|Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by amebo101: 8:26am
The wife of Bishop, popularly known as Okon, took to her IG account to express her sad feelings over a robbery attack on her husband. Her husband was robbed in Warri, and all of his gadgets and money were taken away from him. Read below, what his disturbed wife wrote below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQeMNE7hh8v/?taken-by=idarabishop
Source:http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/actor-okon-robbed-in-warri-delta-state.html
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by amebo101: 8:27am
beht y?
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by kabrud: 8:42am
Na d same "educated" people.
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by KingAfo(m): 10:49am
buhari
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by kings09(m): 10:49am
Na film
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by slurryeye: 10:49am
Why dem come do my guy Okon like that?
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by deskhal(m): 10:50am
Warri nor dey carry last.
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by GreenMavro: 10:50am
Mk he use am produce film...Okon in warri
warri boiz dy vex
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by Daslim180(m): 10:50am
Valentine's prank....... Sojii man
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by EncephalonPikin(m): 10:50am
So sad...This mentality of taking what's not yours need to stop.
#Pray4Nigeria
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by HenryDion(m): 10:50am
Nothing to say. Wetin concern me...
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by Raiders: 10:50am
Warri non dey carry last
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by TheTrueSeeker: 10:51am
amebo101:
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by NOC1(m): 10:51am
iyanmi
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by cbngov01(m): 10:51am
Lol....its well oh...abi na movie scene?
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by AngelicBeing: 10:51am
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by Emekus92(m): 10:52am
Is simply means Welcome
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by kilokeys(m): 10:52am
na so naija don worse reach... dem no sabi am
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by westive21: 10:52am
I laff the guy
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by unclezuma: 10:52am
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by Mayor38(m): 10:53am
YOU NO TELL THEM WHO U BA?... SORRY SHA
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by Jhennipha(f): 10:53am
that's warri for u oh
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by Ekakamba: 10:53am
At his husband?
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by opara28(m): 10:54am
like say she no kw as economy be...lol
i condemn d act tho
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by Twons1: 10:54am
Robbers no get joy
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by CriticMaestro: 10:54am
y b say all dix comedians b kpako b4 dey come hammer...na only kpako pikin get sense of humour?? hilarious
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by Chiefpriest1(m): 10:56am
Sorry, but I hope you sorted out your husband's issues first before running to social media.
I don't understand why the first thing people think of when they have problems these days is to rush to Facebook, twitter, Instagram or even WhatsApp.
I won't be surprised if the poor man is still stranded somewhere in Warri and the wife is using him to collect likes on Facebook.
Tonto Dike today, Lilian esoro tomorrow, Toyin Aimakhu next...I don tire. Sort out your fuxking issues without telling the whole world.
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by CrEaToRmalden(m): 10:57am
Warri people
Una fada, stay away from my Akwa Ibom brother o0.
Una no fit attack Lie Muhammed ....?
Na dhis innocent one una fit shine eye on ..?
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by Antoeni(m): 10:57am
Dats area for you, must show der self
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by samuel19222(m): 10:58am
Ok
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by Timfreds: 11:00am
Bishop U are welcome to Waffi.
|Re: Imeh Bishop "Okon Lagos" Robbed In Warri, Delta State (Snapshots) by Sezua(m): 11:03am
TheTrueSeeker:i just tire
