₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,143 members, 3,365,096 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2017 at 08:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) (17090 Views)
Braless Lady Models Laura Ikeji's Products For Valentine (Photos) / Davido Partying With His New Girlfriend On Valentine (Photos) / Niyola Strips To Her Pant And Bra For A Magazine (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by donmayorgroup(m): 5:53pm
In an effort to spice up a hitherto boring Valentine's Day, Nigeria's top model, Beverly Osu has shared one of her 'hot' photos to the world.
The photo which shows the model on red bra and panty has generated so much controversy on the internet. Many people complained of how thin and sickly she looks.
Some say the photo is beautiful, but others are even scared to make public their disgust for the photo. Chai. See am for here ooo....
http://www.michaeldoosblog.info/2017/02/beverly-osu-damages-internet-with-hot.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by GiftedJosh: 5:55pm
Chai, look at those hands, Nigerian witches
10 Likes
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by 2kaybiel(m): 5:58pm
saggy bwest and spoilt rot hole.
spit, tu eh!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 5:58pm
kileyi
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by vivypretty(f): 6:02pm
guyz over to una what do u think
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by Nixiepie(f): 6:04pm
I'm not surprised
Her market dey sell sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by nero2face: 6:08pm
blood of Zachariah...!!!, some men dey try oh,
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by 14teenK(m): 6:22pm
The gurl dy starve oo...see veins for hand
2 Likes
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by thunderfiremods(m): 6:27pm
lemme not talk on dis 1...so dat all dese mumu mods will not see anytin to block me
4 Likes
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by Nbote(m): 6:30pm
VASELINE CREW fall back!! I repeat fall back!! Olympus has fallen!! I repeat Olympus has fallen!!
53 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by princeemmma(m): 6:58pm
cheeewww, wetin dey do dis one with slippers b***bs, people wey there body fresh self neva Unclad theirself, woo you be self
2 Likes
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by veekid(m): 7:14pm
ashawo jati jati
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:15pm
"Sober"me will go with team 'Ewww', "Godforbid", "what is this" but am sure "drunk"me will be like "She exudes a certain type of feminine confidence that only men that can see beyond physical attributes can comprehend", in simpler words "Nay bad"
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by leksmedia: 7:15pm
Sometimes I'm tempted to comment but I've just come to realise whatever anyone says doesn't matter , its entertainment we all say but the Grammy awards changed my perspective again ,
Adele doesn't reveal any part of her body, she doesnt use crazy contents , she doesn't even know how to dance, but they are high quality songs with meaningful contents, she beats the likes of Beyonce , Rihanna etc to top the chart of the most awards At the Grammy's . shows the world still respect quality anytime .
You can remain morally correct and still be successful. Sometimes I just wonder how we will all stand and explain some of our actions now to our children or grand children.
Morality needs to find its way into our society once again.
Anyways I'm just a website designer , you can visit my site www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by nabegibeg: 7:15pm
abeg who get that lil wayne picture wey e dey shout
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by obembet(m): 7:15pm
Guys don chop this babe finished
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by nabegibeg: 7:16pm
if she like make she Unclad
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 7:16pm
Let the fvvckin begins
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by LordXaaan: 7:16pm
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by engrobidigbo: 7:16pm
Atleast, now i don see wetin vulture meat beta pass
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by nabegibeg: 7:17pm
see your useless life sense that you don't have is paining me
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by SillyeRabbit: 7:17pm
Manageable. I just pictured her unclad Looks like burnt beef meat.
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by elegantslayer: 7:17pm
In jenifa's voice......melzeeeee
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by Jessestunch: 7:17pm
She reminds me of my Chinese friend Ug Lee...
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by whizbee(m): 7:17pm
Who has a BB charger?
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by simplemach(m): 7:17pm
Nawaoooo, see bo*bby like leakage pure water and veins like nocaco cables
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by LIBSocials: 7:17pm
Expired fame
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 7:17pm
Nbote:No chill LOL
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by friedcorn: 7:18pm
Useless prostitute
smelling vagiiina
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by Streetpope(m): 7:18pm
Ah ha. Warisss this na. The hand and boby no make sense again.
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by Bizzonthetrack(m): 7:18pm
vivypretty:
We have been labelled "shallow minded" , so we are just here to read comments
|Re: Beverly Osu In Pant And Bra For Valentine (Photos) by mesoprogress(m): 7:18pm
LordXaaan:this picture is very disgusting, stop posting
3 Likes 1 Share
Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation / [VIDEO] Real Mermaid Found In Israel / Mercy Johnson Goes Bald For A Movie Role
Viewing this topic: Somex10202(m), Donjcco(m), Laos1(m), Liverpoolfc(m), holicalpha(m), abayomi0411(m), Billion2612(m), Raddie(m), zikter(m), Judithjovial(f), AyaSunday, olayemiabdul, sunnykalu125, Nursy(f), jesicajonna(f), Bisjosh(f), michealfads, sugarbelly4, Rainmaker69(m), CravingChic, MrGoogleHead11(m), Wizzy14418(m), Uriel1983, Tugbus(m), TRADELYN, Dmec(m), youngibe(m), bouquilee, eph12(m), Blitzeee(m), mozonto(m), glorybasseymma, sharu100(m), DrVictor(m), lonelyhousewife(m), OlimsyO9, niyilagun(m), thirdeye(m), farellstone, zzbrodah, plegion19, DonMcek, Icaretoo, lildush(m), freshness2020(m), Justina55, ritzyvic1(m), doctobani(m), bookaddict(m), abbey72(m), possibilita, Gorgeous5(f), Emychina(m), ekygirl(f), abbeymatrix, Next2Bezee(m), jocal, ANIEXTY(m), ebyoma(f), AprokoNaija, omoodeogere(m), erosimo(m), BIGTinfotech, justvictor57(m), Odaveboy(m), Yabiola26(m), jonmu(m), Bakare19, justpeehay(m), Omotall(m), itsik(m), seunfunmie03, ifechez, EKOBIZ, taiyesoul, Toc9ja(m), jaid23, Walexey(m), stuffs4me(m), LxgIncrediboy(m), phatgirlz(f), dannielight, taoheedoriloye(m), alobright17(m), emmyblow, Oyetboy(m) and 181 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10