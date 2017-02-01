₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by rem44: 2:39pm
As shared by Dan Iyan who lives in Kaduna.......
'This is the remains of late Aminu Ayuba a butcher and Suya hawker who was killed in cold blood and dumped in a shallow well behind Kaduna State University , Kafanchan.
This should add to the existing records that contrary the claim by Sokapu and Southern Kaduna CAN that they are facing genocide rather it is some of their members that are perpetrating cold blood murder of innocent citizens who are out in search of legitimate means of livelihoods .
Few weeks ago traders were surrounded and killed at Samaru Kataf Market, similarly travellers from Dangi plateau state were killed at garage Kafanchan.
On top of all these some miscreants attacked His Royal Highness the Emir of Jema'a on his way from Kaduna at Samaru Kataf
On these crimes SOKAPU and CAN are silent but we are appealing to the Nigerian security agencies , the Peace Committee, National Assembly , the media and the diplomatic community to note these and more on which we have a case of gross violation of our Fundamental Human Rights in Southern Kaduna.
The Kafanchan Community must remain calm law abiding and take the corps to the mortuary pending investigation by govt. Agencies .
A report should be made to the Police immediately in writing .
May his soul rest in peace. Allah ya Isa'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/suya-hawker-killed-dumped-in-shallow.html?m=1
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by kabrud: 2:41pm
Hmmm, graphic.
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by Oyind17: 2:42pm
Them don buhari am.
R.I.P
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by AK6464(m): 2:58pm
RIP
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by jacko007(m): 3:03pm
when kaduna state university relocate for kaduna main town to kafanchan....?
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 3:43pm
eyaaaahh!!.....
R.I.P
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:43pm
Till we get rid of bigotry in this country this is what will keep happening
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by Jeel: 3:44pm
.
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 3:44pm
pathetic
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by NotOfThis(f): 3:44pm
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by teamsynergy: 3:44pm
dis country ehn.... people will be shouting African culture and decency upandan.... people r terribly wicked in this country and eventually we gazt rise up against dis nonsense.... I really hate d way our police and d judiciary handle criminal cases.... people easily get away with murder...... hmmm
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by LIBSocials: 3:45pm
The heart of man
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by greatwhite(m): 3:45pm
Only God understands the truth about kaduna. RIP to the dead...
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by rosalieene(f): 3:47pm
may his soul rest in peace
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by holatimmy(f): 3:47pm
RIP to the dead.
No one deserves to be killed by another man
God forgive our heartlessness
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by onadana: 3:47pm
Anything could have killed him.That's an old corpse.No one has the right to take life.
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by searchng4love: 3:47pm
Sarrki
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by talk2archy: 3:48pm
t
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 3:48pm
jesu mio
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 3:49pm
jacko007:
Two campuses...the main one is in Kaduna...the other is in Kafanchan
Universities do have multiple campuses, you know...
EG: UNN: Nsukka, and Enugu (UNEC)
Uniabuja : Gwagwalada, main , distance learning.
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by FriendChoice(m): 3:49pm
Now You will not hear the hypocrite CAN and other Hypocrite Christians condemn the evil act of their brothers.
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 3:51pm
r
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by mfm04622: 3:51pm
jacko007:
Kaduna State University is has a campus in Kafanchan . Confirm
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by onadana: 3:51pm
jacko007:
They have a Campus there.
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 3:51pm
rip
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by Biafrarep(m): 3:51pm
Where is the evidence that he was killed due to tribal differences? Anybody, animal, thing or even Buhari induced hunger and frustration could have killed him. These blood thirsty jihadists are always looking for excuse to justify their ethnic cleansing. Rubbish, Christians & minorities in the north should defend themselves, it is a universal right.
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by Timbi: 3:51pm
jacko007:
There is a satellite campus in Kafanchan.
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by chiedu7: 3:53pm
Na Fulani people again
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 3:53pm
dont b surprised he is a victim of a personal vendetta, but because d region is polluted with ethnic violence, one group will now point a finger at the other
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by twilliamx: 3:53pm
Na wa
|Re: Suya Hawker Killed In Kaduna & Dumped In A Shallow Pit (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 3:53pm
FriendChoice:how do u know it's them that did it?
