by tosyne2much(m): 6:00pm
[quote] During Valentine's day celebration in Nigeria, there are various immoral behaviours usually exhibited by both guys and ladies under the guise of showing love and affection, which is due to the general misconceptions Nigerians normally have about valentine.
Valentine’s day, which should be a day of showing love and affection to other people, has now become a day when boyfriends and girlfriends celebrate it with marathon SEX
Without wasting time, below are the categories of ladies that will lose their virginity on valentine's day
1. Ladies with High Libido
Some ladies have high libido that they may find it very hard to resist the touch of a guy who expertly caresses their butts and bosoms. Most guys who invite ladies to their room for a 'one-on-one' valentine's day celebration cannot be trusted that much as they can take advantage of a lady with high libido and before you know it, they have already tumbled beneath the sheets.
2. Ladies who visit Guys with Sugarcoated Mouths
Some guys with sugarcoated mouths will definitely be richer than Dangote if they sell goods inside BRT, danfo and molue, because they will find it very easy to convince people to buy their products and they will make high sales and will join the league of billionaires in Nigeria. Any lady who visits these kind of guys is subject to sex as they will coerce her into sex using their sugarcoated mouths to UnCloth her.
3. Virgin Ladies Who Visit Guys Without Chairs in their rooms
This morning, I saw a guy in my villa packing out his chairs and tables before the arrival of a female visitor whom he was expecting. Tosyne2much needed no one to him that this dude wanted the lady to have no place to sit other than his bed, so that he can comb her. It's a very dangerous thing for a lady to go spend val with a guy without chairs or tables in his room.
4. Emotionally Weak Ladies
Some ladies are emotionally weak that they can fall to the pressures being mounted on them by their boyfriends. The funniest thing is that most guys who have long been starved sex since 1995 see Valentine’s day as a day their girlfriends should compensate them with sex for their endurance and celibacy. Any lady who is not emotionally strong will surely subdue to the pressures because some of them guys can go as far as prostrating
5. Ladies with Long throats
During val, nearly every the fast food joint and hotel is usually filled up to the brim compared to every other festive period. As funny as it sounds, some ladies will even be willing to trade out their virginity for hot dogs, shawama, asun, fried rice and chicken, gala, kunu, zobo, suya, etc.
6. Virgin Ladies that are Naive
Most guys take advantage and will pry on the nativity of ladies who are still in their mid-late teen mainly because the girls at this age bracket can be very vulnerable and impressionable. They get treated in ways they have not experienced when val is approaching with unusual pampering, nice gifts, lovely dates at romantic places, etc. And they feel sex is a way of reciprocating their love.
7. Virgin Ladies on their Heat Period
Just as guys incessantly fantasize sex and complain of konji, ladies also do, even though they won't admit it. When ladies are on their heat period, they are usually vulnerable to give in to a man provided he knows the right place to touch. Some guys may lure them into their rooms just to celebrate val with them and before you know it, their joysticks are already as hard as Olumo rock. Statistics has even shown that most ladies who give birth out of wedlock normally have their pregnancies specifically in the month of February and when it's November, you see them backing twins and triplets.
8. Ladies with Immature minds
Many girls normally plan towards this day hoping to make it memorable and colorful even though the whole thing still boils down to sex. They are gullible and can compromise their bodies by free gifts and fake love.
9. Ladies who visit guys who have long neglected them
Just as ladies open their book of remembrance looking for who they will scam when val is approaching, guys on the other hand also search through their contact just to invite ladies they have long neglected. If a lady eventually visit these guys, whether she's on her period or not, they don't care.
10. Virgin Ladies who will be Visiting Yahoo Guys and Politicians
I don't think a dog has any business in the abode of a lion except its tired of living. Yahoo guys and politicians use scheme wicked ways to get into ladies pants during this period. You see them pouring rhymes and spending lavishly for easy access into ladies skirts. Without sex, Valentine’s day isn't complete to these guys.
I drop me pen at this juncture
Feel free to add yours
Written by: Tosyne2much
Source: http://www.tosyne2much.com/2017/02/10-categories-of-ladies-that-may-lose.html
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by McBrooklyn(m): 6:02pm
Only a virgin lady will allow you to kiss her, take off her top, remove her jeans, take off her bra tonight after the normal flexing and then she'll suddenly ask "what are you trying to do??"
