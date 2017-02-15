₦airaland Forum

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by SirWere(m): 10:13pm On Feb 14
AlexCk:
Buy draxler, e say no, we have Walcott,
Choi!!
The most annoying thing is when he now releases a media report like "I could have bought him but his fee was too expensive".

Anytime I hear this, I feel like strangling that old geezer

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by NevetsIbot: 10:13pm On Feb 14
Jacksparr0w127:
Bros, my belle dey sweet me like say I lick honey

I no know say bad belle dey sweet like this
chei. Why evils.? Wetin Barcelona do una too?

2 Likes

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by AlphaStyles(m): 10:13pm On Feb 14
Abeg were Messi? grin

4 Likes

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by aieromon(m): 10:13pm On Feb 14
mukina2:


I hope you know you will not be here tomorrow angry

Cavani the goat finally scores

4-0

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Micheezy7(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
Goal... Cavani
Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Jacksparr0w127: 10:14pm On Feb 14
Another one
Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by seunny4lif(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
4 grin grin grin grin
Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by omokoladele(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
Barca in serious something ooooo cry cry cry cry cry cry
Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Unlimited22: 10:14pm On Feb 14
Withal all due respect to tosyne2much and Greenbullet, the tie is over....
Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Reference(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
SirWere:
Nah Country football is too irregular and too hyped to be a suitable replacement.

And the whole club hype; it's all for fun. The whole beautiful game of football is for pure recreation.

There is no pride in club football. No attachment. No sense of fulfilment. I just watch it for fun and to appreciate new innovations but there are no emotions whatsoever.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by stonemind(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
StupidYorubaFool:
yeah my colleague staked barca to win away but now him eye don clear in a bitter experience..

by the way which Leicester go fit get glory over Sevilla?
if them set am for exams na so you for take fail am or abi you from nyash dey craze ni


you be 1diot no worry the tin go be like blue film for your face! omo ase
Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by seunny4lif(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
AlphaStyles:
Abeg were Messi? grin
He go London

15 Likes

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Jacksparr0w127: 10:14pm On Feb 14
NevetsIbot:
chei. Why evils.? Wetin Barcelona do una too?
did you see this cavani's goal?

Brilliant finish


What a birthday gift for Di Maria and Cavani

2 Likes

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by SirWere(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
stonemind:
lol I told my brother that PSG will em beat em flat down he refused to listen, him wan try me wen don consult oracle befr champions league group stage even began! Leicester City all the way to glory jooooor

What did you puff before making this statement

2 Likes

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by badmrkt(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
Cavani!!!!!
Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by pskillzz(m): 10:15pm On Feb 14
engrchykae:
dream have brought me this far,why should i stop dreaming?psg is alsm dreaming,we just have to activate the camp nou atmosphere,unleash the other side of the msn and haters will shout uefalona as usual and i will be laughing.
Good luck ma broda
good luck

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by KillerFrost: 10:15pm On Feb 14
The rape is complete! 4-0

HBD to cavani and di maria grin

5 Likes

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by brandon180(m): 10:15pm On Feb 14
4-0 ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh............
have i entered an alternate universe?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by stonemind(m): 10:15pm On Feb 14
4444444444444444444
Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Edoblakky(m): 10:15pm On Feb 14
This is lugubrious and appalling from Barcelona. But they deserve the beating though.

1 Like

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Charles4075(m): 10:15pm On Feb 14
Barca yaff finish walahi.

4 Likes

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by bjt(m): 10:15pm On Feb 14
O di merin o.

1 Like

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by rasazee(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14
And Jesus said"it is finished"

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Roland17(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtdLxYfFI1Q

When it rains, it pours!!

3 Likes

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by EncephalonPikin(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14
I Mazi EncephalonPikin who was a former supporter of FC Barcelona do officially decamp to Plateau United.
I solemnly swear to uphold the integrity and prestige of Plateau United FC.So help me God


#BarcaGoShit

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Micheezy7(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14
4 lake gimme love 0 grin

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by mukina2: 10:16pm On Feb 14
aieromon:


Cavani the goat finally scores

4-0

Please is MSN really in? grin

2 Likes

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by pskillzz(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14
Chai psg biko itaf do nau grin
Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by jd1986(m): 10:17pm On Feb 14
Goal!!!

4-3 just now shocked shocked

Messi too much grin grin

6 Likes

Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by Reference(m): 10:17pm On Feb 14
How do you expect Barca to score 5 unreplied at the Nou with a Spaniard coaching their opponents. This tie like this is over. Barca should focus on LaLiga.
Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by stonemind(m): 10:17pm On Feb 14
SirWere:

What did you puff before making this statement
mate na ur granny dry shittt I puff or you want some?
Re: PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 by KingRex1: 10:17pm On Feb 14
cc: obiorathesubtle, Obiorathebully

1 Like

