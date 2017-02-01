



'This is the remains of late Aminu Ayuba a butcher and Suya hawker who was killed in cold blood and dumped in a shallow well behind Kaduna State University , Kafanchan.



This should add to the existing records that contrary the claim by Sokapu and Southern Kaduna CAN that they are facing genocide rather it is some of their members that are perpetrating cold blood murder of innocent citizens who are out in search of legitimate means of livelihoods .



Few weeks ago traders were surrounded and killed at Samaru Kataf Market, similarly travellers from Dangi plateau state were killed at garage Kafanchan.



On top of all these some miscreants attacked His Royal Highness the Emir of Jema'a on his way from Kaduna at Samaru Kataf



On these crimes SOKAPU and CAN are silent but we are appealing to the Nigerian security agencies , the Peace Committee, National Assembly , the media and the diplomatic community to note these and more on which we have a case of gross violation of our Fundamental Human Rights in Southern Kaduna.



The Kafanchan Community must remain calm law abiding and take the corps to the mortuary pending investigation by govt. Agencies .



A report should be made to the Police immediately in writing .



May his soul rest in peace. Allah ya Isa'





