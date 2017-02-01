₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,220 members, 3,365,347 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 12:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives (18742 Views)
Olubadan And His Wives Loved Up In London (Photo) / Alaafin Of Oyo And His Wives Attend Juma'at Prayers (Photos) / The Burial Arrangement For The Olubadan Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade 1 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by 247frolicboss(m): 8:39pm
Olubadan taking this Valentine thing to another level.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-olubadan-oba-saliu-enjoying.html
5 Likes
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by veekid(m): 8:57pm
old papa youngie.
#IMO, this man should act like Alaafin now, find small small girls of 23-25 yrs of age make dem dey suck the man up and down
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by Deem: 8:58pm
Lol
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by Eleniyan231(m): 8:58pm
I never expected it Olubadan
Well see what civilization has caused
Quote me let your generation perish
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by Deem: 8:58pm
Olubadan chilling
2 Likes
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by LivingHuman: 8:58pm
He's Chilling
veekid:
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by jossiwan(m): 8:58pm
Na by force?
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by amokemi(m): 8:59pm
Kabiesi o.
3 Likes
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by Oyind17: 8:59pm
Nothing do you
2 Likes
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by charles2468(m): 8:59pm
alrite we have seen it
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by priscaoge(f): 8:59pm
Ọ dị mma
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by Israelfx2(m): 8:59pm
OK. Next pls
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by kettle84(m): 8:59pm
olubadan don't do these old women that thing tonight ooo
3 Likes
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:59pm
Where is the Olubadan? I saw three women. The middle in trouser
10 Likes
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by last35(f): 9:00pm
Lols
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by unclezuma: 9:00pm
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by obembet(m): 9:00pm
I always enjoy olori snickers
1 Like
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by frenchwine(m): 9:00pm
Why do they all look lost and morose?
4 Likes
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by KanwuliaExtra: 9:01pm
They all look miserable.
It is laughable when Africans ATTEPMT to celebrate Valentine's Day.
Pitiful sight.
Na wetin consine "villagers" with Valentine's Day?
2 Likes
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by lanrextop09(m): 9:01pm
End time oba.....Kabiosiooooooo
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by theway83: 9:01pm
kosi arugbo Ghana.
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by nabegibeg: 9:02pm
see as dem be like people wey dey work for supermarket
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by ALAYORMII: 9:03pm
Cold is catching the king
1 Like
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by GreatEngineer(m): 9:03pm
Wahala dey for this country, and some people are still enjoying at seventy-something God dey shaa.
1 Like
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by fredoooooo: 9:03pm
Aye lolubadan nje. .. Kade pe Lori baba
1 Like
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by dayleke(m): 9:07pm
Lol
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by dayleke(m): 9:07pm
Lol@comments
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by JUDASiskariot: 9:08pm
Eleniyan231:
Fool, you can't even construct a simple statement.
3 Likes
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by prettythicksme(f): 9:08pm
Warris dis? orishirishi hahahahaha
|Re: Olubadan, Oba Saliu Enjoying Valentine With Two Of His Wives by SINZ(m): 9:12pm
What a dunce!
1 Like
Nigeria's Disappearing Languages / Why are EAST africans so delusional?-Question from a AA / Google in Yoruba
Viewing this topic: Highvotage, jdula, mmb1304, AngelicDamsel(f), hrykanu231(m), tolugeorgeinfo, hatbricker(m), Benjazzy10(m), madu101, 3seriez(m), omolorlarh(f), tomsy2, wandecoalic(m), timecapsule, juman(m), TundeCole(m) and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14