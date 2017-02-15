Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 (25345 Views)

Buy draxler, e say no, we have Walcott,

Choi!! The most annoying thing is when he now releases a media report like "I could have bought him but his fee was too expensive".



The most annoying thing is when he now releases a media report like "I could have bought him but his fee was too expensive".

Anytime I hear this, I feel like strangling that old geezer

Bros, my belle dey sweet me like say I lick honey



I no know say bad belle dey sweet like this chei. Why evils. ? Wetin Barcelona do una too?

Abeg were Messi? 4 Likes

I hope you know you will not be here tomorrow

Cavani the goat finally scores



4-0 Cavani the goat finally scores

Goal... Cavani

Another one

Barca in serious something ooooo

Withal all due respect to tosyne2much and Greenbullet, the tie is over....

Nah Country football is too irregular and too hyped to be a suitable replacement.



And the whole club hype; it's all for fun. The whole beautiful game of football is for pure recreation.

There is no pride in club football. No attachment. No sense of fulfilment. I just watch it for fun and to appreciate new innovations but there are no emotions whatsoever.

yeah my colleague staked barca to win away but now him eye don clear in a bitter experience..



by the way which Leicester go fit get glory over Sevilla?

if them set am for exams na so you for take fail am or abi you from nyash dey craze ni



you be 1diot no worry the tin go be like blue film for your face! omo ase you be 1diot no worry the tin go be like blue film for your face! omo ase

Abeg were Messi? He go London

chei. Why evils. ? Wetin Barcelona do una too? did you see this cavani's goal?



Brilliant finish





did you see this cavani's goal?
Brilliant finish
What a birthday gift for Di Maria and Cavani

lol I told my brother that PSG will em beat em flat down he refused to listen, him wan try me wen don consult oracle befr champions league group stage even began! Leicester City all the way to glory jooooor

What did you puff before making this statement

Cavani!!!!!

dream have brought me this far,why should i stop dreaming?psg is alsm dreaming,we just have to activate the camp nou atmosphere,unleash the other side of the msn and haters will shout uefalona as usual and i will be laughing. Good luck ma broda

Good luck ma broda
good luck





HBD to cavani and di maria The rape is complete! 4-0



have i entered an alternate universe ? 4-0 ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh............

4444444444444444444

This is lugubrious and appalling from Barcelona. But they deserve the beating though. 1 Like

Barca yaff finish walahi. 4 Likes

O di merin o. 1 Like

And Jesus said"it is finished"



When it rains, it pours!!

I Mazi EncephalonPikin who was a former supporter of FC Barcelona do officially decamp to Plateau United.

I solemnly swear to uphold the integrity and prestige of Plateau United FC.So help me God





#BarcaGoShit 26 Likes 2 Shares

4 lake gimme love 0

Cavani the goat finally scores



4-0

Please is MSN really in?

Chai psg biko itaf do nau





4-3 just now



Goal!!!4-3 just now
Messi too much

How do you expect Barca to score 5 unreplied at the Nou with a Spaniard coaching their opponents. This tie like this is over. Barca should focus on LaLiga.

What did you puff before making this statement mate na ur granny dry shittt I puff or you want some? mate na ur granny dry shittt I puff or you want some?