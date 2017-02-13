Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Houses Of Nigerians In South Africa Burnt Down By Nationals (4484 Views)

Nigerian Man Murdered By Foreign Nationals In South Africa. See Photos / EFCC Arraigns 14 Foreign Nationals Over Illegal Oil Dealing / Police Arrests 21 Men With 122 Condoms In Ibadan For Belonging To Gay Cult (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



south



The locals, who were apparently peeved, have accused the non-indigenes of turning their neighbourhood into a drug den.



According to Africa Review, some shops belonging to foreign nationals in the area were also looted on Sunday, February 12, 2017.



The South African residents in the area are of the opinion that Nigerians had illegally taken over most property and turned them into drug and prostitution dens, thereby calling for their sack from the neighbourhood.



Confirming the attacks when contacted, Marc Gbaffou, African Diaspora Forum (ADM) chairperson, blamed Herman Mashaba, Johannesburg mayor, for his inflammatory comments.



In December 2016, Mashaba had told a media conference that illegal immigrants got there criminally and should be treated as such.



“According to community members, these homes are illegally occupied by Nigerian foreign nationals who run the homes as brothels and have girls as young as nine years old working as prostitutes.”



“Many of the women in these brothels are also alleged to have no official identification documentation,” he said.



Gbafou said the Mayor should not have made such statement without proof.



“What proof does he have that foreigners are running these brothels? His remarks are very inflammatory, and it makes no difference that he has diverted from illegal immigrants to drug peddling. It is very dangerous and we see it as propaganda of hatred,” he added.



Source: Some South African nationals in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg, have burned down about 15 houses belonging to immigrants, especially Nigerians residing there.southThe locals, who were apparently peeved, have accused the non-indigenes of turning their neighbourhood into a drug den.According to Africa Review, some shops belonging to foreign nationals in the area were also looted on Sunday, February 12, 2017.The South African residents in the area are of the opinion that Nigerians had illegally taken over most property and turned them into drug and prostitution dens, thereby calling for their sack from the neighbourhood.Confirming the attacks when contacted, Marc Gbaffou, African Diaspora Forum (ADM) chairperson, blamed Herman Mashaba, Johannesburg mayor, for his inflammatory comments.In December 2016, Mashaba had told a media conference that illegal immigrants got there criminally and should be treated as such.“According to community members, these homes are illegally occupied by Nigerian foreign nationals who run the homes as brothels and have girls as young as nine years old working as prostitutes.”“Many of the women in these brothels are also alleged to have no official identification documentation,” he said.Gbafou said the Mayor should not have made such statement without proof.“What proof does he have that foreigners are running these brothels? His remarks are very inflammatory, and it makes no difference that he has diverted from illegal immigrants to drug peddling. It is very dangerous and we see it as propaganda of hatred,” he added.Source: http://kenvibes.com/2017/02/13/south-africa-houses-belonging-nigerians-burnt-nationals/

See Tweet and More Pics at: http://kenvibes.com/2017/02/13/south-africa-houses-belonging-nigerians-burnt-nationals/

THIS IS SERIOUS.

This is just xenophobia! South African indigenes also engage in drug addiction and prostitution.

Why aren't they burning their own properties? 4 Likes 1 Share

Okay

Bunch of idiots 1 Like

REPENT NOW OF YOUR SINFUL EVIL WAYS TO AVOID SPENDING YOUR ETERNITY IN HELL FIRE....JESUS CHRIST LOVES AND WARN YOU TO REPENT AND CONVERT NOW TO CHRISTIANITY TO AVOID HELL FIRE WHEN YOU DIE....you are not a mistake creature, God specially made you to be with Him here and in eternity in heaven. Give God a try today and you will know He exists and love you so much. 3 Likes

I stay in a place I'm "CELEBRATED" not in a place I'm "TOLERATED".





Please Let's join hands and fiqht aqainst this. 1 Like

Lobatan, which kain war be this one again?

They should Deport all of them....nonsense! 1 Like

Bunch of fools

An overwhelming majority of the black, grossly uneducated South Africans don't want you in their country and it's very obvious, so why go there?



The day I meet ANY South African male on a neutral ground (outta the shores of both our countries) I will teach him/them a very bitter lesson: that is a promise I hope to keep no matter what! Any body can quote me anywhere. 2 Likes

Did they burn BBNaija house? 4 Likes





The South African residents in the area are of the opinion that Nigerians had illegally taken over most property and turned them into drug and prostitution dens, thereby calling for their sack from the neighbourhood.

