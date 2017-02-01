₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by nairaman101: 7:27pm
The picture below is that of a music producer who was killed in Rivers state today. Read what an IG user shared about the guy, below
See the photo of the dead body below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/robbers-kill-nigerian-music-producer-in.html
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by nairaman101: 7:27pm
hmmm
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by Airborne02: 7:35pm
uncompleted news
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by minexpo(m): 8:00pm
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by josephine123: 9:58pm
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by herzern(m): 10:13pm
They killed the body not the soul.
10 Likes
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by TINALETC3(f): 10:16pm
robbers everywhere, wat really going on?
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by Buharimustgo: 10:16pm
This is wickedness
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by Tolulopefinest(m): 10:17pm
The heart of Men is Evil.
Why kill him?
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by AngelicBeing: 10:18pm
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by bayinq25(m): 10:18pm
nairaman101:home of the apostle of peace?igwe must hear this.
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by verygudbadguy(m): 10:18pm
The heart of the man is desperately wicked. I don't understand why they had to take his life after stealing his equipments.
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by FearFactor1: 10:18pm
This is just evil
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by uzoclinton(m): 10:18pm
…Sad fact.Their wicked souls may know peace at the end.... if they eventually give their life to Christ...
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by ifeelgood: 10:19pm
Rivers with blood. Is Shekau in Rivers now?
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by KidsNEXTdoor: 10:19pm
Buhari why?
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by Onyenna(m): 10:19pm
So sad....
May he rest in peace...Amen!
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by Jdesilentkiller(m): 10:19pm
And you have to snap the dead body instead of a normal picture...
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by oluwayimika123: 10:20pm
Op please nxt time u add graphics pix.
Not dis nite mehn
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by Twons1: 10:20pm
Y. O. L. O
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by aigbeedo(m): 10:22pm
One of prophet iginla's prophecies for 2017.
.There shall be increase in crime and armed robberies, and bank will be robed too.
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by DozieInc(m): 10:23pm
.
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by 24SEVEN: 10:24pm
There are 3 times more crimes and evil happening in Lagos, but they are deliberately unreported.
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by koolet(m): 10:25pm
What is the use of the picture now pls remove itt
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by shammah1(m): 10:25pm
Lord have mercy. Are you sure it isn't one of his angry client/artist?
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by Anubiri(m): 10:26pm
I cant believe this is true I know him..have been in his studio once...his studio is after Jeptha school East west road before rumuosi ...he is my co producer..Rip bro from Afro G AG Entertainment Studio
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by leisuretym: 10:29pm
Rivers is crime zone!
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by delishpot: 10:29pm
Sad news
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by mykeljosef: 10:33pm
eiya
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by Pavore9: 10:39pm
Sad.
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by Teyiz: 10:40pm
why naaa,RIP
|Re: Robbers Kill Hi-Ray, A Music Producer In Rivers, Cart Away His Equipment by billyG(m): 10:46pm
rivers of blood & CAN made a fool of rivers state not quite long.
1 Like
