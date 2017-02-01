Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kills His Identical Twins In Cross River Over Witchcraft Accusation (Photos) (929 Views)

Source: According to News Agency Of Nigeria reporter George Odok,the man pictured above was arrested in Cross River State by the police for killing his 11 year-old identical female twins after accusing them of witchcraft.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/police-arrest-man-who-killed-his-11-yr.html?m=1

Aigoo..

Too much of weed and sapele water,this is the result

Hmmmm! devil wherever you are, get ready to be blamed for this man's action. But why wait till they clocked 11?

so after killing them anything you touch would turn to gold right?mumu people

I thought somebody stopped d killing of twins in calabar?







Edit:We're in Africa, everything goes I refuse to believe this. No one can be this dumb.

Sad.





The title and the article don't add up



Is the man a twin? Or does he have twins as offspring?



How this man go kill him 11-year old identical twin?



omashe o!

na dem oooooooo



flatinos.... bunch of delusionist

Oga ooo,bad new everyday in river state.

what

I pray for us all ....edi aye koni di wa oo....I sat down lately and I thought about why prayers are difficult to be answered by God,I discovered SIN IS TOO MUCH ..TERRIBLE THINGS ARE HAPPENING...truly this is end time...imagine you own blood

These people again. The belief in witchcraft In the AkwaCross region is too strong. So strong that a mother can kill her child over witchcraft. Even with the laws put in place, this practise is still rampant.



Pastors and prophets such as Evan. Helen Ukpabio are to blame for this.

Cross river needs a serious orientation on this issue of witch craft.

What is up with this akwa/cross people and their obsession with witchcraft,everytime they are killing their young





These people serious education,abeg 1 Like

T