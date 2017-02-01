₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,220 members, 3,365,348 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 12:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic (13369 Views)
Throwback Picture Of Valentine's Day In 1965 / Valentine's Day: Girl Looking For A Boyfriend On Facebook / 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by amebo101: 9:19pm On Feb 14
We all know that the official EFCC twitter handle is known for its great sense of humor, but how many of us have seen the romantic side of the handle? Checkout this romantic tweets from @officialEFCC below
https://twitter.com/officialEFCC
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/valentines-day-efcc-goes-all-romantic.html
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by amebo101: 9:19pm On Feb 14
See more n laff like mad
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/valentines-day-efcc-goes-all-romantic.html
Damn funny romance
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by ojun50(m): 9:32pm On Feb 14
Hw much una don recover so far
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by thunderfiremods(m): 9:37pm On Feb 14
tell us who she is or shut d fvck up
8 Likes
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by auntysimbiat(f): 9:38pm On Feb 14
good one
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Tomjazzy2: 9:39pm On Feb 14
I'm so happy that in a couple of hours all these Val madness would be finally over and the
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by SINZ(m): 9:44pm On Feb 14
Na Jude dey behind that acct??
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Berlynn(f): 9:49pm On Feb 14
SINZ:i agree with u Jude be troll even on twitter
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Lilymax(f): 9:49pm On Feb 14
thunderfiremods:My thoughts exactly
A bottle of cold orijin for u
3 Likes
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Dextology: 9:54pm On Feb 14
Lilymax:
Deziani Alison Madueke . They miss her
7 Likes
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by ikp120(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14
thunderfiremods:
She is Nigeria
I guess you fell for it?
2 Likes
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:40pm On Feb 14
At least the handle is being used for entertainment, better than redundant handles.
Make us laugh much more than before......
1 Like
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by stonemind(m): 10:40pm On Feb 14
h
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by IamChuzzy(m): 10:40pm On Feb 14
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by etcme: 10:40pm On Feb 14
Efcc again?
1 Like
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by GreenMavro: 10:40pm On Feb 14
b
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by AngelicBeing: 10:40pm On Feb 14
Good baits & literary prowess to lure and arrest looters like former NNPC GMD and other criminals who raped the commonwealth of Nigeria without a condom to give birth to recession
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by auntysimbiat(f): 10:40pm On Feb 14
lol
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by weblord1900(m): 10:41pm On Feb 14
PSG 4-0 Barcelona
1 Like
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by oluwaseyi000(m): 10:41pm On Feb 14
c
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Segadem(m): 10:41pm On Feb 14
she is a woman
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Mouthgag: 10:42pm On Feb 14
Amebo101
Why your own picture no dey ever show
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by quiverfull(m): 10:42pm On Feb 14
That guy is one witty Nigerian.
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Pvin: 10:42pm On Feb 14
is it through that...
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by obamd: 10:42pm On Feb 14
Dude is high on corrupt weed
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by soderican(m): 10:42pm On Feb 14
She is PSG!!!
1 Like
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Rexphobia(m): 10:42pm On Feb 14
I think the person behind this handle is very unprofessional.
Plays too much
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by mirrorboy: 10:43pm On Feb 14
After this val, abortion go plenty, Nigeria go increase with val babies but sadly, many guys will deny pregnancy because of this recession. My eyes see many things today sha...anyway dia business!
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by madridguy(m): 10:43pm On Feb 14
Lovely.
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Thawarplay(m): 10:44pm On Feb 14
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Valentine's Day: EFCC Goes All Romantic by Vizzim(m): 10:44pm On Feb 14
The guy behind the handle na soji guy.. He gat flows
3 Likes
See What My Girl Did To Me Tonight (pic) / What If He Mistakenly Puts It In The Other "Hole" / While You're Here Calling Me Jobless, I'm Somewhere Making 5k Everyday -photos
Viewing this topic: Tnicemario, yinchar(m), joefranky(m), Goahead(m), jayied(m), adegoody(m), 4Gzus, lilfizzie, progress69, Harrymig1, kalakuta11, Justice28(m), hafeez11(m), femzysticks(m), fretfingers, conductor1, INDUSTRIALFAN(m), AnonyNymous(m), passwelle, Samojo4real(m), Bizzyliss(m), Stevengerd(m), SHAMHOOD(m), sulakishop(m), Enigmaholysiner(m), mikaelzX(m), Mrbllymer, MVLOX(m), usmanjay(m), FemiGreatness(m), austinleenski(m), gregyboy(m), mayten(m), atamanyaa, Exceptionalkeil(m), KlausBlitzer, flamingtiger(m), pressplay411(m), cliff26, purityval(m), Innodon(m), invinzible1(m), TempleChinedum(m), mtngloetiartel, AishyWemsy(f), Dieumerci(m), fashbaba, titusope(m), CoolKizzy(m), donjazet(m), ogedokis, patpeypey, tziz(m), radiokilla(m), opibycar1, gtin(m), yongg, chapmann(m), AnotherSeun(m), obinon(m), alabosian(m), donvicky2007, morscino, ajeamos, Blazed(m) and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6