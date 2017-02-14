₦airaland Forum

Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 5:17pm
It's all about red, so he had to put red on display grin cheesy wink


Happy VAL nairalanders kiss kiss kiss

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by IamJix: 5:19pm
grin grin
Happy val.
To
Trapqueen77
Suzab404
Laveda
Ogorwyne.
Mimzyy.
Enjoy your day girls.
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by EasyMind(m): 5:19pm
lol
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by UniQuegrACE(f): 5:22pm
lol
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Tiny23(f): 5:27pm
Haba!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 5:30pm
Tiny23:
Haba!
how do you see the man?? Can you accept him as ur val? grin cool cool

1 Like

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by jashar(f): 5:31pm
odiegwu... grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 5:33pm
UniQuegrACE:
lol
I'm sure he exhausted all the red clothes in his house grin grin grin

8 Likes

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Tiny23(f): 5:43pm
Henrybright:
how do you see the man?? Can you accept him as ur val? grin cool cool


lol

1 Like

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by MrHighSea: 5:50pm
As per Val or RedDevil fan

5 Likes

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by prettythicksme(f): 5:51pm
Wetin b this naw? angry
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 5:52pm
MrHighSea:
As per Val or RedDevil fan
even the bread nylon is Red grin grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 5:55pm
prettythicksme:
Wetin b this naw? angry
bobo on val tins grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by prettythicksme(f): 5:58pm
Henrybright:
bobo on val tins grin grin grin
Hehehehehe not good looking
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 5:59pm
prettythicksme:
Hehehehehe not good looking
he want his girl to recognize him easily cheesy wink

2 Likes

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by prettythicksme(f): 6:00pm
Henrybright:
he want his girl to recognize him easily cheesy wink
Hmmmm na nonsense!

1 Like

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Bilabong(m): 6:24pm
Who remembers customized can coke?
This man looks like an "uncustomized" version.

2 Likes

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by philtex(m): 6:24pm
Lwkm

Fp
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Fuqman(m): 6:24pm
The reddies association has gone extinct. . The recession is biting hard.

2 Likes

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by darocha1(m): 6:25pm
He just became popular
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by ZAWs: 6:25pm
Ultimate replacement for that yeye boyPretty mike grin grin grin
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by passyhansome(m): 6:25pm
.
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by unclezuma: 6:25pm
grin grin grin
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Unlimited22: 6:25pm
Optional1. Happy Val. But come and carry your boo first. Chai...
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by BrightEye(m): 6:25pm
lol
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Aremu01(m): 6:26pm
Blood of God
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by sotall(m): 6:26pm
ok

3 Likes

Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Opistorincos(m): 6:26pm
This just made my evening
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by hakeem4(m): 6:26pm
H
Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Deeypeey(m): 6:27pm
no mind dem jare....na u gangan dey do val