Ipobs and Afonjas see una handwork, u people are have exported ur handworks to South Africa.



The smelling and lazy south Africans have started again Ipobs and Afonjas see una handwork, u people are have exported ur handworks to South Africa.The smelling and lazy south Africans have started again 1 Like

Like seriously?

I'll be right back

Ok

They don't need to take laws into their hands irrespective of the seemingly crime the immigrants committed... Those SA will just be forming Jagaban for Goliath like us. I don't blame them, I blame their part leaders small for not telling them how important we Nigerians were/are to them and to the world at large.

I will only support my own if he or she is legit

I won't say any thing





I'm sure my boy, Zuma or is it Xuma, will do something about that. Please go about your normal duties in Nigeria. I don't want some e-diot coming here and saying we should burn down shoprite or dstv or mtn masts o That's no reason to take laws into their own hands. This is bad. We're Africans and we can't afford to be treated like poo by the white man and still treat ourselves like poo too.I'm sure my boy, Zuma or is it Xuma, will do something about that. Please go about your normal duties in Nigeria. I don't want some e-diot coming here and saying we should burn down shoprite or dstv or mtn masts o

the most stupid country in Africa they rather kill their fellow African man instead of to go get a job doing.

F00lish south africans...lazy bunch of xenophobic misfits who knw nothin better 2 do wit their lives than drink alcohol and receive handouts frm govt. Broke asses who don't travel out so won't appreciate strangers who come 2 better themselves and also help their society. 1 Like

third world war loading.........

swizken6:

See Tweet and More Pics at: http://kenvibes.com/2017/02/13/south-africa-houses-belonging-nigerians-burnt-nationals/



at least for ones let our government deal with this issue of South Africa hatred for Nigeria. at least for ones let our government deal with this issue of South Africa hatred for Nigeria.

coolesmile:

This is just xenophobia! South African indigenes also engage in drug addiction and prostitution.

Why aren't they burning their own properties?

The thought of foreigners engaging the same in South Africa, infuriates. The thought of foreigners engaging the same in South Africa, infuriates.





Be it US, UK, Germany, China, Japan, France, Jamaica, Turkey, India, Mexico, Brazil, Dubai, Qatar, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, it can never be like your home if you aren't a full indigene.



Anything can happen at any time....and Nigerians living around the world; from America to Europe to Arab nations to Australia to Asia should prepare for more of these xenophobia or racial attack in the coming decades!



Good reason why every Nigerian must join effort to make Nigeria a sweet home for all of us because that country you are living comfortably now may wake up tomorrow and say, we don't want Nigerian immigrants again; legal or illegal, by then, where would you go if Nigeria has been turned to ruins

‎

We must rise up against bad leaders without being tribalistic, religious or partisan, if not, Nigeria have no hope for a brighter future like we all dream and wish!‎ Nigerians who find it so awesome to travel abroad and feel they have arrived should know that there is no place like home!‎Be it US, UK, Germany, China, Japan, France, Jamaica, Turkey, India, Mexico, Brazil, Dubai, Qatar, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, it can never be like your home if you aren't a full indigene.Anything can happen at any time....and Nigerians living around the world; from America to Europe to Arab nations to Australia to Asia should prepare for more of these xenophobia or racial attack in the coming decades!Good reason why every Nigerian must join effort to make Nigeria a sweet home for all of us because that country you are living comfortably now may wake up tomorrow and say, we don't want Nigerian immigrants again; legal or illegal, by then, where would you go if Nigeria has been turned to ruinsWe must rise up against bad leaders without being tribalistic, religious or partisan, if not, Nigeria have no hope for a brighter future like we all dream and wish!‎ 1 Like

But

Bond is different from borrowing - PassingShot

Brothers come home,it aff do....you have a country too



Foolish pple, it's not difficult to burn down mtn offices, afterall their services are very poor. These south Africans are so foolish and lazy that I dont even blame the whites again for overiding them.For eff's sake, these guys are not industrious.They just want to keep on eating the money made by the whites in their country and now they're scared that Nigerians are succeeding more than them in their own land?Foolish pple, it's not difficult to burn down mtn offices, afterall their services are very poor.