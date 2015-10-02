Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine (3011 Views)

How can you celebrate St. Valentine’s Day in a way that honours God?







1. First, give your life to Christ.





2. Second, declare the truth about God’s love even if it costs you something.





3. Third, become a servant to those you love, rather than demanding that your needs be met.







4. This Valentine’s Day, remember that you are loved. God loves you and wants you to be His valentine. The love that God gives us is not like the world’s love.



The world’s love is only as sturdy as a paper Valentine’s card.









But God’s love is not a flimsy, cheap imitation: it is the real thing. It is an all-giving love that was and is willing to suffer and die for our deliverance.







Will you be God’s valentine? It is your choice. Say yes and give to God the love He desires.



HAPPY VALENTINE . 4 Likes





Preach the Gospel!



Lalasticlala pushed this to FP..I hope he doesn't qet reprimanded by his boss. Preach it Sister!Preach the Gospel!Lalasticlala pushed this to FP..I hope he doesn't qet reprimanded by his boss. 2 Likes

God is the True Love

1 Like

story

Ok

I'm looking forward to celebrating with my pupils tomorrow. Gonna b fun. 1 Like



sorry muslimers nice words ladies una hear mean while in Pakistan no Valentine's Day celebration for themsorry muslimers

What's wrong with everyone?

Kukuma tell us say you dey lack partner. Things you hear from single people on Valentine.Kukuma tell us say you dey lack partner.

Jeez.. See empty plots of land every where.. O. P has sent lover boys and girls away ooh.. Just so u no...but no that greater love that no man has dan to lay his life fr d one he luvs.. #teamlovejesusaboveall 1 Like

Who is christ?

Oilyqueen the SU.. lol



God has no business with Valentine o.. if you read the origin, you'd know it's worldly and not biblical.

Love should be shown and celebrated every single day of our lives.. that's how the Creator wants it.



We can all have fun still and enjoy the feeling that comes with it





"Wake-up, thank God for life, tidy up, chop, hustle, come back home, carry my phone on a romantic night with the tv on, watch champions league, sleep"





Happy vals day y'all Tomorrow will be fun sha,"Wake-up, thank God for life, tidy up, chop, hustle, come back home, carry my phone on a romantic night with the tv on, watch champions league, sleep"Happy vals day y'all

All these Jesus love you People

when i saw her moniker oilyqueen it got me thinking, at least now i know the oil stands for anointing oil ..all of una wey believe may u be anointed by the special blood of the lamb in this valentine

And these hoes are expecting iPhone 6

Oilyqueen preach on. Oil dey your head

The names sound kinki....GIGITY Oily OueenThe names sound kinki....GIGITY

Greater heart hath no man



Life without Christ is a monotonous merging of meaningless days



A conglomerate of stress n sweat, struggle n hustle...



Elephant work, ant eat



Why wud u rather toil like Peter all night with nothing to show?



Why wud u rather live like mortals, wen u can with dis mortal cloak, live an immortal life ? Sickness free, pains free, healthy n wealthy?



Greater Heart hath no man than this; that a man cud lay down his life for his friends!

my broda u re mounted

I caught Lalasticlala viewing this thread and he was like "OP you're on your own, Ijeoma is my Valentinaaa chick tomorrow, shiooor..."

Love is the greatest gift. Without love, God would't have sent his son Jesus to save humanity.

Valentine is not all about going out with ur spouse, girlfriends, boyfriends et al and having sex upandan. Give some time to God, thank him for the love he has showed you first, for saving you, and keeping you among the living.



P.s. Jesus loves us all

Amen. Lord i give you my life. I give you my soul. I live for u alone, every step that i take, every moment of d day. Lord have ur way in me