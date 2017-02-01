₦airaland Forum

Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by amebo101: 9:19pm On Feb 14
We all know that the official EFCC twitter handle is known for its great sense of humor, but how many of us have seen the romantic side of the handle? Checkout this romantic tweets from @officialEFCC below


https://twitter.com/officialEFCC










Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/valentines-day-efcc-goes-all-romantic.html
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by amebo101: 9:19pm On Feb 14
See more n laff like mad

http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/valentines-day-efcc-goes-all-romantic.html

Damn funny romance
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by ojun50(m): 9:32pm On Feb 14
Hw much una don recover so far

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by thunderfiremods(m): 9:37pm On Feb 14
tell us who she is or shut d fvck upundecided

8 Likes

Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by auntysimbiat(f): 9:38pm On Feb 14
good one
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Tomjazzy2: 9:39pm On Feb 14
I'm so happy that in a couple of hours all these Val madness would be finally over and the love scam will clear from the eyes of so many peepz cheesy

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by SINZ(m): 9:44pm On Feb 14
Na Jude dey behind that acct?? grin
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Berlynn(f): 9:49pm On Feb 14
SINZ:
Na Jude dey behind that acct?? grin
i agree with u Jude be troll even on twitter cheesy
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Lilymax(f): 9:49pm On Feb 14
thunderfiremods:
tell us who she is or shut d fvck upundecided
My thoughts exactly
A bottle of cold orijin for u

3 Likes

Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Dextology: 9:54pm On Feb 14
Lilymax:

My thoughts exactly
A bottle of cold orijin for u

Deziani Alison Madueke grin. They miss her

7 Likes

Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by ikp120(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14
thunderfiremods:
tell us who she is or shut d fvck upundecided

She is Nigeria tongue tongue tongue tongue

I guess you fell for it? grin grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:40pm On Feb 14
At least the handle is being used for entertainment, better than redundant handles.




Make us laugh much more than before......

1 Like

Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by stonemind(m): 10:40pm On Feb 14
h
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by IamChuzzy(m): 10:40pm On Feb 14
lol

meanwhile

Big Brother Naija Housemates In Hot Romance! This People Sef! Click Here To See
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by etcme: 10:40pm On Feb 14
Efcc again?

1 Like

Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by GreenMavro: 10:40pm On Feb 14
b
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by AngelicBeing: 10:40pm On Feb 14
Good baits & literary prowess to lure and arrest looters like former NNPC GMD and other criminals who raped the commonwealth of Nigeria without a condom to give birth to recession grin grin

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by auntysimbiat(f): 10:40pm On Feb 14
lol
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by weblord1900(m): 10:41pm On Feb 14
tongue
PSG 4-0 Barcelona

grin

1 Like

Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by oluwaseyi000(m): 10:41pm On Feb 14
c
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Segadem(m): 10:41pm On Feb 14
she is a woman cheesy
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Mouthgag: 10:42pm On Feb 14
Amebo101

Why your own picture no dey ever show
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by quiverfull(m): 10:42pm On Feb 14
That guy is one witty Nigerian.
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Pvin: 10:42pm On Feb 14
is it through that...
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by obamd: 10:42pm On Feb 14
Dude is high on corrupt weed
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by soderican(m): 10:42pm On Feb 14
She is PSG!!!

1 Like

Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Rexphobia(m): 10:42pm On Feb 14
I think the person behind this handle is very unprofessional.


Plays too much
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by mirrorboy: 10:43pm On Feb 14
After this val, abortion go plenty, Nigeria go increase with val babies but sadly, many guys will deny pregnancy because of this recession. My eyes see many things today sha...anyway dia business!
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by madridguy(m): 10:43pm On Feb 14
Lovely.
Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Thawarplay(m): 10:44pm On Feb 14
grin

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Vizzim(m): 10:44pm On Feb 14
The guy behind the handle na soji guy.. He gat flows

3 Likes

