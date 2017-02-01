₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by 247frolic(m): 8:22pm On Feb 14
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has proclaimed that those wishing death on Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will die before him.
There have been rumors about the president's death after his departure to London on a medial vacation.
"Nigeria can only change when we support the government and do our bit and not allow ourselves to be used as agents of destruction and political thuggery," he said on Tuesday.
He added that those fighting the current administration were those who benefited from past proceeds of corruption.
“Shamelessly, they accused the president of not performing. And in fact, some of them wished him dead. But, I can assure you that by the grace of God, he will outlive all of them,” he said.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/those-wishing-death-on-buhari-will-die.html
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by EmeeNaka: 8:35pm On Feb 14
There are more than 10million Nigerians from all regions of nigeria wishing Buhari death. So Lawal is saying that it's better for them to die than Buhari?... Lol
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by ovaRAYted(m): 8:38pm On Feb 14
Lol....oga sekke goaan sleep
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by chiefolododo(m): 8:40pm On Feb 14
Continue stealing money until you announce his death . person wey Don die
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by ToriBlue(f): 8:49pm On Feb 14
That means almost all Nigerians will die. Oya come and be going!
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by ToriBlue(f): 8:50pm On Feb 14
chiefolododo:Savage... Finish him! .
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by ToriBlue(f): 8:50pm On Feb 14
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by nickxtra(m): 8:58pm On Feb 14
This man still dey talk?
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by gocac(f): 9:15pm On Feb 14
lol..... foolish sgf of a man, so 165 million nigerians will die before buhari?? is buhari too young or old to die
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by ProudArewa: 9:56pm On Feb 14
EmeeNaka:get sense na
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by kettykin: 9:59pm On Feb 14
What of those buhari is not only wishing death but whose government is responsible for their death, the sunnies, the IDP people in Adamawa and Ipob protesters who didn't commit any offence.
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by KanwuliaExtra: 10:00pm On Feb 14
No wahala.
He is already dead!
Kimmon SHARRRRRRAP!
Mumu like you wey nor fit produce able-bodied Northerners as PON!
Una nor get SHAAAAAAAAAME?
May half-dead Northern Presidents continue to be your portion.
Aminnnnnn oooooooooo
Useless animal.
Upon how you wished Trump death and failure, your God and Allah combined to disgrace you and your mentally disabled illiterates all over the world. Trump na over 70, BUHARI THE PEDO-PHILE IS OVER 90!
After campaigning for 16 years, only to DIE in office being used be TINUBU!
BABA ODE!!!!
Let him DIE in pieces for deceiving the world with his fake birth certificate and WAEC results.
Weda you like am or not, HE IS DEAD and will be BURIED SOOOOOOOON.
Ntooooooooor.
Na YOU GO DIE!!!
Amen.
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by rose54321: 10:04pm On Feb 14
So now you can talk; the most quiet SGF in the history of Nigeria.
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by Cambells: 10:09pm On Feb 14
chiefolododo:
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by jesus500(m): 10:33pm On Feb 14
Is buhari not a hypocrite? He should sit his ass down and ask himself why people are wishing him dead, the same buhari that was overwhelmingly loved and voted for including myself. But unfortunately anybody that complains of economic hardship is either a PDP or IPOB member. He is not a presidential material.
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by stonemind(m): 10:34pm On Feb 14
Amen
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by Adesiji77: 10:34pm On Feb 14
"Olopa, e wo ni tepe....amuni je amuni, ewo ni o ni bo ni be"
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by MakeWeTalk: 10:34pm On Feb 14
I beg Babachir Lawal, a hungry man is an angry man.
So all the hungry people are hoping the source of their hunger passes on!
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by Mrshail: 10:34pm On Feb 14
Really
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by anzaku47(m): 10:34pm On Feb 14
See your head...All this APC thieves self
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by Vizzim(m): 10:34pm On Feb 14
Politician mentality..
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by IamDejman(m): 10:34pm On Feb 14
He should better kill me because I wish him death.
Dead or Alive, who he epp?
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by IpobExposed: 10:35pm On Feb 14
All the people that have been wishing Buhari death they will just die premature till they finish. Useless PDP.
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by Xaddy(m): 10:36pm On Feb 14
Amin. Amin. Amin L'Órukó Jesu!!!
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by tempest01(m): 10:36pm On Feb 14
The new drivers trying to run a vehicle with knocked engine.
Has the sgf reversed the grass cutting contract and channeled the money to the feeding of the idps before spewing all these.
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by Henryfour(m): 10:36pm On Feb 14
So Apx ls now wishing Nigerians death okey we dey watch til 2019
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by Dansiki1: 10:36pm On Feb 14
Ameen
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by Drazeen(m): 10:37pm On Feb 14
fh
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by cloudyskygrind(m): 10:38pm On Feb 14
So many people are dead already as a direct result of his policies and the lack of it. This man is out of his depth
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by Potoskyleee: 10:38pm On Feb 14
Hey Mr Babachir lawal or Babachair lawanu. whatever u are called.. see mek i tell you: you are just a big fool, sycophant... support who? commander in chief of corruption... you dey mad.
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by famzynet: 10:38pm On Feb 14
This SGF is a foolish man. Over half of Nigerians wish Buhari dead. Are you saying Buhari's life is more important than half of Nigerians? You must be a joker. If not for fear of you losing your position,I am sure you would have been wishing him dead too. Nonsense man calling himself SGF. In case you don't know,Nigerians don't even know you exists.
|Re: "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal by AngelicBeing: 10:38pm On Feb 14
KanwuliaExtra:Kanwulia on fire
