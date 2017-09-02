Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) (4695 Views)

PHOTOS: Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari

channelstv.com





The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, and the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar, have paid homage to President Muhammadu Buhari.



President Buhari received the governor and the traditional ruler on Saturday at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.



The leaders were on the visit to commemorate the Eid-el-kabir celebration with the President who returned to the country two weeks ago from a medical leave in London.



See photos below:



https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/02/photos-masari-daura-emir-pay-sallah-homage-buhari/amp/

Your heart is like a living bag housing all the good and evil thoughts which comes across your mind - the door way..



My advice: guard your heart with all diligence for out of it flows the issue of your life..



From there comes hatred and love..



Why should you be ruled by evil when you were created by love.. God Almighty.





Except you have been predestinated to destruction..

Who E epp! Pls comman and bi going back to dat ur London abeg. Make we kuku sabi how many we remain! 1 Like

Mumu people, the country are suffered, you are in busy to paid homage to one presidential. 1 Like

Seen

I want to visit Sai Baba too.

dat man in the 3rd pix Tho dat man in the 3rd pix Tho 2 Likes

Non of my biz....am just concern about what made this kids and this goat look so serious like this 1 Like

I hate dem.....

One day will be one day



Nigeria will be OK



Just like other good country's



Ameen 1 Like

This is crazy Mehn. See that man red bear bear 2 Likes

lightblazingnow:





https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/02/photos-masari-daura-emir-pay-sallah-homage-buhari/amp/

Dem are discussing how to extend the public holiday Dem are discussing how to extend the public holiday

well dyed red beard,yes it's very much allowed in islam

RIPEnglish:

Mumu people, the country are suffered, you are in busy to paid homage to one presidential. Lmao. you can make millions with this your talent o. don't waste it here. go out there. Lmao. you can make millions with this your talent o. don't waste it here. go out there. 1 Like

hemucology:

One day will be one day



Nigeria will be OK



Just like other good country's



Ameen

One day be one day



Nigeria dey rotten dey go



You think say na so England, Canada, US, Malaysia dem dey talk one be one



It takes a conscious effort to make a country great and not just ordinary quotes and words One day be one dayNigeria dey rotten dey goYou think say na so England, Canada, US, Malaysia dem dey talk one be oneIt takes a conscious effort to make a country great and not just ordinary quotes and words

RIPEnglish:

Mumu people, the country are suffered, you are in busy to paid homage to one presidential. Ingleeesh, right now!



1 Like

.

Please someone should help me with the name of Mr red beards.

Isorite

Kenetumori:

This is crazy Mehn. See that man red bear bear you can dye your beard to any colour apart from black except if its black hena dye that Arabs use to dye their beard. you can keep your hair high but leveled and tidy,you can oil your hair with olive oil and non alcoholic oil,its allowed in Islam. Prophet Muhammad was a very handsome Arab who used to oil his shoulder length hair with olive oil and he used to wear nonalcoholic perfumes you can dye your beard to any colour apart from black except if its black hena dye that Arabs use to dye their beard. you can keep your hair high but leveled and tidy,you can oil your hair with olive oil and non alcoholic oil,its allowed in Islam. Prophet Muhammad was a very handsome Arab who used to oil his shoulder length hair with olive oil and he used to wear nonalcoholic perfumes

Wo

u thiz epp........ASUU you are soup....you let thz happen

Captain red beard in the third pic

Nutase:

Please someone should help me with the name of Mr red beards. some Arabs do it,it's allowed in Islam some Arabs do it,it's allowed in Islam

Nutase:

Please someone should help me with the name of Mr red beards. he is called Aboki Red he is called Aboki Red

And what the hell is this?! 3 Likes

besticality:

Isorite

Vikky014:

Lmao. you can make millions with this your talent o. don't waste it here. go out there. Lol,



are you still want to went for uniben de? 1 Like

autonomous22:

I hate dem..... e pain am. e pepper am well. e pain am. e pepper am well.

RIPEnglish:



Lol,



are you still want to went for uniben de? lmao. no. wanna go for masters. lmao. no. wanna go for masters. 1 Like

it's not a big deal... my village Chief priest visit me every New Yam festival... Ndi Ala