Me: I'm trying to join the MMM community...
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by BiafranBushBoy(m): 6:02pm
I wish I had lots of time to celebrate val...
Come back by 9pm an leave by 6am. When I wan get time disvirgin the girl na...
Lol...
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by uminem02(m): 6:02pm
ok
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by McBrooklyn(m): 6:02pm
Those set of aforementioned ladies are the ones that will block you on WhatsApp, BBM, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, IMO, Baddo, Skype, Viber, etc after realizing a Nigga is a _fuckboy after February 14th... Then after some weeks, they'll also be the one flashing you with private number
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by Guru9ja(m): 6:03pm
So.....Romance niggas still first me comment for here . Nawa ooo tosyn
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by lefulefu(m): 6:03pm
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by casttlebarbz(m): 6:04pm
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:04pm
That no. 3 eeeeeh, makai just close my mouth
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by wristbangle(m): 6:05pm
11. Ladies without tight under their skirt when they visit guys
Some ladies are so irresistible that even a monk can rape them during their visitation without wearing tight, with the notion of exposing their fresh laps and inner upholstery through their skimpy skirts.
One lady visited me yesterday and I don't know maybe she was deliberately doing it albeit flashing her "pata" in a longitude and latitude direction while my *journey boy* was nodding like agama lizard. When I was about making the move, my landlord screened from the window to pay my house rent.
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by augster(m): 6:06pm
Mr TenTen
How many girls you don knack today
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by Guru9ja(m): 6:08pm
If person no dey with in babe, weti man go do. one babe just dey here for ma room dey watch movie for ma lappy. I just lie down dey tink about ma babe for lag.
I just hope dose lag guys no press ma babe sha.
Osogbo just dey dull.
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by sweetboiy(m): 6:08pm
Mr 10 is back.
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by jmoore(m): 6:09pm
So they will join Boreholes Inc.
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by Olasco93: 6:09pm
A perfect example of No. 5 is seen below...
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by CentaurXLV: 6:10pm
The SU ladies.
These ones would go with their innocence to a Guy's house and come back Guilty!
The Guy would lure the girl to his house under the pretence he wanted to know Christ on Val's day, The lady would unsuspectingly go to the Guy's house and will never return the same.
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by Epositive(m): 6:15pm
telemundo/zee world lovers nko?
#wannabes #positivevibes
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by tosyne2much(m): 6:16pm
augster:I don't do such bro.. I have been keeping myself till my wedding night
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by CentaurXLV: 6:17pm
Guru9ja:
Lmao!
That babe na side chick, right?
Guy, I heard there's a party at Citadel hostel this night.
You going?
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by dingbang(m): 6:19pm
tosyne2much:lol please have sex immediately... U will understand why I said so when ur wedding night comes
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by Airoflaw(m): 6:23pm
....
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by Guru9ja(m): 6:24pm
CentaurXLV:I fit show baba but i don't like late night party. Am a gentle boy
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by CentaurXLV: 6:27pm
Guru9ja:
Ma break first before that one happen..!
I don't think I am going tho. Might be rough. Plus I got a match tomorrow morning.
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by Guru9ja(m): 6:32pm
CentaurXLV:Alright baba. Please just be careful if you later decided to go
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by henrylowe(m): 6:33pm
OP forgot to add that any Nairaland babe that visits a Nairaland guy in this period is likely to get laid because those guys no get mercy at all.. Even lalasticlala can bear me witness
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by henrylowe(m): 6:35pm
Olasco93:At the sight of a thread like this, you will begin to wonder if we no longer have ladies on nairaland
The ones who have lost their virginity will rubbish this thread.. Make we just dey look
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by marshalcarter: 6:35pm
.
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by Guru9ja(m): 6:36pm
henrylowe:Not all Nairalander guys
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by Guru9ja(m): 6:37pm
henrylowe:Baba you are right
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by RoyalBlak007: 6:40pm
Virginity that's already gone....
lol
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by pmc01(m): 6:41pm
Eeiyah
|Re: 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:41pm
Trapqueen
