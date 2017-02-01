₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by chie8: 10:40am
His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR the Executive Governor of Kano State last night inspected the Giginyu and Zoo Road hospitals which were abandoned over 10yrs ago but now completed by his administration.
The governor has also procured standard equipment worth almost 3 billion for the 2 hospitals which will make them among the best in the region and is also intended to limit medical travel abroad as the 2 hospitals will be able to treat major illnesses.
The 2 hospitals are expected to be commissioned by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari sometimes in March when he is expected to come to Kano for a state visit to commission many other projects executed by the administration of Dr Ganduje.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/governor-ganduje-inspects-giginyu-zoo.html
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by chie8: 10:40am
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by chie8: 10:41am
chie8:more
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by furrr(m): 11:09am
Gaduje gandun aiki......
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by omenkaLives: 11:14am
I heard this guy aint doing so badly. Yet he does so with early no social media coverage.
Were these stides to be those of one governor from that place, you'd see them shouting in everybody's ears how he's the next best thing to jonathan's cassava bread.
Smh.
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by Greatfuture: 11:15am
its funny when ganduje says abandoned by PDP,the so called PDP has had only one person in Kano state since 1999 which was Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso 1999 to 2003,he came back in 2011- 2014 and Ganduje was his deputy.So Ganduje cover your face in shame
3 Likes
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by tollyboy5(m): 12:01pm
ediot is waiting for buhari instead of calling isibanjo
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by veekid(m): 1:44pm
Mehn! See billions
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by WowSweetGuy(m): 1:44pm
ok
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by GreenMavro: 1:45pm
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by taurus21: 1:46pm
Setting the pace for others to follow.
#Wehdonsir
Kano Tumbin Giwa
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by Tokziby: 1:46pm
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by Lasskeey: 1:46pm
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by Fisayo1212: 1:47pm
Dis is good idea
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by Costello559(m): 1:47pm
Nice development.... Pls u beta commission it urself... Waiting for FG is like waiting for 1naira = $1
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by Zeedarh(f): 1:48pm
Okay
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by fredyink: 1:48pm
WowSweetGuy:
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by oluwatunde1984(m): 1:48pm
Thank you Gov
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by dangote7510(m): 1:49pm
this kano state governor de pull weight nawadays
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:50pm
Good
Re: Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) by Bolustic: 1:51pm
.....
