He took to his Facebook profile to share his story, read below:



i have been comporting myself and i think is high time to cry out for the word to hear my voice. i was supposed to be paid since on 21 of December but till now nothing has been done, ok the officials told me to provide help of at least 100k that once someone merged for me to pay that they will immediately assign people to pay me... ok i pledged to provide help of 100k since on Friday till now nothing has been done.



now MMM is playing with my 3M that i made with sleepless night!!!!



Lalasticlala

Mmm is dead and gone, paying another 100k? U just paid for a guilder's valentine shopping spree 60 Likes 2 Shares

*Scratching my head* 3 Likes

Maga still drop 100k again....











Hmmm u neva chichumchin. Maga still drop 100k again....Hmmm u neva chichumchin. 14 Likes

HOW TO GET YOUR MONEY



1. Ph any amount and wait to be matched.



2. Once matched, make payment and upload pop.



3. Once confirmed, go ahead to GH



4. You will be given your 2017 mavro plus part of your 2016 mavro



5. You don't need to wait for 30days mavro growth period



6. Once your GH is matched and paid, Repeat process 1 to 4



7. By the time we all engage this process, within 30days, we would have withdrew almost all the 2016 mavros.



8. But if you cant follow this process, wait until MMMNG comes up with measure to allow you GH bulk amount (2016) at once.



THE IMPLICATION OF THE ABOVE



1. The system will be busy, and that will encourage more people to join



2. You will always get the total eventually



3. Imagine if you start your PH with 2k and when it is time to GH, you will get 2, 600 immediately your payment is confirmed plus part of 2016 mavro, let's say 12, 400 making a total of 15, 000. It means when next you want to PH, you will have more money to PH instead of the initial 2k.



4. Now, let's say you subsequently wish to PH 10k out of that 15k you just got. You will then get 13, 000 plus part of 2016 mavro which may be 25k, totaling 38k, and so on.



Good day everyone



Mr Clems 6 Likes 1 Share

When you are paid salary u eat chicken.

When the salary don dey reduce, u eat chicken products(eggs)

When the salary don almost finish you eat chicken food (maize , Millet, wheat)

When the salary don finish, you are broke, and you are now the chicken, WALKING AROUND LOOKING FOR WHAT TO EAT.



this is what happened to MMM participants, when they were enjoying their SALARY(BONUS)



LEAVE PONZI SCHEME ALONE, THEM NO GREE HEAR, NOW U SEE AM? 19 Likes 3 Shares

No comment;

se truth just dey dawn on u ni?...

You see my life? 1 Like

u have killed mmm on nairaland and killed pple by discouraging d scheme that might still have worked..abeg lala is ok joor..gerrout 2 Likes

eeeya sorry hen.

MMM help some FEW and MMM wrecked MANY.



Moral = STAY AWAY FROM ANY PONZI

abnsugbe:

Pledge another 500k to get your 3M 2 Likes

U have been duped, simpu

You can make the 3million again. Just don't be stupid this second time after making another 3million. 1 Like

you mean 3 million Mavros , if your mavro is 3 million then you did not lose 3 million you probably put in like 1 million naira . information should be accurate . meanwhile Long live MMM Nigeria 3 Likes

3M =MMM 11 Likes 1 Share

You refuse to pay your tithe with the 3M you got that was why mmm devourer took i away. just take correction in case of tomorrow 1 Like

You were scammed and you were told to invest more and you did. Guy, greed is the recipe for failure in life 1 Like

Take heart or take panadol.

Whoever is putting money there is a fool.



I have my 1.4 million there and have decided to move on just to save myself the pains.





czaratwork:

3M =MMM 2 Likes

abnsugbe:

Mttscheew!!! Mttscheew!!! 2 Likes