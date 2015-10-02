₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by oilyqueen(f): 7:55pm
How can you celebrate St. Valentine’s Day in a way that honours God?
1. First, give your life to Christ.
2. Second, declare the truth about God’s love even if it costs you something.
3. Third, become a servant to those you love, rather than demanding that your needs be met.
4. This Valentine’s Day, remember that you are loved. God loves you and wants you to be His valentine. The love that God gives us is not like the world’s love.
The world’s love is only as sturdy as a paper Valentine’s card.
But God’s love is not a flimsy, cheap imitation: it is the real thing. It is an all-giving love that was and is willing to suffer and die for our deliverance.
Will you be God’s valentine? It is your choice. Say yes and give to God the love He desires.
HAPPY VALENTINE .
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by herzern(m): 8:25pm
Preach it Sister!
Preach the Gospel!
Lalasticlala pushed this to FP..I hope he doesn't qet reprimanded by his boss.
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by lollmaolol: 8:26pm
God is the True Love
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by kelvinatkins(m): 8:26pm
.
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by Lasskeey: 8:27pm
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by Deivid10(m): 8:27pm
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by toyinjimoh(m): 8:27pm
story
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by lonelydora(m): 8:27pm
Ok
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by oloriLFC(f): 8:27pm
I'm looking forward to celebrating with my pupils tomorrow. Gonna b fun.
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by Lasskeey: 8:28pm
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by AlphaStyles(m): 8:28pm
nice words ladies una hear mean while in Pakistan no Valentine's Day celebration for them
sorry muslimers
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by prinzfavian(m): 8:28pm
.
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by MrImole(m): 8:29pm
What's wrong with everyone?
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by Lasskeey: 8:29pm
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by steppin: 8:30pm
oilyqueen:Things you hear from single people on Valentine.
Kukuma tell us say you dey lack partner.
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by Emeonyerichard(m): 8:30pm
Jeez.. See empty plots of land every where.. O. P has sent lover boys and girls away ooh.. Just so u no...but no that greater love that no man has dan to lay his life fr d one he luvs.. #teamlovejesusaboveall
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by skillful01: 8:30pm
Who is christ?
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by Opakan2: 8:30pm
Oilyqueen the SU.. lol
God has no business with Valentine o.. if you read the origin, you'd know it's worldly and not biblical.
Love should be shown and celebrated every single day of our lives.. that's how the Creator wants it.
We can all have fun still and enjoy the feeling that comes with it
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by AlexCk: 8:31pm
Tomorrow will be fun sha,
"Wake-up, thank God for life, tidy up, chop, hustle, come back home, carry my phone on a romantic night with the tv on, watch champions league, sleep"
Happy vals day y'all
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by GMBuhari: 8:31pm
All these Jesus love you People
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by CriticMaestro: 8:33pm
when i saw her moniker oilyqueen it got me thinking, at least now i know the oil stands for anointing oil..all of una wey believe may u be anointed by the special blood of the lamb in this valentine
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by Richnero(m): 8:33pm
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by SINZ(m): 8:33pm
And these hoes are expecting iPhone 6
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by redbeans(m): 8:33pm
Oilyqueen preach on. Oil dey your head
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by 14teenK(m): 8:33pm
Oily Oueen The names sound kinki....GIGITY
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by Daddybright1986(m): 8:36pm
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by HARDDON: 8:36pm
Greater heart hath no man
Life without Christ is a monotonous merging of meaningless days
A conglomerate of stress n sweat, struggle n hustle...
Elephant work, ant eat
Why wud u rather toil like Peter all night with nothing to show?
Why wud u rather live like mortals, wen u can with dis mortal cloak, live an immortal life ? Sickness free, pains free, healthy n wealthy?
Greater Heart hath no man than this; that a man cud lay down his life for his friends!
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by ItzHoludex(m): 8:37pm
my broda u re mounted
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by Olasco93: 8:38pm
I caught Lalasticlala viewing this thread and he was like "OP you're on your own, Ijeoma is my Valentinaaa chick tomorrow, shiooor..."
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by Evans407(m): 8:41pm
Love is the greatest gift. Without love, God would't have sent his son Jesus to save humanity.
Valentine is not all about going out with ur spouse, girlfriends, boyfriends et al and having sex upandan. Give some time to God, thank him for the love he has showed you first, for saving you, and keeping you among the living.
P.s. Jesus loves us all
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by durentchigozie(m): 8:44pm
Amen. Lord i give you my life. I give you my soul. I live for u alone, every step that i take, every moment of d day. Lord have ur way in me
Re: The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine by Ironlion1(m): 8:51pm
steppin:u no go kill person.kikikikikikiki
