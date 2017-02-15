





Prominent Nigerian activist, Dr Joel Odumakin was manhandled by security operatives during the May 19, 2004 protest. She has announced that former President Obasanjo apologized to her when they met at an event in Abeokuta, Ogun State.



Joel Odumakin wrote on her Instagram:

" I apologise on behalf of the security operatives that manhandled you during the May 19, 2004 protest.



Former President ;Chief Olusegun Obasanjo told me today during d JAMB retreat interactive session, Abeokuta, Ogun State."

















