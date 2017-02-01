₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by NewsPoacher: 6:31am
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/two-ebonyi-female-students-recount-efforts-avoid-circumscision/
By Peter Okutu
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by BabaRamota1980: 6:34am
Yanminri have all kind of social dillemas. These are people that post pictures of Yoruba tribal marks. Where are they to discuss female cl1tori circumcision in alaibo?
Awon were.
1 Like
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by dingbang(m): 6:36am
Africa tho....
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:38am
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by temitemi1(m): 6:40am
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by richdaddy75: 6:43am
Slavery mentality.
.
Nigeria is where we are today due to old belief, culture and tradition.
.
Same reflecting in our constitution.
.
Old constitution is no more relevant in this era. Eranko iwoyi lo le mu aja iwoyi. Brand new constitution, brand new thinking and brand new crops of politicians
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by kabrud: 6:55am
Our "highly educated" blodas from these "educated region" can be very disgusting with this their brands of education.
2 Likes
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by CplusJason(m): 7:15am
Destroying the lives of young girls through circumcision....
Say no to FGM
4 Likes
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by unclezuma: 10:05am
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by wakes(m): 10:06am
In this age?
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by greatboom(m): 10:07am
grr
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by frisky2good(m): 10:07am
'Ba Ramo, e take e easy. Oro yi o le to yen.
BabaRamota1980:
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by veekid(m): 10:07am
Africa is a cursed continent
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by lovelyjay: 10:07am
This time and age?
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by focus7: 10:07am
Igbos still living in stone age. They have not learn to live a world of no ladies circumcision from their Yoruba masters, oh sorry their afonja masters.
1 Like
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by dbynonetwork: 10:08am
This OGUN STATE CULTURAL PRACTICE NEED TO BE STOPPED...
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by patchsk(f): 10:08am
Ok
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by NevetsIbot: 10:08am
For GOd's sake. Imagine them trying to circumsize me while i'm awake.... Eeewooo. This is bad
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by Giftedanoit(f): 10:10am
Good for them
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by purem(m): 10:11am
Wht is meaning of circumsition
|Re: Two Female Students Recount Efforts To Avoid Circumscision - Vanguard (photo) by Dongreat(m): 10:11am
The
