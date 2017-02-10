Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 10 Categories Of Ladies That May Lose Their Virginity On Valentine’s Day (13252 Views)

During Valentine's day celebration in Nigeria, there are various immoral behaviours usually exhibited by both guys and ladies under the guise of showing love and affection, which is due to the general misconceptions Nigerians normally have about valentine.



Valentine’s day, which should be a day of showing love and affection to other people, has now become a day when boyfriends and girlfriends celebrate it with marathon SEX



Without wasting time, below are the categories of ladies that will lose their virginity on valentine's day



1. Ladies with High Libido



Some ladies have high libido that they may find it very hard to resist the touch of a guy who expertly caresses their butts and bosoms. Most guys who invite ladies to their room for a 'one-on-one' valentine's day celebration cannot be trusted that much as they can take advantage of a lady with high libido and before you know it, they have already tumbled beneath the sheets.



2. Ladies who visit Guys with Sugarcoated Mouths



Some guys with sugarcoated mouths will definitely be richer than Dangote if they sell goods inside BRT, danfo and molue, because they will find it very easy to convince people to buy their products and they will make high sales and will join the league of billionaires in Nigeria. Any lady who visits these kind of guys is subject to sex as they will coerce her into sex using their sugarcoated mouths to UnCloth her.



3. Virgin Ladies Who Visit Guys Without Chairs in their rooms



This morning, I saw a guy in my villa packing out his chairs and tables before the arrival of a female visitor whom he was expecting. Tosyne2much needed no one to him that this dude wanted the lady to have no place to sit other than his bed, so that he can comb her. It's a very dangerous thing for a lady to go spend val with a guy without chairs or tables in his room.



4. Emotionally Weak Ladies



Some ladies are emotionally weak that they can fall to the pressures being mounted on them by their boyfriends. The funniest thing is that most guys who have long been starved sex since 1995 see Valentine’s day as a day their girlfriends should compensate them with sex for their endurance and celibacy. Any lady who is not emotionally strong will surely subdue to the pressures because some of them guys can go as far as prostrating



5. Ladies with Long throats



During val, nearly every the fast food joint and hotel is usually filled up to the brim compared to every other festive period. As funny as it sounds, some ladies will even be willing to trade out their virginity for hot dogs, shawama, asun, fried rice and chicken, gala, kunu, zobo, suya, etc.



6. Virgin Ladies that are Naive



Most guys take advantage and will pry on the nativity of ladies who are still in their mid-late teen mainly because the girls at this age bracket can be very vulnerable and impressionable. They get treated in ways they have not experienced when val is approaching with unusual pampering, nice gifts, lovely dates at romantic places, etc. And they feel sex is a way of reciprocating their love.



7. Virgin Ladies on their Heat Period



Just as guys incessantly fantasize sex and complain of konji, ladies also do, even though they won't admit it. When ladies are on their heat period, they are usually vulnerable to give in to a man provided he knows the right place to touch. Some guys may lure them into their rooms just to celebrate val with them and before you know it, their joysticks are already as hard as Olumo rock. Statistics has even shown that most ladies who give birth out of wedlock normally have their pregnancies specifically in the month of February and when it's November, you see them backing twins and triplets.



8. Ladies with Immature minds



Many girls normally plan towards this day hoping to make it memorable and colorful even though the whole thing still boils down to sex. They are gullible and can compromise their bodies by free gifts and fake love.



9. Ladies who visit guys who have long neglected them



Just as ladies open their book of remembrance looking for who they will scam when val is approaching, guys on the other hand also search through their contact just to invite ladies they have long neglected. If a lady eventually visit these guys, whether she's on her period or not, they don't care.



10. Virgin Ladies who will be Visiting Yahoo Guys and Politicians



I don't think a dog has any business in the abode of a lion except its tired of living. Yahoo guys and politicians use scheme wicked ways to get into ladies pants during this period. You see them pouring rhymes and spending lavishly for easy access into ladies skirts. Without sex, Valentine’s day isn't complete to these guys.



I drop me pen at this juncture



Feel free to add yours



Written by: Tosyne2much



Source: http://www.tosyne2much.com/2017/02/10-categories-of-ladies-that-may-lose.html





Me: I'm trying to join the MMM community...

Only a virgin lady will allow you to kiss her, take off her top, remove her jeans, take off her bra tonight after the normal flexing and then she'll suddenly ask "what are you trying to do??"Me: I'm trying to join the MMM community... 52 Likes 1 Share

I wish I had lots of time to celebrate val...



Come back by 9pm an leave by 6am. When I wan get time disvirgin the girl na...



