State Government said on Monday that it had approved fare increase ranging from 20 per cent to 50 per cent on different routes plied by the buses.
The Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Mr Abiodun Dabiri, told newsmen in Alausa that the new fare structure for regulated bus operators in the state would take effect from March 1.
He said that though the government was mindful of the current financial difficulties residents were going through, it approved the fare increase to save the bus schemes from collapse.
Dabiri said what the bus operators spent on fuel had gone up 71 per cent, oil by 64 per cent and tyre by 90 per cent, threatening their continued operations.
He said, “In view of this and with government’s responsibility to avert a collapse of the franchise scheme, which currently serves over 500,000 commuters daily, government had to consider request by the operators for an upward review of bus fares.”
Dabiri said the current fares charged on some of the schemes had stayed constant for more than six years in the case of some operators.
He said that though the government granted the request for fare increase, it would not allow transport users to do so arbitrarily.
According to him, the operators have also been advised to improve their cost efficiency and effectiveness.
He said, “It will be difficult to pass the entire cost of operations to the consumers, bearing in mind that a lot of the users are in the low income bracket.”
He appealed to commuters to show understanding as the new fares take effect.
From March 1, commuters from Ikorodu to Mile 12 would pay N100 as against N75.
According to Dabiri, combining two zones like going from Ikorodu to Fadeyi will be N200 instead of N120, while combining three zones – Ikorodu to CMS – will be N300, instead of N200.
Giving a breakdown of the new fares on the LAGBUS routes, its Managing Director, Mr. Idowu Oguntona, said that the fare from CMS to Ajah would be N200, up from N150.
He said that commuters from Leventis to Eko Hotel would pay N100 instead of N70, while those going to CMS from Oshodi would pay N150 as against N100.
Oguntona said the new fare regime would affect the 61 routes of LAGBUS.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/lasg-appoves-new-lagbus-fares-unveils.html
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by saints2(m): 5:33pm
I think the price is still reasonable in my own take...
Lalasticlala, Seun
27 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by Keneking: 5:35pm
Ambode sef
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by casttlebarbz(m): 5:40pm
this is change true true
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by hemartins(m): 8:00pm
Lagos, you make little salary and spend half on transportation.
God will help us survive.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by ovadozes(m): 8:02pm
Its still ok
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by Airforce1(m): 8:02pm
Still Ok
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by brunofarad(m): 8:02pm
Ok
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by tspun(m): 8:02pm
No probs we go survive
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by Demmzy15(m): 8:02pm
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by slurryeye: 8:02pm
Not bad
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by Odingo1: 8:02pm
saints2:As far is APC
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by kings09(m): 8:03pm
Ok
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by midehi2(f): 8:03pm
its still ok
8 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by vivaciousvivi(f): 8:03pm
Not altogether unreasonable. But then again, I'm not walking in some people's shoes.
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by EniHolar(f): 8:03pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by apatuku: 8:03pm
Visit cnn.com/religion
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by BabaCommander: 8:03pm
I hope they also increased the worker's salary?
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by frenchwine(m): 8:03pm
Fair enough
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by naijaboy756: 8:03pm
when can see price reduction under this government?
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by FlyoruB: 8:04pm
It's o.k, under the circumstance.
5 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by Jokerman(m): 8:04pm
Stupid thieves called government.... Always looking for ways to siphon money from the masses.... Awon oloriburuku!!
8 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by AlexCk: 8:04pm
Choi,
Well, still cheaper than danfo sha,
I dey always target those AC ones, as u enter am, everyone there be forming fresh
17 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by midehi2(f): 8:04pm
Odingo1:i hope you dont dream APC always at night
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by thankgodegbedi(m): 8:04pm
Abeg make una no vex I need dis space as baba need treatment
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by BabaCommander: 8:04pm
saints2:There is no way it can be reasonably considered fair giving the current economic situation on the ground.
This is simply adding more miseries to Lagosians.
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by RedRubberDucky(f): 8:05pm
upgrade!!!
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by adedayourt(m): 8:05pm
Yrs bfor now av been hearing bout Various statistics body putting a percentage to nig inflation rate but it has never really made meaning to me as u still buy my petty goods at almost same price.
But now I don't need anybody to tell me ders inflation, I dey feel am mysef
Father let your kingdom com already, enof iz enof
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by SweetJoystick(m): 8:05pm
LAGBUS and BRT no be the same
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by GreenMavro: 8:05pm
hmm
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by grayht(m): 8:05pm
Lol
|Re: Lagos Appoves New LAGBUS Fares, Unveils New Price List by HolyTitus(m): 8:05pm
Hunger go kill these agberos
Canadian Study Permit / Dubai...the Best City For A Nigerian To Live And Work. The Pros And Cons / Getting An Appointment Date At The Indian Embassy(nigeria)
Viewing this topic: larion, odunjoy1(m), abubakrisideeq, congenial, rydow(m), ahmodu4real(m), RedRubberDucky(f), cj4blues(m), aloenzyme(m), DAGAUDA, stzy(m), YinkaIb(f), chi8(m), horlanraywarju(m), CaptRewa(m), SeniorZato(m), Smile4mee01, wiringdpt(m), fostermd(m), joshfash(m), arthur1000(m), EGCA, voyy, spartan50(m), herdeniji(m), csbenedict, nickyvil(m), Pelaiye2703(m), data123(m), Olarajee(m), remmy007(m), PROVERBZ(m), Lagusta(m), Jesusgirl92(f), Spainze007(m), Zealous2710(m), genuineone, guy1234, biodunpro(m), osenidvdg(m), Pistolx(m), teehay45(m), EagleScribes, jekwuojoto(m), blaqoracle, Millionjeff, prityami, tommykiwi(m), stamcy(m), olajosy, kingboy(m), yomsad(m), citee(m), babyhrt(m), Malakh, Lush100(m), Uruanguy(m), CapitalCee(m), luckygirl02(f), chuksey1(m), Blackridge(f), Mathano(m), Xano(m), erasergozy, kunlef1, gr8jimtek1990, Bhuldoxxa(m), jesus500(m), playboy19(m), clubkonnect, Nath1900, azahmed(m), NASKEX, TAILODUL(m), catlova2, emsco(m), pacharles1(m), Tloc(m), Ejis324, Petercross4u123, kristos(m), brightleave(m), abmendozer(m), okochavictor(m), chuksjuve(m) and 168 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3