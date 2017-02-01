Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Taraba Teachers Pray Over Unpaid Salaries (Photos) (1091 Views)

Which way Naija?Abeg who dey chop their money?







The govt should quit playing God and pay these teachers. Any govt that couldn't pay salaries is unfit to rule. How can a govt be this wicked? people are starving, pls pay up their salaries 1 Like

they re wasting their tyme.dgovnor wey no send una











When the governor was once a student...

The wickedness and insensitivity of our leaders will hunt them after death 1 Like

Lalasticlala and oga seun

Please move it to the front pagehttps://www.instagram.com/p/BQfPfoaARtP/





The teachers hav gone spiritual

It is a shame on leadership in this country