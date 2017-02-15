₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,434 members, 3,365,891 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 10:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling (4408 Views)
|Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by 247NaijaGist: 9:21am
Prominent Nigerian activist, Dr Joel Odumakin was manhandled by security operatives during the May 19, 2004 protest. She has announced that former President Obasanjo apologized to her when they met at an event in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Joel Odumakin wrote on her Instagram:
" I apologise on behalf of the security operatives that manhandled you during the May 19, 2004 protest.
Former President ;Chief Olusegun Obasanjo told me today during d JAMB retreat interactive session, Abeokuta, Ogun State."
https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/15/olusegun-obasanjo-apologises-to-joe-odumakin-over-may-2004-manhandling/
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by GreenMavro: 9:30am
First to comment...
I dedicate this feat to all Barcelona fans may PSG call you in 13 years time to apologize for yesterday's defeat
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by dabrake(m): 9:31am
That kind thing
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by boardmem(m): 9:31am
lol
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by AntiWailer: 9:31am
Eh yah
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by sheylarhh(m): 9:31am
Super Story
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by GreenMavro: 9:31am
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by PassingShot(m): 9:31am
Congrats!
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by Kingstel: 9:32am
For Baba himself to apologise, she be real & powerful woman.
See Vineck.com for LUXURY STORIES, RELATIONSHIP TIPS, LOFTY CELEBRATIONS and more...
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by GreenMavro: 9:32am
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by obembet(m): 9:32am
Hk
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by Xkriz: 9:32am
Lol
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by nickxtra(m): 9:32am
My man for life
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by petsey: 9:33am
shoro ni yen?
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by omenkaLives: 9:33am
Awww.. So nice of you baba.
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by Jsimi1: 9:34am
Took a while but it's well deserved
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by Dandsome: 9:34am
Then PMB will have a whole lot of people to apologize to when he steps down.
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by Dbakre1: 9:35am
Good enough
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by shamecurls(m): 9:35am
obembet:
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by sunsplash99(m): 9:36am
Obj come and beg me too.
Some policemen manhandled me when ur wife Stella was been buried.
Buhari, be prepared to beg so many Nigerians after 2019.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by shamecurls(m): 9:36am
boardmem:
What's funny?
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by shamecurls(m): 9:36am
GreenMavro:
What's funny?
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by Burgerlomo: 9:37am
Na so toasting dey take start, Ebora owu himself
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by Jibril659: 9:37am
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by robosky02(m): 9:40am
that's cool
hope there is compensation
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:41am
OBJ is very good at apologizing after wreaking havoc
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by alatbaba1(m): 9:47am
heart o gold
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by jerryBoss1: 10:00am
BABA is up to something NEVER TRUST I REPEAT....lemme go watch BBNaija jare #SoftPorn
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by Emassive(m): 10:00am
Am so sorry for wailers who are hoping Buhari will someday apologise to us all. However, I feel more sorry for Zombies who knows in their heart that the Daura President is been buried but hoping his clone takes over after series of medical fallacy tests..
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:02am
That's good. God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Obasanjo Apologises To Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Manhandling by jerryBoss1: 10:02am
alatbaba1:monsters get heart of gold for your village
Get Good Returns On Your Investment / Corruption Radio Show / Politic
Viewing this topic: muyibaba222(m), Tonymegabush1(m), Luciferlove, puyol005(m), goziem1982(m), 9jaCelebsVids, Kamali(m), abimic(m), zolaman, Realdeals(m), ehissi(m), missioner(m), dicksononline(m), sloye5(m), yummyyummy, serikigoro, Amebo1(m), cycline404(m), 12fb, ericuzor(m), ejire042(m), monajit(m), niyogeol(m), Olukolade1(m), xtratagem(m), alwayzonlyn(m), Papasmal(m), mocalliz, dchem(m), NSNA, woodcook, samdaisi, hansyllo(m) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4