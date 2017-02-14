Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria's Economy Recovering Fast - Presidency (3748 Views)

Dangote Lekki Refinery Will Boost Nigeria Economy- Ambode / Recovered Loot: Why FG Did Not Name Looters —presidency / Recovering Stolen Funds Has Become Tedious—buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Presidency has said the nation’s economy which is currently in recession is currently on course for recovery and growth.



This was contained in the 23rd newsletter published by the Presidency Office of Digital Engagement, a copy of which was posted on the official website of the Presidency, @AsoRock.



The Presidency said there were 11 reasons to prove that the nation’s economy was gradually coming out of recession.



It said, “After two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the non-oil economy showed, in Q3 2016, a modest return to positive territory, at 0.03 per cent.



“This was partly due to the continued good performance of agriculture and the solid minerals, two sectors prioritised by the Federal Government.



“Agriculture grew by 4.54 per cent in the quarter under consideration of which growth in crop production at nearly 5 per cent was at its highest since the first quarter of 2014. Growth in the solid mineral sector averaged about 7 per cent.”



According to the document, the Anchor Borrowers Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria substantially raised local rice production in 2016.



It explained that yields improved from two tonnes per hectare to as much as seven tonnes per hectare in some states.



It added that the Fertilizer Intervention Project which involves a partnership with Morocco, for the supply of phosphate is on course to significantly raise local production, and bring the retail price of fertilizer down by about 30 per cent.



The government said the newly established Development Bank of Nigeria was taking off, with initial funding of $1.3bn provided by the World Bank, German Development Bank, the African Development Bank and Agence Française de Development to provide medium and long-term loans to MSMEs.



It also disclosed that a new social housing programme tagged ‘Family Homes Fund’ is starting this year with a N100bn provision in the 2017 budget while the rest of the funding will come from the private sector.



“…Strategic Engagements with OPEC and in the Niger Delta have played an important part in raising our expected oil revenues. Already, Nigeria’s external reserves have grown by more than $4bn in the last three months.”

http://punchng.com/nigerias-economy-recovering-fast-presidency/ 5 Likes

Emtol01:

You too can blow the whistle na. Na the era of whistle blowing we dey Prices of foodstuffs are skyrocketting every day and you politicfcians are sayin that the economy is improving.wtf! Prices of foodstuffs are skyrocketting every day and you politicfcians are sayin that the economy is improving.wtf! 15 Likes 1 Share

hmmmm.. We pray ooo... Even though it's still on paper and yet to be seen.. Jus wen I thought I'll b d FTC before all the madness starts.. Some ppl celebrating it by insulting some other ppl and vice versa

These buffoons in Aso Rock are laughable, I swear







They can keep deceiving themselves and their Zombies sha 17 Likes 1 Share

liars 4 Likes



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cSaUFOK4AI



Buhari's Administration Is Determined To Lay New Foundation For The Nigeria's Economy - Femi Adeshina 1 Like

you dont tell a sick person he's getting better





when the physical body is deteriorating







case being if the increase is only on paper n no impact on the lives of the common man then that's failure 3 Likes

indeed talk is cheap. As I dey type now in Lagos precisely Ogba, it is GROSS DARKNESS across the land. Is that so?indeed talk is cheap. As I dey type now in Lagos precisely Ogba, it is GROSS DARKNESS across the land. 6 Likes

We'll see the next GDP report is due next month I think.

make I shine teeth LOLmake I shine teeth

It's only recovering on papers we are not seeing any changes yet 1 Like

Owk o

Maybe in your dreams, Nigerians really don't need this sugarcoating and sweet tongue. Just tell them the truth as it is.

The worst we had of food prices and other things was late last year. So the government could be correct to point out a slight improvement. Its going to be gradual of course. The main problem is with people who don't want to read such news. They'd rather have the low class Nigerians die of starvation as long as they are able to point their filthy fingers at the government and say 'look we told you Baba is a failure, APC has brought hardship'. 2 Likes

Buhari sef

It can be felt!

We are watching and hopeful.



Those who want it harder to prove a useless point will have there lives harder.

Make una dey deceive una selves wehh wehh

APC never prepared for this government, it came unexpectedly 1 Like 1 Share

RedRubberDucky:

liars say it louder! say it louder!

This people keep on mocking the average Nigerians 1 Like

Very fast... Dont near me abeg 1 Like

I siddon dey look

We hope so.



We need to see the signs in the marketplace.



As of now, there are no new FDIs. Food prices are very high. Electricity supply is perhaps at its lowest. Diesel prices remain very high. Employers are still cutting jobs. Airlines are folding up.



We need to see real change. Pay Police salaries regularly so that roadblocks can stop. You get stopped by Police, LG task force, VIO, Road Safety, etc all over the cities. The delays they cause lead to reduced productivity. We ought to deal with this. Let us be able to move freely in our country.



The same hapens when you are not driving. Once they see you carry a bag they stop you and take you away and you will need 'ransom' to get you out. Why do the Police stop and search innocent people just because they carry handbags?



We need true change. 1 Like

can anyone tell me d cost to leave Nigeria for bukinafaso? 1 Like







recovering in your bank accounts filled with grass cutting proceeds





and IDP funds





foolish Govt filled with dollards supported by he goats recovering in your bank accounts filled with grass cutting proceedsand IDP fundsfoolish Govt filled with dollards supported by he goats 3 Likes

What do these guys actually take us for??

God bless Buhari PDP people will kill themselves today

Yeah...









In dreamland





For a govt whole Finance Minister allegedly said that "recession was just a word" how can you now come out with English language to propagand as usual that Nigeria is coming out of recession fast without facts and figures



Lets wait for 1st quarter results to see how far. Figures dont lie. Use NBC stats and Quarterly performance index to support your recovery claims.For a govt whole Finance Minister allegedly said that "recession was just a word" how can you now come out with English language to propagand as usual that Nigeria is coming out of recession fast without facts and figuresLets wait for 1st quarter results to see how far.

Have not seen any Development nor any progress in this country

All we hear is recovered money

Where are the money channeled to we can't say

Abi d money don turn ghost ni