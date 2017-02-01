Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats (11748 Views)

Source; A public outcry has been made by a "frustrated" about the morning train from Abuja-Kaduna. According to Umma Amadi Rimi, the passengers are being frustrated by the rail officials who sell more tickets than the number of seats thereby leaving travellers stranded. This was shared in order to call the attention of the right authorities.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/travellers-sit-on-floor-after-being.html 1 Like 1 Share

Naija 3 Likes





They have started o



Bastard greedy Wasteful enemies of progress.





If I were in the top management, I WILL SACK ALL THE THIEVES RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS NONSENSE.

which way Nigeria?!!! 3 Likes



crying for my father land crying for my father land 1 Like









they will turn it to a slum now clean project wey gej dothey will turn it to a slum now 19 Likes

unplanned government 4 Likes

SEE MORE OF THEIR PHOTOS BELOW >>



thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/photos-travellers-sit-on-floor.html

Jam packed....



Overcrowding na normal thing for naija 6 Likes 1 Share

ok, just observing.

It happens when demand is higher than supply. So long as it takes you to your destination. You need not worry. Nigeria would get there someday. 5 Likes 2 Shares

People stand and sit all the time in trains in London! What's s the fuss all about? 14 Likes 2 Shares

Some sit on the floor because train is not totally loaded



In overseas standing on the train is allow 2 Likes 1 Share

I still believe that one day it will be well...

Is part of change 1 Like

My country my country. We sha have a way to spoil every good thing. And the same spoilers in little positions criticize govt the most. How did we get here!



Over here people don't stand in trains cos' the available trains and buses are more than the sizable population.



If anyone has to stand, he must be informed in advance before purchasing the ticket that there's no more vacant seat. So that will be his choice. That's the way to go. 1 Like

maberry:

Whats Funny? Whats Funny? 1 Like

It's such a pity 1 Like

This kain Nigeria 1 Like

the are enjoying the fruits of Jonathans labour 1 Like

ROSYL:

People stand and sit all the time in trains in London! What's s the fuss all about?

Not in long distance trains. No passenger stands in a long-distance train journey. Not in long distance trains. No passenger stands in a long-distance train journey. 5 Likes

When it reach dis level I go comment 4 Likes 1 Share

make una manage 9ja go better.

They don start.. While sale more tickets when no sit available. Greedy mentality 1 Like

I'm confused as to why i even bought this plot of land.... and I blame Buhari 2 Likes

I believe Nigeria railway will be fast as dt of foreign countries 1 Like 1 Share

Evil people they are now enjoying what Goodluck Jonathan did for them. Ungrateful people 5 Likes

Na by force to travel...

What can we after all the passed knows that there is no need before he joined..you could protest and the management would rescheduled for next one.. But..