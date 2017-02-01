₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by zoba88: 11:56am
A dead man was found lying by the side of the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Murtala Mohammed Highway, closed to RCC roundabout, Calabar after he was burnt to death by. angry mob
According to reports,the deceased was a member of a 5-man gang who invaded the Ikot Abasi Obori and the Kasuk town area of Calabar Municipal Area Council. They also robbed the popular Ikot Ishie Market at around 6pm yesterday.The armed robbers were with bulletproof charms (juju) which help them to escape from people.Unfortunately,he was caught after the juju failed him.
After the guys robbed the area,people teamed up against them, chased them down with planks and all kinds of weapons. They were carrying guns but it seems they were with less bullets. The others ran away, but the mob succeeded in catching the deceased.He was beaten, but the cuts were not penetrative. The crowd stripped him unclad and removed some red clothes around his waist, before any metal could penetrate him. He was later burnt to death by the angry crowd.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/armed-robber-burnt-to-death-in-calabar.html
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by innoken(m): 11:57am
Why are we gradually degenerating? Killing a monster ultimately makes one a monster. Hand them over to the law. Let the sin of killing them pass over you.....For as surely as the law of gravity exists unconditionally, so does the law of taking a life..... Which requires a life for a life.
Because it also has no exemption.Even if it doesn't happen in their lifetime....it passes on to their offsprings.
Ever wondered why a person who never killed a fly gets murdered gruesomely?
Not open to mentions pls. Just an advice.
BTW crime doesn't pay
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by Keneking: 11:58am
"He was beaten, but the cuts were not penetrative."
"The crowd stripped him unclad and removed some red clothes around his waist, before any metal could penetrate him."
"He was later burnt to death by the angry crowd."
lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by Epositive(m): 12:23pm
jungle justice enh,chai! so it's now a tradition nawa o na real wah.... and to the "gentlemen on the highways" make ur life a fruitful one, enough of these robbing and killing..... imagine! .he thought he has charms, now the juju don expire...anyways, say hi to my grandma, i miss her a lot
#make9japroud
#postivevibes
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by thorpido(m): 12:27pm
Na the burn burn,na him dey sweet dem pass....oya o o burn burn.
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by GMBuhari: 12:35pm
Lol when his juju failed him
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by omenkaLives: 12:38pm
Meet the biggest idiot on earth!
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by helinues: 12:41pm
Every day is for the thief.........
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by helinues: 12:42pm
omenkaLives:
How ? Just curious
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by Bolustic: 12:42pm
But the same of people will go and welcome the likes of JAMES IBORI at the airport.
No problem
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by Jsimi1: 1:04pm
Jungle Justice.. Which way naija
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by PerfectlyPerfect(m): 1:05pm
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by lovelygurl(f): 1:05pm
Oh my
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by angeltolly(f): 1:06pm
And James Ibori remains the hero
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by thornapple(f): 1:06pm
when will we outgrow jungle justice as a people.
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by kanglin: 1:06pm
omenkaLives:ya
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by rocknation62(m): 1:07pm
HIM CUP DON FULL...
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by daremiarchs(m): 1:08pm
Bahd guy,you forget say recession still dey and people blood dey hot
Chei! See fine boy.
I hope this serves as a lesson to others out there.
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by Timbi: 1:08pm
This one weak me.
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by CriticMaestro: 1:10pm
stop killing o... because of property u are killing people..when the real g's attack now..una go keep quiet
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by codedruns2(f): 1:11pm
Disguisting.. mad jungle justice.
We need to stop this barbaric attitude , it truly belittle us.
Month end these same guys who aided and burnt this young man will still queue up to pay tithes . ... and they did wonder why God spits on their prayer
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by WowSweetGuy(m): 1:12pm
Humans r very wicked sha
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by barallanee(f): 1:12pm
Oh no!
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by infogenius(m): 1:13pm
Good riddance of useless people.
These thieves are irritating me these days.
Please look for a good means of livelihood
if you are robber reading this thread or else
someday.. Jungle justice awaits you
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by seunlayi(m): 1:15pm
ok
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by AngelicBeing: 1:15pm
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by EastGold(m): 1:15pm
I don't support vices
At the same time, suspects should be handed over to the constituted authorities.
Say no to jungle justice
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by Akinaukwa: 1:16pm
So even the juju could not prevent the burning of the eediot. The native doctor deserves death. Very unfortunate when you trust on horses and chariots of Egypt to commit evil.
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by holatimmy(f): 1:16pm
He still doesn't deserve death.....
No one deserves to be killed
It's not the way out
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by ceejay80s(m): 1:17pm
thats the best solution....killing him
do u guys know how many people that have died because of these bastarrrds
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by BigotMan: 1:18pm
Nigerian Police not doing their jobs. This is a crime scene not a photoshoot scene
Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) by TinaAnita(f): 1:19pm
Trust me when I say Nigeria Police encourages jungle justice.
Why would jungle justice stop when police is cool with it?
