₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,143 members, 3,365,096 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2017 at 08:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) (929 Views)
Woman Accused Of Witchcraft In Delta Stripped Unclad (Photos) / Old Woman With Big Belly Humiliated For "Witchcraft" In Delta State. Photos / Man Kills Brother’s Wife Over Alleged Witchcraft In Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 5:41pm
According to News Agency Of Nigeria reporter George Odok,the man pictured above was arrested in Cross River State by the police for killing his 11 year-old identical female twins after accusing them of witchcraft.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/police-arrest-man-who-killed-his-11-yr.html?m=1
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by Jibril659: 5:43pm
Aigoo..
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 5:46pm
Too much of weed and sapele water,this is the result
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 5:49pm
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by Jackeeh(m): 5:53pm
Hmmmm! devil wherever you are, get ready to be blamed for this man's action. But why wait till they clocked 11?
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by Oktoberfest: 6:38pm
so after killing them anything you touch would turn to gold right?mumu people
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by MidolsStudent(m): 8:21pm
I thought somebody stopped d killing of twins in calabar?
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by Optimist1998(m): 8:21pm
I refuse to believe this. No one can be this dumb.
Edit:We're in Africa, everything goes
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:21pm
Sad.
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by izzou(m): 8:21pm
The title and the article don't add up
Is the man a twin? Or does he have twins as offspring?
How this man go kill him 11-year old identical twin?
The man be like small pikin?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by blont(m): 8:21pm
omashe o!
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by haykinzz(m): 8:23pm
na dem oooooooo
flatinos.... bunch of delusionist
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by theway83: 8:23pm
Oga ooo,bad new everyday in river state.
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by Alhkerimu(m): 8:23pm
what
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by figure007: 8:23pm
I pray for us all ....edi aye koni di wa oo....I sat down lately and I thought about why prayers are difficult to be answered by God,I discovered SIN IS TOO MUCH ..TERRIBLE THINGS ARE HAPPENING...truly this is end time...imagine you own blood
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 8:24pm
These people again. The belief in witchcraft In the AkwaCross region is too strong. So strong that a mother can kill her child over witchcraft. Even with the laws put in place, this practise is still rampant.
Pastors and prophets such as Evan. Helen Ukpabio are to blame for this.
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by mich24: 8:24pm
Cross river needs a serious orientation on this issue of witch craft.
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by agadez007(m): 8:25pm
What is up with this akwa/cross people and their obsession with witchcraft,everytime they are killing their young
These people serious education,abeg
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by darfay: 8:26pm
T
|Re: Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) by JewelRegi: 8:26pm
Lol
He was not justified to kill no matter what. He just broke God's commandent. That shall not kill.
(0) (Reply)
Amnesty International And The Nigerian Military / 100 Suspicious Bank Transfers Picked Up In World Cup Bid Probes. / BREAKING!!! Over 13 Killed In Twin Bomb Blast In Maiduguri Today
Viewing this topic: maryTeee, DOABABA1, Richie001(m), fatcrown, nsilordgmail(m), Fadelex(m), ChubbychummyICE(f), LivingHuman, lafuria1(m), Pavore9, roreuche, gentlenigga, walexyll(m), blont(m), eleojo23, olusolaj(m), Omoluabi16(m), ellechrystal(f), kinggenesis(m), kpompey, Oyind17, jikjimmy, Alhkerimu(m), Pvin, JohnXcel, kaydguru, pussygotlips, ychris, Tpave(m), philtex(m), Victorchuks4(m), glimpse33, luv4real(f), 5solas(m), proxy20, Fadedjeans, darkroomsyndrome, bpearl, uplink(m), freshvybe(m), Jumbus31(m), freddurst, topsylopsy(m), Barywhyte(m), peachesandroses(f), FreshGuy2(m), Mintek, samsam2019, Zirah, stecman, freshyoladipupo(m), Auxcoty(m), mployer(m), fabuloz1(m), haykinzz(m), MidolsStudent(m), TINALETC3(f), SillyeRabbit, curvilicious, nmanma1(f), Janeify(f), agadez007(m), Bintus2much(m), GATEHOMES111, Crunchy707(m), Joysmith2, darfay, taurus2604, Arebey, prettythicksme(f), kolaustin1(m), fratermathy(m), Fortune02(m), Zeinymira(f), Optimist1998(m), abimbolabolaw(m), JewelRegi, Kiddo01(m), kells4u and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29