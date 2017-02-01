Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) (6345 Views)

The development is part of the process of rebuilding Nigeria’s Northeast, after some states including Borno suffered unquantifiable loss as the ruthless Boko Haram unleashed terror on the states.



To achieve the humanitarian gesture, the Borno State Government got a seamless collaboration of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Japanese Government.



Kaga is the first beneficiary community owing to the return of calm and the absence of security threat to the civilian population in the area.



The project covers the reconstruction of municipal buildings, schools and most importantly homes of the affected population.



Officials say the rebuilding has paved way for villagers to have even better homes than they had before the crisis.



According to the Chairman of Kaga Local Government, Lawan Wasaram, the beneficiaries are elated by the project, as they haven’t had such luxury in a long time.



Source;



how many millions for this? 2 Likes

Dem try...I hope they won't use politics when sharing those houses but share it accordingly 4 Likes 1 Share

its high time Nigeria adopted wooden homes



easy to build



easy to modify



the pic below shows a movable one



more appealing to the eyes 9 Likes 1 Share

I hope they wont drop Bomb and say it was mistaken to be Boko haram's hideout.

another avenue to loot 6 Likes

lemee here word pls, what has been done for daura headsmen victims

Nice gesture 1 Like

Sarrki how many billions was spent on this project, because I know this how you will dive into this thread. 4 Likes

I hope their leaders will allow the refugees utilize those facilities. I pray there should not be a replica of what happened in Bakassi. Some of our leaders are greedy.

no windows for natural light 1 Like

veekid:

how many millions for this? How could you undermine the effort of FG to bring succor to the IDP?

BILLIONS not millions How could you undermine the effort of FG to bring succor to the IDP?BILLIONS not millions 1 Like

dainformant:

Nice but the location seems like a desert or isolated areas that can be attacked by those miscreants Nice but the location seems like a desert or isolated areas that can be attacked by those miscreants

I bet you this project is over 5billion naira 1 Like

U mean I can still comment on first page even while the post is already on front page.



All the fisrt page Lord are watching champions league or outing for val.





Are u sure this place is safe?



Hope they've made security plans

Nice but Let's hope the bombers don't come lurking.

veekid:

how many millions for this?



You know your politicians well enough.



Very precise question. You know your politicians well enough.Very precise question.

People that were kukuma leaving on the streets are called refugees in Nigeria ..



Lol what a govt

veekid:

how many millions for this? millions ke, you should be talking of billions, if not in dollars millions ke, you should be talking of billions, if not in dollars

mykeljosef:

its high time Nigeria adopted wooden homes



easy to build



easy to modify This is a country where opionion doesnt matter. This is a country where opionion doesnt matter.

Niger Delta money at work in the desert of Bornu providing shelter for almajiri and IDPs while the owners of the resources live on shatties on the mosquito infested creeks of the Niger Delta. 1 Like

Solar panels will make sense there.

Built with Substandard Materials

mykeljosef:

its high time Nigeria adopted wooden homes



easy to build



easy to modify

Have you considered the high humidity and type of wood available in Nigeria? Not everything done in America is applicable in Nigeria Have you considered the high humidity and type of wood available in Nigeria? Not everything done in America is applicable in Nigeria

RedRubberDucky:

no windows for natural light



Dem no want make anybody from window throw bombs inside Dem no want make anybody from window throw bombs inside