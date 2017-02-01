₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by alfa2016: 8:07pm
Today is the 4th year remembrance of Singer Goldie real name Susan Adebimpe Harvey's death.
Her best friend Denrele today visited her graveside and wrote the heart warming tribute:
"You can shed tears that she's gone,
Or you can smile because she has lived.
You can close your eyes and pray that she comes back,
Or you can open your eyes and see all she has left.
Your heart can be empty because you can't see her,
Or you can be full of the love that you shared.
You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday,
Or you can be happy for tomorrow cos of yesterday.
You can remember her and only that she's gone,
Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.
You can cry and close your mind,
Be empty and turn your back.
Or you can do what SUSAN ADEBIMPE "GOLDIE" HARVEY would have wanted;
Smile, Open your eyes, Love and Go on!
4 Years and it still feels like yesterday.
Keep resting in the bosom of the Lord.
LOVE YOU GOLDIE."
Goldie died at the age of 32 shortly after returning from the Grammy awards.
May her soul continue to Rest In Peace.
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by LIBSocials: 8:10pm
Not again. Who get chain.?
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by lotannad: 8:13pm
That's deep! It is well! dunno,there is sth that gives me creeps abt death!to think dt someone will go and they will never ever see d person again! it is well!
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by innoken(m): 8:21pm
Loyal friend. He is weird but he is very loyal. Never missed a year!!!!!!!
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by ring7(m): 8:32pm
Boobrisky has taken over,move aside Denrele
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by Kowor(f): 8:38pm
Miss her action and voice.
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:43pm
she used to be Nigerian lady gaga,and one of the hottest then,but now nobody remembers her anymore. if not for this post I wouldn't have known its been that long she died. death sha.
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by Explorers(m): 8:49pm
ReneeNuttall:
That's life.
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:55pm
Explorers:yeah
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:55pm
Abi na guilty conscience dey worry am? He looks like undertaker in that weird outfit
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by veekid(m): 8:55pm
continue resting in peace
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by Jacksparr0w127: 8:56pm
I miss this lady tho. She would have been the queen of afrobeat/afropop
Keep resting
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by ALAYORMII: 8:56pm
Oku nsun kun oku
Akaso lori nsun kun ara won
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by MARKone(m): 8:58pm
This one Carry cameraman won go pay tribute, bloody hypocrite.
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by QuietHammer(m): 8:59pm
Honestly, I don't know any of her songs
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by dantrillion: 8:59pm
Just passing by; RIP GOLDIE!!! Denrele needs to grow up and stop dressing lyk a lunatic..goosh! Disgustn sumtymes.
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by Iphone5: 9:00pm
Explorers:
First time i go see your comment for another thread Sir
And to the that mod that banned me, you will loose one of your balls
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by temptnow: 9:01pm
Who is derele when there is borbrisky for sarki
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by nickxtra(m): 9:06pm
Continue to rest in peace, Goldie, but this guy looks like a Prophet going to perform prophetic rituals on your grave.
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by jesicajonna(f): 9:08pm
missed her
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by Rick9(m): 9:08pm
Ehyah this guy na true friend abeg Eeeee
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by Pearly255(f): 9:09pm
Rest in peace Goldie.
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by Pavore9: 9:10pm
His loyalty is deep.
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by nabegibeg: 9:10pm
RIP
|Re: Denrele Visits Goldie's Grave Side, Writes Heartwarming Tribute by Odkboy23(m): 9:11pm
