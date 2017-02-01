



The governor has also procured standard equipment worth almost 3 billion for the 2 hospitals which will make them among the best in the region and is also intended to limit medical travel abroad as the 2 hospitals will be able to treat major illnesses.



The 2 hospitals are expected to be commissioned by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari sometimes in March when he is expected to come to Kano for a state visit to commission many other projects executed by the administration of Dr Ganduje.





