|Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by informant001: 2:59pm
A public outcry has been made by a "frustrated" about the morning train from Abuja-Kaduna. According to Umma Amadi Rimi, the passengers are being frustrated by the rail officials who sell more tickets than the number of seats thereby leaving travellers stranded. This was shared in order to call the attention of the right authorities.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/travellers-sit-on-floor-after-being.html
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by informant001: 3:03pm
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by Jibril659: 3:12pm
Naija
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by Mouthgag: 3:28pm
They have started o
Bastard greedy Wasteful enemies of progress.
If I were in the top management, I WILL SACK ALL THE THIEVES RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS NONSENSE.
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by maberry(m): 3:28pm
which way Nigeria?!!!
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by Kingso23(m): 3:29pm
crying for my father land
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by Anticorruption: 3:29pm
clean project wey gej do
they will turn it to a slum now
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by BLACKbullet: 3:30pm
unplanned government
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by Ifexxy(m): 3:30pm
SEE MORE OF THEIR PHOTOS BELOW >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/photos-travellers-sit-on-floor.html
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by Swizdoe(m): 3:30pm
Jam packed....
Overcrowding na normal thing for naija
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by romeo960: 3:30pm
ok, just observing.
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by greatwhite(m): 3:30pm
It happens when demand is higher than supply. So long as it takes you to your destination. You need not worry. Nigeria would get there someday.
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by ROSYL(f): 3:30pm
People stand and sit all the time in trains in London! What's s the fuss all about?
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by emmabest2000(m): 3:30pm
Some sit on the floor because train is not totally loaded
In overseas standing on the train is allow
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by ikanason(m): 3:30pm
I still believe that one day it will be well...
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by tonero92: 3:30pm
Land bought. Development shortly.
Beware of 419 and my friend omenka/lalastica
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by jeje123(m): 3:30pm
Is part of change
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by olujastro: 3:31pm
My country my country. We sha have a way to spoil every good thing. And the same spoilers in little positions criticize govt the most. How did we get here!
Over here people don't stand in trains cos' the available trains and buses are more than the sizable population.
If anyone has to stand, he must be informed in advance before purchasing the ticket that there's no more vacant seat. So that will be his choice. That's the way to go.
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by xynerise(m): 3:31pm
maberry:Whats Funny?
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by Erngie(f): 3:31pm
It's such a pity
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by LIBSocials: 3:31pm
This kain Nigeria
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by agulion: 3:31pm
the are enjoying the fruits of Jonathans labour
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by awesomet1(m): 3:31pm
ROSYL:
Not in long distance trains. No passenger stands in a long-distance train journey.
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by okooloyun1(m): 3:31pm
When it reach dis level I go comment
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by Jcan: 3:32pm
make una manage 9ja go better.
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by Vizzim(m): 3:32pm
They don start.. While sale more tickets when no sit available. Greedy mentality
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by uzoclinton(m): 3:32pm
I'm confused as to why i even bought this plot of land.... and I blame Buhari
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by toyinjimoh(m): 3:32pm
I believe Nigeria railway will be fast as dt of foreign countries
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by temptnow: 3:32pm
Evil people they are now enjoying what Goodluck Jonathan did for them. Ungrateful people
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by holatimmy(f): 3:33pm
Na by force to travel...
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by Jaabioro(m): 3:33pm
What can we after all the passed knows that there is no need before he joined..you could protest and the management would rescheduled for next one.. But..
|Re: Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats by anibi9674: 3:33pm
if then tell u make u wait make the train go come you go gree?
