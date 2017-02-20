₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jakuta (god Of Thunder) by donkross1(m): 1:04pm On Feb 15
I was there when he was conceived, when he was birthed, when he grew into a man, into a warrior and then into a god. I was there at the end of it all, i know all what happened, to the details, I witnessed it all in flesh and blood."
The voices in my heard had started again. I have always been hearing voices in my head for almost half of the years i have been in existence, but this one was different. It kept on talking to me nonstop, i tried to ignore it at first, but it wouldn't stop, it just wouldn't stop, until i paid attention to it.
"Who are you?" I asked angrily after hours of nonstop ranting from the voice.
"My name is Moh'gba, you can call me Baba Moh'gba," he replied "I am sure you have only heard a little about me, or nothing at all."
"The latter, i guess." I replied nonchalantly as i looked around to see if no one was staring at me soliloquising. I wasn't really soliloquising because i was talking with the voice in my head, the one that called himself Moh'gba. "What do you want from me?"
"I want to tell you about one of the greatest men that ever liveth on this earth. Although there are lots of stories written about him, but they are all stories based on assumptions and fallacies. Here is the real story of Jakuta, the one and only god of thunder and lightening." Moh'gba replied.
"Errr," I grumbled "Can it not be me ? Why don't you tell it to someone else? someone interested."
"You have no choice in this other this than to listen and write down my version of this story, the one true version. You are the chosen one, You are the Chosen Raconteur"
With that being said, I picked up my pen, and i started writing what was being said by the voice. I started writing this story, as told by BABA MOH'GBA, I started writing the story of JAKUTA.
|Re: Jakuta (god Of Thunder) by donkross1(m): 1:24pm On Feb 15
Shall we begin?
