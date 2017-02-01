₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BREAKING: Super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu is Named the new manager OF CHAMPIONS ENUGU RANGERS
Former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu has been appointed general manager and chief executive of champions Rangers with immediate effect.
This followed Monday afternoon's fact-finding meeting between Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi with the board, management, players, supporters club and other stakeholders of Rangers.
After this revealing parley, the governor announced the appointment of the former captain and coach Rangers ‘Chairman’ Chukwu as the new General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of the club.
He takes over from Paul Ozor Chibuzor, who has led the team for about 10 years.
The rest of the management has also been affected by this order from the Governor. The decision may not be unconnected with the unimpressive performance of the club in the new NPFL season. The poor financial position of the club despite the prompt release of funds by the government is also believed to have caused this change.
Next month, Rangers will take on Souara of Algeria in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by Deeypeey(m): 1:24pm
I grew up with the believe that this man was up to no good as a manager.... now that he s back after a long break,lets see if he can change my opinion abt him....not that it matters tho. The world knows Arsene Wenger is killing Arsenal,buh the board still keep him...
tho everyone'd luv it if u cn deliver the CAF CL for Rangers
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by bigtt76(f): 1:24pm
#Settlement
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by Arewa12: 1:25pm
Nice
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by iamnicer: 1:25pm
OGA TRY SMILE SMALL
.
HABA
.
MEANWHILE YOU JUST PROVIDED NIGERIANS WITH A NEW MEME
THANKS FOR YOUR FACE SIR
.
FACE LOOKS LIKE WHEN YOU REACH OWAMBE AND NOTICE JOLLOF RICE HAS FINISHED
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by WowSweetGuy(m): 1:25pm
OK
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by Keneking: 1:25pm
They would finish in top 10 this season with this appointment
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by uju22(f): 1:26pm
Nice one
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by frisky2good(m): 1:27pm
They have sacked the manager that gave them the league after so many years. Let's wait and see what Chukwu has to offer.
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by Chikelue2000(m): 1:27pm
Old news
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by CriticMaestro: 1:27pm
wetin that chuckwu sabi...nigerian league wey na money to bribe referees the win league
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by nely(m): 1:28pm
Nice appointment, ex player now Gm, Enugu obodo oyibo
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by Jsimi1: 1:28pm
That's the man that almost ruined super eagles
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by wemmieslim(f): 1:28pm
Okay o.
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by slimthugchimee(f): 1:29pm
omo dhiz man wowo shaaa
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by NNVanguard(m): 1:29pm
Going back to his roots.
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by UNIZIK1stSon: 1:31pm
Okay!
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by GreenMavro: 1:37pm
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by Nightshift(m): 1:38pm
'Chairman' Christain Chukwu is synonymous with Enugu Rangers International. Time to give back to the famous team that brought him to limelight. After all, Bastian Schweinsteiger is expected to become Bayern manager someday.
As a big fan, i support this decision wholeheartedly. Dominic Nwobodo or Jude Agada can join him as an assistant. Up Enugu Rangers International FC!!
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by ceejay80s(m): 1:41pm
beware of james owunna , he is a thief
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by UnknownT: 1:44pm
But by this change, that Amakpa...... somebody is still their coach?
|Re: Ex-super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Named New Manager Of Enugu Rangers by Ayotricks(m): 1:51pm
den wat happens to emama
