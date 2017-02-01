₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,143 members, 3,365,096 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2017 at 08:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos (845 Views)
A Catholic Priest Holds Mass In An Open Church (Photos) / Photos From The Unveiling Of Jesus Statue In Imo State / Catholic Priest Slumps And Dies In Anambra During Church Service (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:49pm
Angry youths in Amano Obioha Community in the Mbaise area of Imo State have invaded the premises of the St. Peter's Catholic Parish there throwing out the Parish Priest, The Rev. Monsignor Ogu from the church.
The aged priest was accused of being a loyalist of Bishop Okapalaeke who was consecrated Bishop of Ahiara Diocese but is yet to assume duties because the indigenes of Mbaise vowed that they will never allow any person who is not an indigene of Mbaise to preside as Bishop of their diocese. In doing this, they defied the authority of the Pope who insists that Okpalaeke remains the duly appointed Bishop.
The youths also accused the priest of engineering the transfer of the younger priest in the parish who is loved dearly by the parishioners. Currently, police men have taken over the church premises o forestall further chaos.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/rampaging-youths-sack-catholic-priest.html
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:51pm
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by sambiza(m): 5:56pm
mbaise people like wahala
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by talk2archy: 8:22pm
this 5th village people sef
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by mahakurci010(m): 8:22pm
.
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by LIBSocials: 8:22pm
No love
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by DuBLINGreenb(m): 8:23pm
I will not put mouth
1 Like
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by milloguy: 8:23pm
Ipob
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by DonEffiong(m): 8:24pm
The church is one it doesn't matter who is the bishop
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by darfay: 8:24pm
Is religion no longer the opium of the masses @ Karl max
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by DonEffiong(m): 8:24pm
Emm
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by fippycbk(m): 8:25pm
Mbaise nwere mmadu!
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by Kizyte(m): 8:25pm
D
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by frisky2good(m): 8:25pm
Why do people fight to do God's work? WHY?
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by izzou(m): 8:25pm
Africa and backwardness
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by adonbilivit: 8:25pm
clash of flatinos and afonjas. oya start insulting urselves. entertain us
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by NicoBaba(m): 8:25pm
flatinos on d beat.
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by IYANGBALI: 8:26pm
Wetin concern me,na dem dem,the flatinos
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by BLACKbullet: 8:26pm
I pity them. they don't know what they are doing
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by effty(m): 8:27pm
The Catholic Church is a clandestine organization itself. Full of evil politics. Infact, it is headed by the Devil himself.
|Re: Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community. Photos by nickxtra(m): 8:27pm
This is the worst of desecration of God's house and His servant. These my brothers from the other side of the Niger can go at length for even one Naira. But remember God's warning "Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm". Be warned.
(0) (Reply)
One In 10 People Believe That The End Of The Mayan Calendar Points To Doomsday. / Making A Case / Prophet TB Joshua Predicted Agagu’s Corpse Plane Crash In Lagos
Viewing this topic: michysandra1, henr00, ISDKING, anyicash(m), hedonistic, tinsel, Debedeepastries(f), Dandsome, cobinwayahoo(m), SeniorZato(m), Alibature, milloguy, akindlesfarm, obyrich(m), LIBSocials, ONUTOPSY(m), stephanie11, nickdoc(m), femojie(m), nickxtra(m), engreo(m), YesNoMaybe, Sultty(m), akandry, mvem(m), onadana, CHOPUP411(m), kernel501, Jonzingmaster(m), princessG35, olusipimp(m), izuchukwulaw, Rex123(m), tiwaz(m), Oluwajemberun(m), ebuka1993(m), FlyoruB, scobaba, Nascad, mayberry1(f), jamesharryson(m), kettle84(m), fippycbk(m), peteredo, Eustiham, Abdul010, SilentBang(m), Olukologia(m), Kizyte(m), ruemujerome(m), Anabaraonyepete(m), Jackeeh(m), MightyHands(m), tunafishbabs(m), galimusty, stan567(m), frisky2good(m), lotannam, funkystanl(m), Akuneshiobike(m), searchng4love, sholay2011(m), Samelle(f), AlternateAvenue, trustee20, iPopAlomo(m), JESUnifemi4eva, idowuh98(m), kenedy175(m), engrfemi(m), ShakaZullu(m), tectonotimes, buizyeazy, Tegasmoney(m), pweetychyka(f), comradeodunze, BeeBeeOoh(m), Alawe(m), DonEffiong(m), EkoErrands, enshi(m), oyejohn, Emmatee22(m), Boscojugunu(m), Opharhe, Cassie75, adonbilivit, sirwilson(m), Emilo(m), Vally007, IYANGBALI, madone, EazyMoh(m), chimerase2, Benite, effty(m), Donbigi2(m), mich24, Floyd45(m), Treble, fidorocks(m), destino24(m) and 186 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33