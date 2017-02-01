Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic (13369 Views)

Throwback Picture Of Valentine's Day In 1965 / Valentine's Day: Girl Looking For A Boyfriend On Facebook / 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://twitter.com/officialEFCC





















Source: We all know that the official EFCC twitter handle is known for its great sense of humor, but how many of us have seen the romantic side of the handle? Checkout this romantic tweets from @officialEFCC belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/valentines-day-efcc-goes-all-romantic.html





http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/valentines-day-efcc-goes-all-romantic.html



Damn funny romance See more n laff like madDamn funny romance

Hw much una don recover so far 8 Likes 1 Share

tell us who she is or shut d fvck up 8 Likes

good one

love scam will clear from the eyes of so many peepz I'm so happy that in a couple of hours all these Val madness would be finally over and thescam will clear from the eyes of so many peepz 25 Likes 1 Share

Na Jude dey behind that acct??

SINZ:

Na Jude dey behind that acct?? i agree with u Jude be troll even on twitter i agree with u Jude be troll even on twitter

thunderfiremods:

tell us who she is or shut d fvck up My thoughts exactly

A bottle of cold orijin for u My thoughts exactlyA bottle of cold orijin for u 3 Likes

Lilymax:



My thoughts exactly

A bottle of cold orijin for u

Deziani Alison Madueke . They miss her Deziani Alison Madueke. They miss her 7 Likes

thunderfiremods:

tell us who she is or shut d fvck up

She is Nigeria



I guess you fell for it? She is NigeriaI guess you fell for it? 2 Likes

At least the handle is being used for entertainment, better than redundant handles.









Make us laugh much more than before...... 1 Like

h

Efcc again? 1 Like

b

Good baits & literary prowess to lure and arrest looters like former NNPC GMD and other criminals who raped the commonwealth of Nigeria without a condom to give birth to recession 6 Likes 1 Share

lol



PSG 4-0 Barcelona



1 Like

c

she is a woman

Amebo101



Why your own picture no dey ever show

That guy is one witty Nigerian.

is it through that...

Dude is high on corrupt weed

She is PSG!!! 1 Like

I think the person behind this handle is very unprofessional.





Plays too much

After this val, abortion go plenty, Nigeria go increase with val babies but sadly, many guys will deny pregnancy because of this recession. My eyes see many things today sha...anyway dia business!

Lovely.

13 Likes 1 Share