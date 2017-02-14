₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:28am
The Presidency has said the nation’s economy which is currently in recession is currently on course for recovery and growth.
http://punchng.com/nigerias-economy-recovering-fast-presidency/
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Dildo(m): 12:33am
Emtol01:Prices of foodstuffs are skyrocketting every day and you politicfcians are sayin that the economy is improving.wtf!
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Nbote(m): 12:34am
hmmmm.. We pray ooo... Even though it's still on paper and yet to be seen.. Jus wen I thought I'll b d FTC before all the madness starts.. Some ppl celebrating it by insulting some other ppl and vice versa
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Splashme: 12:38am
These buffoons in Aso Rock are laughable, I swear
They can keep deceiving themselves and their Zombies sha
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by RedRubberDucky(f): 12:40am
liars
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Horus(m): 12:45am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cSaUFOK4AI
Buhari's Administration Is Determined To Lay New Foundation For The Nigeria's Economy - Femi Adeshina
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by mykeljosef: 1:27am
you dont tell a sick person he's getting better
when the physical body is deteriorating
case being if the increase is only on paper n no impact on the lives of the common man then that's failure
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by tomakint: 1:33am
Is that so? indeed talk is cheap. As I dey type now in Lagos precisely Ogba, it is GROSS DARKNESS across the land.
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Blue3k(m): 1:33am
We'll see the next GDP report is due next month I think.
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by SamuelAnyawu(m): 1:36am
LOL make I shine teeth
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Thecassanova: 1:39am
It's only recovering on papers we are not seeing any changes yet
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by iambijo(m): 6:42am
Owk o
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Boleyndynasty2(f): 8:16am
Maybe in your dreams, Nigerians really don't need this sugarcoating and sweet tongue. Just tell them the truth as it is.
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by ddippset(m): 9:10am
The worst we had of food prices and other things was late last year. So the government could be correct to point out a slight improvement. Its going to be gradual of course. The main problem is with people who don't want to read such news. They'd rather have the low class Nigerians die of starvation as long as they are able to point their filthy fingers at the government and say 'look we told you Baba is a failure, APC has brought hardship'.
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by veekid(m): 9:34am
Buhari sef
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by PassingShot(m): 9:34am
It can be felt!
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by AntiWailer: 9:35am
We are watching and hopeful.
Those who want it harder to prove a useless point will have there lives harder.
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Jeffrey12(m): 9:35am
Make una dey deceive una selves wehh wehh
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by jesus500(m): 9:35am
APC never prepared for this government, it came unexpectedly
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by purplekayc(m): 9:35am
RedRubberDucky:say it louder!
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Jsimi1: 9:35am
This people keep on mocking the average Nigerians
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by obembet(m): 9:35am
Very fast... Dont near me abeg
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by nickxtra(m): 9:36am
I siddon dey look
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Dee60: 9:36am
We hope so.
We need to see the signs in the marketplace.
As of now, there are no new FDIs. Food prices are very high. Electricity supply is perhaps at its lowest. Diesel prices remain very high. Employers are still cutting jobs. Airlines are folding up.
We need to see real change. Pay Police salaries regularly so that roadblocks can stop. You get stopped by Police, LG task force, VIO, Road Safety, etc all over the cities. The delays they cause lead to reduced productivity. We ought to deal with this. Let us be able to move freely in our country.
The same hapens when you are not driving. Once they see you carry a bag they stop you and take you away and you will need 'ransom' to get you out. Why do the Police stop and search innocent people just because they carry handbags?
We need true change.
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by petsey: 9:36am
can anyone tell me d cost to leave Nigeria for bukinafaso?
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Anticorruption: 9:37am
recovering in your bank accounts filled with grass cutting proceeds
and IDP funds
foolish Govt filled with dollards supported by he goats
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Plasmbob1(f): 9:38am
What do these guys actually take us for??
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by IpobExposed: 9:38am
God bless Buhari PDP people will kill themselves today
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by wolesmile(m): 9:38am
Yeah...
In dreamland
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Kx: 9:39am
Figures dont lie. Use NBC stats and Quarterly performance index to support your recovery claims.
For a govt whole Finance Minister allegedly said that "recession was just a word" how can you now come out with English language to propagand as usual that Nigeria is coming out of recession fast without facts and figures
Lets wait for 1st quarter results to see how far.
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by Oare69(m): 9:40am
Have not seen any Development nor any progress in this country
All we hear is recovered money
Where are the money channeled to we can't say
Abi d money don turn ghost ni
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency by three: 9:40am
Well done Tolu Ogunlesi! You have outshone yourself
Tolu runs the DigiComms @WeASOcial department of the Presidency
