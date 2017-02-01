Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Calabar By Mob After His Juju Failed Him(photos) (8547 Views)

According to reports,the deceased was a member of a 5-man gang who invaded the Ikot Abasi Obori and the Kasuk town area of Calabar Municipal Area Council. They also robbed the popular Ikot Ishie Market at around 6pm yesterday.The armed robbers were with bulletproof charms (juju) which help them to escape from people.Unfortunately,he was caught after the juju failed him.



After the guys robbed the area,people teamed up against them, chased them down with planks and all kinds of weapons. They were carrying guns but it seems they were with less bullets. The others ran away, but the mob succeeded in catching the deceased.He was beaten, but the cuts were not penetrative. The crowd stripped him unclad and removed some red clothes around his waist, before any metal could penetrate him. He was later burnt to death by the angry crowd.





Why are we gradually degenerating? Killing a monster ultimately makes one a monster. Hand them over to the law. Let the sin of killing them pass over you.....For as surely as the law of gravity exists unconditionally, so does the law of taking a life..... Which requires a life for a life.

Because it also has no exemption.Even if it doesn't happen in their lifetime....it passes on to their offsprings.





Ever wondered why a person who never killed a fly gets murdered gruesomely?

BTW crime doesn't pay 8 Likes 1 Share





"The crowd stripped him unclad and removed some red clothes around his waist, before any metal could penetrate him."



"He was later burnt to death by the angry crowd."



...anyways, say hi to my grandma, i miss her a lot





Meet the biggest idiot on earth! 7 Likes 3 Shares

Every day is for the thief.........

How ? Just curious How ? Just curious 1 Like 1 Share

But the same of people will go and welcome the likes of JAMES IBORI at the airport.



No problem 4 Likes 2 Shares

Jungle Justice.. Which way naija

And James Ibori remains the hero 1 Like

when will we outgrow jungle justice as a people. 1 Like

omenkaLives:

Chei! See fine boy.

I hope this serves as a lesson to others out there. Bahd guy,you forget say recession still dey and people blood dey hotChei! See fine boy.I hope this serves as a lesson to others out there. 1 Like

stop killing o... because of property u are killing people..when the real g's attack now..una go keep quiet 1 Like

Disguisting.. mad jungle justice.

We need to stop this barbaric attitude , it truly belittle us.



Month end these same guys who aided and burnt this young man will still queue up to pay tithes . ... and they did wonder why God spits on their prayer

Good riddance of useless people.

These thieves are irritating me these days.

Please look for a good means of livelihood

if you are robber reading this thread or else

someday.. Jungle justice awaits you 1 Like

I don't support vices



At the same time, suspects should be handed over to the constituted authorities.







Say no to jungle justice 1 Like

Very unfortunate when you trust on horses and chariots of Egypt to commit evil. So even the juju could not prevent the burning of the eediot. The native doctor deserves death.Very unfortunate when you trust on horses and chariots of Egypt to commit evil. 1 Like





No one deserves to be killed

It's not the way out He still doesn't deserve death.....No one deserves to be killedIt's not the way out

thats the best solution....killing him

do u guys know how many people that have died because of these bastarrrds

Nigerian Police not doing their jobs. This is a crime scene not a photoshoot scene 1 Like