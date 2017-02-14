₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 5:17pm
It's all about red, so he had to put red on display
Happy VAL nairalanders
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by IamJix: 5:19pm
Happy val.
To
Trapqueen77
Suzab404
Laveda
Ogorwyne.
Mimzyy.
Enjoy your day girls.
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by EasyMind(m): 5:19pm
lol
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by UniQuegrACE(f): 5:22pm
lol
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Tiny23(f): 5:27pm
Haba!
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 5:30pm
Tiny23:how do you see the man?? Can you accept him as ur val?
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by jashar(f): 5:31pm
odiegwu...
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 5:33pm
UniQuegrACE:I'm sure he exhausted all the red clothes in his house
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Tiny23(f): 5:43pm
Henrybright:
lol
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by MrHighSea: 5:50pm
As per Val or RedDevil fan
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by prettythicksme(f): 5:51pm
Wetin b this naw?
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 5:52pm
MrHighSea:even the bread nylon is Red
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 5:55pm
prettythicksme:bobo on val tins
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by prettythicksme(f): 5:58pm
Henrybright:Hehehehehe not good looking
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Henrybright(m): 5:59pm
prettythicksme:he want his girl to recognize him easily
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by prettythicksme(f): 6:00pm
Henrybright:Hmmmm na nonsense!
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Bilabong(m): 6:24pm
Who remembers customized can coke?
This man looks like an "uncustomized" version.
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by philtex(m): 6:24pm
Lwkm
Fp
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Fuqman(m): 6:24pm
The reddies association has gone extinct. . The recession is biting hard.
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by darocha1(m): 6:25pm
He just became popular
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by ZAWs: 6:25pm
Ultimate replacement for that
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by passyhansome(m): 6:25pm
.
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by unclezuma: 6:25pm
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Unlimited22: 6:25pm
Optional1. Happy Val. But come and carry your boo first. Chai...
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by BrightEye(m): 6:25pm
lol
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Aremu01(m): 6:26pm
Blood of God
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by sotall(m): 6:26pm
ok
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Opistorincos(m): 6:26pm
This just made my evening
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by hakeem4(m): 6:26pm
H
|Re: Man In Red: Valentine Dressing Of The Day (Photo) by Deeypeey(m): 6:27pm
no mind dem jare....na u gangan dey do val
