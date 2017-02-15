₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by SirWere(m): 10:13pm On Feb 14
AlexCk:The most annoying thing is when he now releases a media report like "I could have bought him but his fee was too expensive".
Anytime I hear this, I feel like strangling that old geezer
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by NevetsIbot: 10:13pm On Feb 14
Jacksparr0w127:chei. Why evils.? Wetin Barcelona do una too?
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by AlphaStyles(m): 10:13pm On Feb 14
Abeg were Messi?
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by aieromon(m): 10:13pm On Feb 14
mukina2:
Cavani the goat finally scores
4-0
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Micheezy7(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
Goal... Cavani
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Jacksparr0w127: 10:14pm On Feb 14
Another one
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by seunny4lif(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
4
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by omokoladele(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
Barca in serious something ooooo
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Unlimited22: 10:14pm On Feb 14
Withal all due respect to tosyne2much and Greenbullet, the tie is over....
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Reference(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
SirWere:
There is no pride in club football. No attachment. No sense of fulfilment. I just watch it for fun and to appreciate new innovations but there are no emotions whatsoever.
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by stonemind(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
StupidYorubaFool:
you be 1diot no worry the tin go be like blue film for your face! omo ase
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by seunny4lif(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
AlphaStyles:He go London
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Jacksparr0w127: 10:14pm On Feb 14
NevetsIbot:did you see this cavani's goal?
Brilliant finish
What a birthday gift for Di Maria and Cavani
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by SirWere(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
stonemind:
What did you puff before making this statement
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by badmrkt(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
Cavani!!!!!
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by pskillzz(m): 10:15pm On Feb 14
engrchykae:Good luck ma broda
good luck
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by KillerFrost: 10:15pm On Feb 14
The rape is complete! 4-0
HBD to cavani and di maria
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by brandon180(m): 10:15pm On Feb 14
4-0 ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh............
have i entered an alternate universe?
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by stonemind(m): 10:15pm On Feb 14
4444444444444444444
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Edoblakky(m): 10:15pm On Feb 14
This is lugubrious and appalling from Barcelona. But they deserve the beating though.
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Charles4075(m): 10:15pm On Feb 14
Barca yaff finish walahi.
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by bjt(m): 10:15pm On Feb 14
O di merin o.
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by rasazee(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14
And Jesus said"it is finished"
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Roland17(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtdLxYfFI1Q
When it rains, it pours!!
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by EncephalonPikin(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14
I Mazi EncephalonPikin who was a former supporter of FC Barcelona do officially decamp to Plateau United.
I solemnly swear to uphold the integrity and prestige of Plateau United FC.So help me God
#BarcaGoShit
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Micheezy7(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14
4 lake gimme love 0
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by mukina2: 10:16pm On Feb 14
aieromon:
Please is MSN really in?
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by pskillzz(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14
Chai psg biko itaf do nau
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by jd1986(m): 10:17pm On Feb 14
Goal!!!
4-3 just now
Messi too much
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Reference(m): 10:17pm On Feb 14
How do you expect Barca to score 5 unreplied at the Nou with a Spaniard coaching their opponents. This tie like this is over. Barca should focus on LaLiga.
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by stonemind(m): 10:17pm On Feb 14
SirWere:mate na ur granny dry shittt I puff or you want some?
|Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by KingRex1: 10:17pm On Feb 14
cc: obiorathesubtle, Obiorathebully
