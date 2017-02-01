₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by dainformant(m): 12:40pm
Succour has come the way of returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Kaga Local Government of Borno State, as about 192 families will soon take ownership of the newly reconstructed houses in the area. The reconstruction project in Kaga is a pilot of the rebuilding project in affected communities within Borno, and the state government has set March 6 as the official date for allocation.
The development is part of the process of rebuilding Nigeria’s Northeast, after some states including Borno suffered unquantifiable loss as the ruthless Boko Haram unleashed terror on the states.
To achieve the humanitarian gesture, the Borno State Government got a seamless collaboration of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Japanese Government.
Kaga is the first beneficiary community owing to the return of calm and the absence of security threat to the civilian population in the area.
The project covers the reconstruction of municipal buildings, schools and most importantly homes of the affected population.
Officials say the rebuilding has paved way for villagers to have even better homes than they had before the crisis.
According to the Chairman of Kaga Local Government, Lawan Wasaram, the beneficiaries are elated by the project, as they haven’t had such luxury in a long time.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/rebuilding-borno-192-families-to-get.html
Photo-credit; Zannah Lawan Ajimi
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by dainformant(m): 12:41pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by veekid(m): 7:50pm
how many millions for this?
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by Damilare5882(m): 7:51pm
Dem try...I hope they won't use politics when sharing those houses but share it accordingly
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by mykeljosef: 7:51pm
its high time Nigeria adopted wooden homes
easy to build
easy to modify
- edited
the pic below shows a movable one
more appealing to the eyes
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by kunlexyfred(m): 7:51pm
A
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by FuckBuhari: 7:51pm
I hope they wont drop Bomb and say it was mistaken to be Boko haram's hideout.
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by onac16: 7:51pm
another avenue to loot
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by talk2archy: 7:51pm
lemee here word pls, what has been done for daura headsmen victims
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by samintegrity(m): 7:51pm
Nice gesture
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by Brightology2(m): 7:51pm
Sarrki how many billions was spent on this project, because I know this how you will dive into this thread.
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by dukechilezie(m): 7:52pm
I hope their leaders will allow the refugees utilize those facilities. I pray there should not be a replica of what happened in Bakassi. Some of our leaders are greedy.
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:52pm
y
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by unclezuma: 7:52pm
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by Sisqoman(m): 7:53pm
ok
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by RedRubberDucky(f): 7:54pm
no windows for natural light
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by kunlexyfred(m): 7:54pm
veekid:How could you undermine the effort of FG to bring succor to the IDP?
BILLIONS not millions
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by Themandator: 7:54pm
dainformant:
Nice but the location seems like a desert or isolated areas that can be attacked by those miscreants
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by megrimor(m): 7:54pm
I bet you this project is over 5billion naira
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by Iruobean(m): 7:55pm
U mean I can still comment on first page even while the post is already on front page.
All the fisrt page Lord are watching champions league or outing for val.
Are u sure this place is safe?
Sai Baba!
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by Twallace: 7:55pm
Hope they've made security plans
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by Omudia: 7:56pm
Nice but Let's hope the bombers don't come lurking.
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by decode55(m): 7:56pm
veekid:
You know your politicians well enough.
Very precise question.
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by shevchenko(m): 7:57pm
People that were kukuma leaving on the streets are called refugees in Nigeria ..
Lol what a govt
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by Brightology2(m): 7:57pm
veekid:millions ke, you should be talking of billions, if not in dollars
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 7:57pm
mykeljosef:This is a country where opionion doesnt matter.
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by kettle84(m): 7:57pm
Niger Delta money at work in the desert of Bornu providing shelter for almajiri and IDPs while the owners of the resources live on shatties on the mosquito infested creeks of the Niger Delta.
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:58pm
Solar panels will make sense there.
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by kuwa(f): 7:58pm
Built with Substandard Materials
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by curiousmind11: 7:58pm
mykeljosef:
Have you considered the high humidity and type of wood available in Nigeria? Not everything done in America is applicable in Nigeria
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by Waspy(m): 7:58pm
RedRubberDucky:
Dem no want make anybody from window throw bombs inside
|Re: Reconstructed Houses For 192 Refugee Families In Borno (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 7:59pm
And Delta state governor dey go commission filling station
