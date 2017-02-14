₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by TheBlessedMAN(m): 12:45am
Due to the Economy recession, i am damn broke.. Unlike previous Valentines that i use to take my gf to exortic places... This time around, i can't afford that luxury, cos as am typing this Message, i have just #500 with me.. And i really want to buy something for my Gf as a Vals gift..
Advice= pls what can i buy? Pls o...
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by TheBlessedMAN(m): 12:47am
AudreyTimms(f), Lolly02(f), Roseygold(f), Ashiat39(f), rachealfst(f), bellefidel(f), Percentile, ritvin(f), LeMubs(f), mhiz(f), yorhmienerd(m), Opeoluwa99(f), missuniverse(f), PamelB(f), fiyah(f), ROYH, PrinceOFprince(m), Mrlemuel(m), ewawumi(f), KINGinVAHALA, SmartestPopQUEEN(f) AudreyTimms(f), Lolly02(f), Roseygold(f), Ashiat39(f), rachealfst(f), bellefidel(f), Percentile, ritvin(f), LeMubs(f), mhiz(f), yorhmienerd(m), Opeoluwa99(f), missuniverse(f), PamelB(f), fiyah(f), ROYH, PrinceOFprince(m), Mrlemuel(m), ewawumi(f), KINGinVAHALA, SmartestPopQUEEN(f) ...
Pls guys help me out..
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by naijafella(m): 12:47am
TheBlessedMAN:
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by osilovesarsenal: 12:49am
#500 souya wrapped double with newspaper and the gift paper then look for spar or shoprite paper bag to baggage it she go like am
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by samtee37(m): 1:01am
It can buy a Bra and a G string made with lace cloth
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by harrowmykel: 1:03am
3 bags of pure water...
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by NLSniper(m): 1:06am
Use the N500 Buy recharge card, send It to me. I will call you and advice you.
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by TheBlessedMAN(m): 8:49am
harrowmykel:3bags of pure water? U knw how much that wil cost me? Almost 450... I wil b left wit 50naira... What wil dat buy? Funny u
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by TheBlessedMAN(m): 8:52am
NLSniper:ok, i wil get u a 200naira credit.. Just so u knw, the last time sumone used dat trick on me... His club ended up not winning a single trophy in ten seasons...
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by TheBlessedMAN(m): 8:54am
osilovesarsenal:as nice as ur advice sounds... I wud av lovely stick to it... Buh unfortunately, my gf is a vegetarian...
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by TheBlessedMAN(m): 8:55am
samtee37:
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by TheBlessedMAN(m): 8:56am
[quote author=naijafella post=53691185][/quote] hmmm... Kpekere?....
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by vicfuntop(f): 10:17am
If you are serious about this, buy her a card with a strong message about how you feel and you can write enough things on it.
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by ILAB: 10:28am
vicfuntop:nice idea or get her a hairclip or brooch
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by Nostradamus: 10:32am
go buy her ugwu (flower)
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 10:43am
It's not by force to buy anybody anything on val. save you #500 for tomorrow, it wil b more important nd wil serve better purpose
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by Nma27(f): 10:47am
Red Bra
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by Nma27(f): 10:49am
wHyyyyyyyyyY:aka gum. Hope u know that there's love in sharing?
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by Dextology: 10:49am
TheBlessedMAN:
Since she's a vegetarian, prepare vegetable soup and package it for her.
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by TheBlessedMAN(m): 10:49am
vicfuntop:thanks 4 dat advice... Am weighing my chances on that... Av been tinkin of that, buh, am just worried she might not like it.. U knw, she's used to me takin her to shoprites nd exortic eateries...
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by kullozone(m): 10:50am
Go fvck olosho jare! Cheap one.... 5h, 3mins
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by TheBlessedMAN(m): 10:51am
Nma27:Red bra? How much wil that cost?
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by TheBlessedMAN(m): 10:53am
kullozone:ah! Dude! Olosho? Where wil i see olosho dat wil collect 500naira? I don't even tink she can acpt 500naira 4 smooching alone..
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by TheBlessedMAN(m): 10:55am
Dextology:as vals gift? And by the way, how am i going to prepare a vegetable soup with 500naira?
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by Milanfan(m): 10:55am
500 can get u a nice akube legging with change
If in doubt,ask the ladies here
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by TheBlessedMAN(m): 10:57am
Milanfan:akube? Like Bk? Hmmmm...
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 10:58am
Nma27:wat do u mean by 'also known as gum'? I didn't get it
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by Gistedge(f): 10:58am
na always ultra pad sure pass.
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by kullozone(m): 10:59am
TheBlessedMAN:
I say cheap one na.... Just look for where aboki full. Olosho wey dey aboki side dey collect 5h but, after 2mins una go begin quarel.
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by vicfuntop(f): 11:01am
TheBlessedMAN:
Trust me, a woman wants to be reminded of the love her partner has for her. Also let her know that(woman, tho am very broke, this day won't go by without me telling you how much I love you. This is what I can afford). An understanding woman should accept that but this mentality of girls collecting from guys most of the times is really annoying.
|Re: What Can N500 Buy As Val Gift For My Girlfriend? [pls Advice] by Jodha(f): 11:06am
Goan borrow money and get her a proper gift... She deserves it...
When you were busy doing d do with her.. Did yhu ask us?
