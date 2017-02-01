Sorry, but I hope you sorted out your husband's issues first before running to social media.



I don't understand why the first thing people think of when they have problems these days is to rush to Facebook, twitter, Instagram or even WhatsApp.



I won't be surprised if the poor man is still stranded somewhere in Warri and the wife is using him to collect likes on Facebook.



Tonto Dike today, Lilian esoro tomorrow, Toyin Aimakhu next...I don tire. Sort out your fuxking issues without telling the whole world. 2 Likes