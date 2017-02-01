Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment (10323 Views)

See the photo of the dead body below







The picture below is that of a music producer who was killed in Rivers state today. Read what an IG user shared about the guy, below

See the photo of the dead body below

Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/robbers-kill-nigerian-music-producer-in.html

hmmm

HMMM...sad news ooo----------------------

They killed the body not the soul.

robbers everywhere, wat really going on?

This is wickedness













Why kill him? The heart of Men is Evil.

nairaman101:

home of the apostle of peace?igwe must hear this.

The heart of the man is desperately wicked. I don't understand why they had to take his life after stealing his equipments. 1 Like

This is just evil

…Sad fact.Their wicked souls may know peace at the end.... if they eventually give their life to Christ...

Rivers with blood. Is Shekau in Rivers now? 1 Like

Buhari why?

So sad....



May he rest in peace...Amen!

And you have to snap the dead body instead of a normal picture...

Op please nxt time u add graphics pix.



Not dis nite mehn 1 Like

Y. O. L. O 1 Like

One of prophet iginla's prophecies for 2017.



.There shall be increase in crime and armed robberies, and bank will be robed too.

.

There are 3 times more crimes and evil happening in Lagos, but they are deliberately unreported. 1 Like

What is the use of the picture now pls remove itt

Are you sure it isn't one of his angry client/artist? Lord have mercy.

I cant believe this is true I know him..have been in his studio once...his studio is after Jeptha school East west road before rumuosi ...he is my co producer..Rip bro from Afro G AG Entertainment Studio 1 Like

Rivers is crime zone! 1 Like

Sad news

eiya

Sad.

why naaa,RIP