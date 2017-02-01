₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by mezynaija(m): 12:35pm
A Facebook user identified as Kingsley Ugochukwu cries out as he alleged to have lost over N3Million to the popular MMM Ponzi scheme.
He took to his Facebook profile to share his story, read below:
i have been comporting myself and i think is high time to cry out for the word to hear my voice. i was supposed to be paid since on 21 of December but till now nothing has been done, ok the officials told me to provide help of at least 100k that once someone merged for me to pay that they will immediately assign people to pay me... ok i pledged to provide help of 100k since on Friday till now nothing has been done.
now MMM is playing with my 3M that i made with sleepless night!!!!
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/02/mmm-participant-breaks-silence-after.html
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by mezynaija(m): 12:35pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by Ajewealth123(m): 12:45pm
Mmm is dead and gone, paying another 100k? U just paid for a guilder's valentine shopping spree
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by Agadinho(m): 12:46pm
*Scratching my head*
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by lordm: 12:55pm
Signs of the end times
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by opejulie10(f): 12:56pm
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by yomi007k(m): 1:10pm
Maga still drop 100k again....
Hmmm u neva chichumchin.
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by abnsugbe: 1:15pm
HOW TO GET YOUR MONEY
1. Ph any amount and wait to be matched.
2. Once matched, make payment and upload pop.
3. Once confirmed, go ahead to GH
4. You will be given your 2017 mavro plus part of your 2016 mavro
5. You don't need to wait for 30days mavro growth period
6. Once your GH is matched and paid, Repeat process 1 to 4
7. By the time we all engage this process, within 30days, we would have withdrew almost all the 2016 mavros.
8. But if you cant follow this process, wait until MMMNG comes up with measure to allow you GH bulk amount (2016) at once.
THE IMPLICATION OF THE ABOVE
1. The system will be busy, and that will encourage more people to join
2. You will always get the total eventually
3. Imagine if you start your PH with 2k and when it is time to GH, you will get 2, 600 immediately your payment is confirmed plus part of 2016 mavro, let's say 12, 400 making a total of 15, 000. It means when next you want to PH, you will have more money to PH instead of the initial 2k.
4. Now, let's say you subsequently wish to PH 10k out of that 15k you just got. You will then get 13, 000 plus part of 2016 mavro which may be 25k, totaling 38k, and so on.
Good day everyone
Mr Clems
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by ellechrystal(f): 1:19pm
When you are paid salary u eat chicken.
When the salary don dey reduce, u eat chicken products(eggs)
When the salary don almost finish you eat chicken food (maize , Millet, wheat)
When the salary don finish, you are broke, and you are now the chicken, WALKING AROUND LOOKING FOR WHAT TO EAT.
this is what happened to MMM participants, when they were enjoying their SALARY(BONUS)
LEAVE PONZI SCHEME ALONE, THEM NO GREE HEAR, NOW U SEE AM?
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by veekid(m): 1:19pm
No comment;
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by Deeypeey(m): 1:19pm
se truth just dey dawn on u ni?...
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by michael142(m): 1:20pm
You see my life?
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by WowSweetGuy(m): 1:21pm
u have killed mmm on nairaland and killed pple by discouraging d scheme that might still have worked..abeg lala is ok joor..gerrout
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by LEOSIRSIR(m): 1:21pm
eeeya sorry hen.
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by seunlayi(m): 1:21pm
MMM help some FEW and MMM wrecked MANY.
Moral = STAY AWAY FROM ANY PONZI
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by Lilimax(f): 1:21pm
abnsugbe:
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:21pm
Pledge another 500k to get your 3M
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by vertueptime: 1:21pm
U have been duped, simpu
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by solid3(m): 1:21pm
You can make the 3million again. Just don't be stupid this second time after making another 3million.
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by chessguru(m): 1:21pm
you mean 3 million Mavros , if your mavro is 3 million then you did not lose 3 million you probably put in like 1 million naira . information should be accurate . meanwhile Long live MMM Nigeria
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by czaratwork: 1:21pm
3M =MMM
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by talk2archy: 1:22pm
You refuse to pay your tithe with the 3M you got that was why mmm devourer took i away. just take correction in case of tomorrow
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by Menace2Society(m): 1:22pm
Mambo vipi!
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by Jengem: 1:22pm
Dummy
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by Lilimax(f): 1:22pm
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by blackboy2star(m): 1:22pm
Moku Mogbe Modaran
RIP
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by NNVanguard(m): 1:22pm
You were scammed and you were told to invest more and you did. Guy, greed is the recipe for failure in life
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by rusher14: 1:22pm
Take heart or take panadol.
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by Stanleyelege(m): 1:22pm
Whoever is putting money there is a fool.
I have my 1.4 million there and have decided to move on just to save myself the pains.
Asaba ultra modern Mechanic village and auto parts market now selling
Check my signature
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by Lilimax(f): 1:22pm
czaratwork:
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by abbaapple(m): 1:23pm
abnsugbe:
Mttscheew!!!
|Re: MMM Participant Breaks Silence After Loosing N3million To Scheme by MrAwePresident: 1:23pm
D
