Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos)
Here are photos of primary school teachers (Muslims and Christians) at the Eid praying ground in Jalingo for a special prayer over unpaid salaries.
Which way Naija?Abeg who dey chop their money?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/primary-school-teachers-organise-prayer.html
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos)
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by adadike281(f):
The govt should quit playing God and pay these teachers. Any govt that couldn't pay salaries is unfit to rule. How can a govt be this wicked? people are starving, pls pay up their salaries
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m):
they re wasting their tyme.dgovnor wey no send una
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by unclezuma:
When the governor was once a student...
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by jesus500(m):
The wickedness and insensitivity of our leaders will hunt them after death
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f):
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by sinadrey:
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by Twons1:
The teachers hav gone spiritual
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by sinadrey:
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by passyhansome(m):
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by Adonis3:
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by sinadrey:
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by nabegibeg:
It is a shame on leadership in this country
Re: Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) by zeedof(m):
The worst ever thing created in the world is NigeriaPolithician
