The development is part of the process of rebuilding Nigeria’s Northeast, after some states including Borno suffered unquantifiable loss as the ruthless Boko Haram unleashed terror on the states.



To achieve the humanitarian gesture, the Borno State Government got a seamless collaboration of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Japanese Government.



Kaga is the first beneficiary community owing to the return of calm and the absence of security threat to the civilian population in the area.



The project covers the reconstruction of municipal buildings, schools and most importantly homes of the affected population.



Officials say the rebuilding has paved way for villagers to have even better homes than they had before the crisis.



According to the Chairman of Kaga Local Government, Lawan Wasaram, the beneficiaries are elated by the project, as they haven’t had such luxury in a long time.



