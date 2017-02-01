₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by informant001: 8:51am
This pretty 18-year-old girl identified as Hafsat Surajo has been declared missing. According to a report, she left her home in Unguwa Uku area of Tarauni local govt council in Kano state and is yet to return. If anyone has any information that will lead to her whereabouts, he or she should contact the appropriate authorities.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/pretty-18-year-old-girl-declared.html
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by xstry: 8:51am
I pray she's found
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 8:52am
hope she is found safe and sound
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by pyyxxaro: 8:53am
Am sure SANUSI has kidnapped her
Or
Maybe she went to buy Cassava in Shoprite Chibok
I know she would be back soon
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by sarrki(m): 8:53am
I pray he return safely to her family
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by xstry: 8:56am
pyyxxaro:you're a bloody fool.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by Funlordmaniac(m): 8:56am
They should check the emirs palace! I'm sure one dirty,bushy bearded, head banging Islamic zealot has kept her there as a 3rd wife while hoping her family would give up in frustration! Na their way....
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by xstry: 8:56am
sarrki:
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by pyyxxaro: 8:57am
xstry:
e pain u shaaa
Kaaaiiii
Nor go drink kerosene cause of me oh
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by xstry: 8:58am
pyyxxaro:mtcheew
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by Epositive(m): 9:00am
she went out to meet her val date, but she should have at least tell her siblings nw if not parent,,,,,
#safereturn
#positivevibes
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by pyyxxaro: 9:04am
xstry:
Seeeeee this foooooolish aboki
Your mate for Ram naim we go chop this night as Ram suya
Oya enter the nearest trailer come my area,
U don toooo old to be Ram ,we need to use u do Ram suya dis night for the Valentine
Put better pepper and onion for ur body
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by TheSonOfMark(m): 9:08am
xstry:What? He's a "bloody fool" 'cause he typewrote the first assumption any observant Nigerian would make? Tell your Northern oligarchs to incriminate snatching girls if you don't want to be the butt of such jokes and scathing remarks!
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by xstry: 9:18am
TheSonOfMark:
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by xstry: 9:19am
pyyxxaro:receive sense!!!
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by gqboyy(m): 9:42am
Allah ya bayyana ta
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by kings09(m): 10:56am
Check the emir's palace or any other emir's palace.
Xstry, pls help check the palace close to u.
#WishHerSafeReturn
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by Barmmyshoes: 10:57am
She would be found by his grace.
Check my signature for your stylish and quality footwears.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by Icansing(f): 10:57am
Val don red
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by sekundosekundo: 10:58am
Have checked at Sanusi's house?.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by Ekeeyhandsome(m): 10:58am
They should first of all ask their alhaji brethren..
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by westive21: 10:58am
The babe make brain oo. ...make I first find am before dem con see her
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 10:58am
She will be back after val
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by CriticMaestro: 10:58am
pretty huh imagine the bunch of christian girls that have been snatched from their families and taken to places like zaria city where they are forcefully konverted...all northerners should know this, karma aint nothing but a bit*h that's how boko haram started from bombing churches to mosques and raiding muslim homes...from kidnapping christian girls to kidnapping muslim girls...be warned
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by xstry: 10:58am
gqboyy:Ameen
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by Greatidonis: 10:59am
We know how they do it she is fine forever, one grand papa go marry her soon either by force or fire.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by Mcowubaba: 10:59am
She will be back on 16th...
With waist pain and soar lips...
She is somewhere in Ebute metta with Femi
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by Shortyy(f): 10:59am
She's celebrating val somewhere. Teenagers, pfft.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by seangy4konji: 10:59am
hope she is found...
do you know her boyfriends place
fresh fish....
dos hausa long cassava can be very addictive like cocaine or heroine...you will always craze and want more as i was told.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by Curvinus(m): 11:00am
She could be somewhere vigorously exploring kamasutra positions with a top boko commander you know. Anyway hope she is found alive and untainted.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Kano. Photo by emmabest2000(m): 11:00am
Hope it's not val escape , she will return home fit and fiddle .
Meanwhile ...
