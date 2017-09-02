₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by lightblazingnow(m): 11:19am On Feb 15
PHOTOS: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/02/photos-masari-daura-emir-pay-sallah-homage-buhari/amp/
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by lightblazingnow(m): 2:15pm
Your heart is like a living bag housing all the good and evil thoughts which comes across your mind - the door way..
My advice: guard your heart with all diligence for out of it flows the issue of your life..
From there comes hatred and love..
Why should you be ruled by evil when you were created by love.. God Almighty.
Except you have been predestinated to destruction..
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by Ladymacbee(f): 5:04pm
Who E epp! Pls comman and bi going back to dat ur London abeg. Make we kuku sabi how many we remain!
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 5:05pm
Mumu people, the country are suffered, you are in busy to paid homage to one presidential.
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by Keneking: 5:06pm
Seen
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:07pm
I want to visit Sai Baba too.
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by empress101(f): 5:07pm
dat man in the 3rd pix Tho
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by Originality007: 5:07pm
Non of my biz....am just concern about what made this kids and this goat look so serious like this
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by autonomous22: 5:07pm
I hate dem.....
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by hemucology(m): 5:07pm
One day will be one day
Nigeria will be OK
Just like other good country's
Ameen
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by Kenetumori: 5:08pm
This is crazy Mehn. See that man red bear bear
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:10pm
lightblazingnow:
Dem are discussing how to extend the public holiday
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by PierreDeFermat(m): 5:11pm
well dyed red beard,yes it's very much allowed in islam
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by Vikky014(f): 5:12pm
RIPEnglish:Lmao. you can make millions with this your talent o. don't waste it here. go out there.
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:12pm
hemucology:
One day be one day
Nigeria dey rotten dey go
You think say na so England, Canada, US, Malaysia dem dey talk one be one
It takes a conscious effort to make a country great and not just ordinary quotes and words
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by Flashh: 5:12pm
RIPEnglish:Ingleeesh, right now!
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by ceeroh(m): 5:13pm
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by Nutase(f): 5:14pm
Please someone should help me with the name of Mr red beards.
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by besticality: 5:15pm
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by PierreDeFermat(m): 5:15pm
Kenetumori:you can dye your beard to any colour apart from black except if its black hena dye that Arabs use to dye their beard. you can keep your hair high but leveled and tidy,you can oil your hair with olive oil and non alcoholic oil,its allowed in Islam. Prophet Muhammad was a very handsome Arab who used to oil his shoulder length hair with olive oil and he used to wear nonalcoholic perfumes
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by pawesome(m): 5:15pm
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by sirkkayye(m): 5:16pm
u thiz epp........ASUU you are soup....you let thz happen
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by doovers(m): 5:16pm
Captain red beard in the third pic
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by PierreDeFermat(m): 5:17pm
Nutase:some Arabs do it,it's allowed in Islam
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by pawesome(m): 5:17pm
Nutase:he is called Aboki Red
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:18pm
And what the hell is this?!
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by domnipac: 5:20pm
besticality:
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 5:22pm
Vikky014:Lol,
are you still want to went for uniben de?
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by ElCapone(m): 5:24pm
autonomous22:e pain am. e pepper am well.
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by Vikky014(f): 5:24pm
RIPEnglish:lmao. no. wanna go for masters.
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by AFONJACOW(f): 5:25pm
it's not a big deal... my village Chief priest visit me every New Yam festival... Ndi Ala
|Re: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) by donphilopus: 5:26pm
Lalasticlala, why did you feature an edited thread in the homepage? I can see this thread was created in February.
What Kuje Prison Did To This Man VIDEO / Why Do Northerners Have More Disabled People In Nigeria? / Biafra: My Death Will Bring Igbo Freedom Faster – Nnamdi Kanu