Lol... 5 Likes

Those set of aforementioned ladies are the ones that will block you on WhatsApp, BBM, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, IMO, Baddo, Skype, Viber, etc after realizing a Nigga is a _fuckboy after February 14th... Then after some weeks, they'll also be the one flashing you with private number 8 Likes

So.....Romance niggas still first me comment for here . Nawa ooo tosyn

3 Likes

9 Likes 1 Share

That no. 3 eeeeeh, makai just close my mouth 1 Like

11. Ladies without tight under their skirt when they visit guys



Some ladies are so irresistible that even a monk can rape them during their visitation without wearing tight, with the notion of exposing their fresh laps and inner upholstery through their skimpy skirts.



One lady visited me yesterday and I don't know maybe she was deliberately doing it albeit flashing her "pata" in a longitude and latitude direction while my *journey boy* was nodding like agama lizard. When I was about making the move, my landlord screened from the window to pay my house rent. Some ladies are so irresistible that even a monk can rape them during their visitation without wearing tight, with the notion of exposing their fresh laps andthrough their skimpy skirts.One lady visited me yesterday and I don't know maybe she was deliberately doing it albeit flashing her "pata" in a longitude and latitude direction while mywas nodding like agama lizard. When I was about making the move, my landlord screened from the window to pay my house rent. 20 Likes 2 Shares



How many girls you don knack today Mr TenTenHow many girls you don knack today 4 Likes

If person no dey with in babe, weti man go do. one babe just dey here for ma room dey watch movie for ma lappy. I just lie down dey tink about ma babe for lag.



I just hope dose lag guys no press ma babe sha.



Osogbo just dey dull. 3 Likes

Mr 10 is back. 1 Like

So they will join Boreholes Inc.

A perfect example of No. 5 is seen below... 1 Like





These ones would go with their innocence to a Guy's house and come back Guilty!

The Guy would lure the girl to his house under the pretence he wanted to know Christ on Val's day, The lady would unsuspectingly go to the Guy's house and will never return the same. The SU ladies.These ones would go with their innocence to a Guy's house and come back Guilty!The Guy would lure the girl to his house under the pretence he wanted to know Christ on Val's day, The lady would unsuspectingly go to the Guy's house and will never return the same. 4 Likes

telemundo/zee world lovers nko?

#wannabes #positivevibes

augster:

Mr TenTen

How many girls you don knack today I don't do such bro.. I have been keeping myself till my wedding night I don't do such bro.. I have been keeping myself till my wedding night 4 Likes 1 Share

Guru9ja:

If person no dey with in babe, weti man go do. one babe just dey here for ma room dey watch movie for ma lappy. I just lie down dey tink about ma babe for lag.



I just hope dose lag guys no press ma babe sha.



Osogbo just dey dull.





That babe na side chick, right?



Guy, I heard there's a party at Citadel hostel this night.

You going? Lmao!That babe na side chick, right?Guy, I heard there's a party at Citadel hostel this night.You going? 1 Like

tosyne2much:

I don do such bro.. I have been keeping myself till my wedding night lol please have sex immediately... U will understand why I said so when ur wedding night comes lol please have sex immediately... U will understand why I said so when ur wedding night comes 2 Likes

CentaurXLV:









That babe na side chick, right?



Guy, I heard there's a party at Citadel hostel this night.

You going? Lmao!That babe na side chick, right?Guy, I heard there's a party at Citadel hostel this night.You going? I fit show baba but i don't like late night party. Am a gentle boy I fit show baba but i don't like late night party. Am a gentle boy 1 Like

Guru9ja:

I fit show baba but i don't like late night party. Am a gentle boy





I don't think I am going tho. Might be rough. Plus I got a match tomorrow morning. Ma break first before that one happen..!I don't think I am going tho. Might be rough. Plus I got a match tomorrow morning.

CentaurXLV:









I don't think I am going tho. Might be rough. Plus I got a match tomorrow morning. Ma break first before that one happen..!I don't think I am going tho. Might be rough. Plus I got a match tomorrow morning. Alright baba. Please just be careful if you later decided to go Alright baba. Please just be careful if you later decided to go

OP forgot to add that any Nairaland babe that visits a Nairaland guy in this period is likely to get laid because those guys no get mercy at all.. Even lalasticlala can bear me witness

Olasco93:

A perfect example of No. 5 is seen below... At the sight of a thread like this, you will begin to wonder if we no longer have ladies on nairaland



The ones who have lost their virginity will rubbish this thread.. Make we just dey look At the sight of a thread like this, you will begin to wonder if we no longer have ladies on nairalandThe ones who have lost their virginity will rubbish this thread.. Make we just dey look 2 Likes

henrylowe:

OP forgot to add that any Nairaland babe that visits a Nairaland guy in this period is likely to get laid because those guys no get mercy at all.. Even lalasticlala can bear me witness Not all Nairalander guys Not all Nairalander guys

henrylowe:

At the sight of a thread like this, you will begin to wonder if we no longer have ladies on nairaland Baba you are right Baba you are right

Virginity that's already gone....

Eeiyah