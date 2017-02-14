Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] (3737 Views)

Due to the Economy recession, i am damn broke.. Unlike previous Valentines that i use to take my gf to exortic places... This time around, i can't afford that luxury, cos as am typing this Message, i have just #500 with me.. And i really want to buy something for my Gf as a Vals gift..





Advice= pls what can i buy? Pls o...

Pls guys help me out..

Buy her kpekere... Fried plantain. Who knows, you may be buying her her dinner.





Lalasticala...

#500 souya wrapped double with newspaper and the gift paper then look for spar or shoprite paper bag to baggage it she go like am

It can buy a Bra and a G string made with lace cloth

3 bags of pure water...

Use the N500 Buy recharge card, send It to me. I will call you and advice you.

harrowmykel:

3bags of pure water? U knw how much that wil cost me? Almost 450... I wil b left wit 50naira... What wil dat buy? Funny u

NLSniper:

ok, i wil get u a 200naira credit.. Just so u knw, the last time sumone used dat trick on me... His club ended up not winning a single trophy in ten seasons...

osilovesarsenal:

as nice as ur advice sounds... I wud av lovely stick to it... Buh unfortunately, my gf is a vegetarian...

samtee37:

It can buy a Bra and a G string made with lace cloth

[quote author=naijafella post=53691185][/quote] hmmm... Kpekere?....

If you are serious about this, buy her a card with a strong message about how you feel and you can write enough things on it.

vicfuntop:

nice idea or get her a hairclip or brooch

go buy her ugwu (flower)

It's not by force to buy anybody anything on val. save you #500 for tomorrow, it wil b more important nd wil serve better purpose

Red Bra

wHyyyyyyyyyY:

aka gum. Hope u know that there's love in sharing?

TheBlessedMAN:

as nice as ur advice sounds... I wud av lovely stick to it... Buh unfortunately, my gf is a vegetarian...

Since she's a vegetarian, prepare vegetable soup and package it for her.

vicfuntop:

thanks 4 dat advice... Am weighing my chances on that... Av been tinkin of that, buh, am just worried she might not like it.. U knw, she's used to me takin her to shoprites nd exortic eateries...

Go fvck olosho jare! Cheap one.... 5h, 3mins

Nma27:

Red bra? How much wil that cost?

kullozone:

ah! Dude! Olosho? Where wil i see olosho dat wil collect 500naira? I don't even tink she can acpt 500naira 4 smooching alone..

Dextology:





as vals gift? And by the way, how am i going to prepare a vegetable soup with 500naira?





If in doubt,ask the ladies here

500 can get u a nice akube legging with change

Milanfan:

500 can get u a nice akube legging with change



akube? Like Bk? Hmmmm...

Nma27:

wat do u mean by 'also known as gum'? I didn't get it

na always ultra pad sure pass.

TheBlessedMAN:

ah! Dude! Olosho? Where wil i see olosho dat wil collect 500naira? I don't even tink she can acpt 500naira 4 smooching alone..

I say cheap one na.... Just look for where aboki full. Olosho wey dey aboki side dey collect 5h but, after 2mins una go begin quarel.

TheBlessedMAN:

thanks 4 dat advice... Am weighing my chances on that... Av been tinkin of that, buh, am just worried she might not like it.. U knw, she's used to me takin her to shoprites nd exortic eateries...





Trust me, a woman wants to be reminded of the love her partner has for her. Also let her know that(woman, tho am very broke, this day won't go by without me telling you how much I love you. This is what I can afford). An understanding woman should accept that but this mentality of girls collecting from guys most of the times is really annoying.