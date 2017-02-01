Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Those Wishing Buhari Death Will Die Before Him" - SGF Lawal (4945 Views)

There have been rumors about the president's death after his departure to London on a medial vacation.



"Nigeria can only change when we support the government and do our bit and not allow ourselves to be used as agents of destruction and political thuggery," he said on Tuesday.



He added that those fighting the current administration were those who benefited from past proceeds of corruption.



“Shamelessly, they accused the president of not performing. And in fact, some of them wished him dead. But, I can assure you that by the grace of God, he will outlive all of them,” he said.





There are more than 10million Nigerians from all regions of nigeria wishing Buhari death. So Lawal is saying that it's better for them to die than Buhari?... Lol 33 Likes 1 Share

Lol....oga sekke goaan sleep 6 Likes 1 Share

Continue stealing money until you announce his death . person wey Don die 20 Likes

That means almost all Nigerians will die. Oya come and be going! 9 Likes 1 Share

chiefolododo:

Continue stealing money until you announce his death . person wey Don die Savage... Finish him! . Savage... Finish him! 8 Likes 1 Share

chiefolododo:

Continue stealing money until you announce his death . person wey Don die Savage... Finish him! . Savage... Finish him!

This man still dey talk? 6 Likes 1 Share

?? is buhari too young or old to die lol..... foolish sgf of a man, so 165 million nigerians will die before buhari?? is buhari too young or old to die 8 Likes

EmeeNaka:

There are more than 10million Nigerians from all regions of nigeria wishing Buhari death. So Lawal is saying that it's better for them to die than Buhari?... Lol get sense na get sense na 4 Likes

What of those buhari is not only wishing death but whose government is responsible for their death, the sunnies, the IDP people in Adamawa and Ipob protesters who didn't commit any offence. 11 Likes



He is already dead!



Kimmon SHARRRRRRAP!

Mumu like you wey nor fit produce able-bodied Northerners as PON!

Una nor get SHAAAAAAAAAME?

May half-dead Northern Presidents continue to be your portion.

Aminnnnnn oooooooooo



Useless animal.

Upon how you wished Trump death and failure, your God and Allah combined to disgrace you and your mentally disabled illiterates all over the world. Trump na over 70, BUHARI THE PEDO-PHILE IS OVER 90!

After campaigning for 16 years, only to DIE in office being used be TINUBU!



BABA ODE!!!!

Let him DIE in pieces for deceiving the world with his fake birth certificate and WAEC results.



Weda you like am or not, HE IS DEAD and will be BURIED SOOOOOOOON.

Ntooooooooor.





Na YOU GO DIE!!!



Amen. No wahala.He is already dead!Kimmon SHARRRRRRAP!Mumu like you wey nor fit produce able-bodied Northerners as PON!Una nor get SHAAAAAAAAAME?May half-dead Northern Presidents continue to be your portion.Aminnnnnn ooooooooooUseless animal.Upon how you wished Trump death and failure, your God and Allah combined to disgrace you and your mentally disabled illiterates all over the world. Trump na over 70, BUHARI THE PEDO-PHILE IS OVER 90!After campaigning for 16 years, only to DIE in office being used be TINUBU!BABA ODE!!!!Let him DIE in pieces for deceiving the world with his fake birth certificate and WAEC results.Weda you like am or not, HE IS DEAD and will be BURIED SOOOOOOOON.Ntooooooooor.Na YOU GO DIE!!!Amen. 7 Likes

So now you can talk; the most quiet SGF in the history of Nigeria.

chiefolododo:

Continue stealing money until you announce his death . person wey Don die

Is buhari not a hypocrite? He should sit his ass down and ask himself why people are wishing him dead, the same buhari that was overwhelmingly loved and voted for including myself. But unfortunately anybody that complains of economic hardship is either a PDP or IPOB member. He is not a presidential material. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Amen

"Olopa, e wo ni tepe....amuni je amuni, ewo ni o ni bo ni be"





So all the hungry people are hoping the source of their hunger passes on! I beg Babachir Lawal, a hungry man is an angry man.So all the hungry people are hoping the source of their hunger passes on! 5 Likes

Really

See your head...All this APC thieves self 5 Likes 1 Share

Politician mentality.. 3 Likes

He should better kill me because I wish him death.



Dead or Alive, who he epp? 5 Likes

All the people that have been wishing Buhari death they will just die premature till they finish. Useless PDP. 4 Likes

Amin. Amin. Amin L'Órukó Jesu!!! 1 Like

The new drivers trying to run a vehicle with knocked engine.



Has the sgf reversed the grass cutting contract and channeled the money to the feeding of the idps before spewing all these. 11 Likes 2 Shares

So Apx ls now wishing Nigerians death okey we dey watch til 2019

Ameen

fh

So many people are dead already as a direct result of his policies and the lack of it. This man is out of his depth 2 Likes

Hey Mr Babachir lawal or Babachair lawanu. whatever u are called.. see mek i tell you: you are just a big fool, sycophant... support who? commander in chief of corruption... you dey mad. 2 Likes

This SGF is a foolish man. Over half of Nigerians wish Buhari dead. Are you saying Buhari's life is more important than half of Nigerians? You must be a joker. If not for fear of you losing your position,I am sure you would have been wishing him dead too. Nonsense man calling himself SGF. In case you don't know,Nigerians don't even know you exists. 7 Likes 1 Share