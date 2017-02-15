₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by onihaxy: 7:44pm On Feb 14
One of the Nigerian hot female singer and new Etisalat ambassador shared this on Instagram to show picture of her new mini home studio.
See pictures.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgFkhKgvL8/
https://onihaxy.com/singer-simi-shows-off-her-new-mini-home-studio/
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by onihaxy: 7:45pm On Feb 14
See comments and her fans' reactions
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by lasthero: 8:11pm On Feb 14
See her mushroom studio like ajegunle pangolo.
Lalasticlala, come see something oooooo
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:15pm On Feb 14
Ok we don see.
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
hmmm...nice one
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by SunFlow(m): 9:53pm On Feb 14
Small girl with small pikin voice
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by integritylady: 2:48am
she loves the carpenter
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by brunofarad(m): 8:50am
Ok
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by ShitHead: 8:51am
That one na reading table.
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by Nathdoug(m): 8:51am
Why her ba3 be 12 percent she nnor get gen for house ni??
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by damola1: 8:51am
Na real home studio
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by Jsimi1: 8:55am
Blessed girl with a nice voice
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by Bigsteveg(m): 8:55am
That's not her phone, it's the reporter's phone. Guess he is age just screen grabbed
Nathdoug:
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by ItzWonderz(m): 8:55am
Nathdoug:
,,,ur eyes sharp oh
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by ennysuccess(m): 8:55am
Nice me likey
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by onnenka: 8:56am
Nathdoug:The OP battery not her own
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by SpaxeX(m): 8:56am
Nathdoug:
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by adorablepepple(f): 8:56am
Simi Simi!!!! how many times did I call you?
The painting of your house is fine
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by Dongreat(m): 8:57am
And this is news? Since it's by posting of rubbish, well let me see how it feels. Behold the "Hand of Fury". My God I feel so childish now.
See, absolutely rubbish. Wonder the kind of interview questions asked to these Mod before they are employed
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by Lataability(m): 8:59am
after val result
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by Harmoneasy: 8:59am
ItzWonderz:i tell you, hin sharp pass razor blade sef
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by naijaboiy: 8:59am
Advertising the carpenter or showing us the studio. Which one?
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by YesNoMaybe: 9:00am
One NS8 and one DynAudio. Nice monitor combo. The placement though...
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by Mayor38(m): 9:00am
all i see na one small keyboard and lappy na
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by Mayor38(m): 9:01am
and i see 12% battery. simi naso Nepa dey do una to?
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by somehowpenis(m): 9:02am
Nathdoug:it isn't her phone but that of the op that took screenshots of her instagram post
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by Drabrah(m): 9:02am
Not touche, buh not bad
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by Tiny23(f): 9:02am
Nathdoug:
That's the person that screenshot the Page's phone not simi's.
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by davodguy: 9:02am
Nice.
We all start small.
Dangote, Atiku, Bill Gates, were ones nobody. I can't remember anyone of them raised with silver spoon.
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by tboyO2: 9:02am
Nepa pls show simi love na
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by Oloruntobiflink: 9:03am
ItzWonderz:
ItzWonderz:
Na she post the pic for here or onihaxy.com?
|Re: Photo Of Simi's Mini Home Studio by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:03am
So na there she for dey prepare her JAMB Question song?
LMAO!!!
