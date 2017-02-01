₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by CEOJAMIENAIJA: 12:22pm
Banky W is set to surprise housemates of the big brother naija show by paying them a visit.
He announced this on his snapchat.
Follow this thread, to get updates on his visit
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/bb-naija-banky-w-to-pay-housemates.html
|Re: BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by Brown14(m): 12:37pm
|Re: BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by Adedaniel211(m): 1:32pm
Okay
|Re: BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by herzern(m): 1:49pm
So??
Will his visit revive the Country's crawlinq economy??
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by phemmisky(m): 1:49pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by GreenMavro: 1:49pm
|Re: BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by khalidjnr(m): 1:49pm
|Re: BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by unclezuma: 1:50pm
I'm surprised...
|Re: BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by fredyink: 1:50pm
we'll watch d drama
|Re: BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by iamnicer: 1:50pm
YYYY
|Re: BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by KingAfo(m): 1:50pm
nonsense show...that na why our naija girls no smart.. they can watch BBN all day but ask them the full meaning of EFCC,NAFDAC, even NTA ...them no know
|Re: BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by softwerk(f): 1:51pm
H
|Re: BBNaija: Banky W To Visit Housemates by atuanso84: 1:51pm
but we shld be careful hw much of this things we consume. am not always at home and I certainly don't want my younger ones viewing this. I may like it ..but for much younger audience its definitely toxic.
(0) (Reply)
One Way Or The Other They Have Influenced Us Positively…: May Their Souls Rip / MUST READ: Open Letter To Wizkid / Nigerian Rapper/ Ex- Beauty Queen Munachii Abii Show Off Her Gorgeous Beauty ...
