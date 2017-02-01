BREAKING: Super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu is Named the new manager OF CHAMPIONS ENUGU RANGERS



Former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu has been appointed general manager and chief executive of champions Rangers with immediate effect.



This followed Monday afternoon's fact-finding meeting between Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi with the board, management, players, supporters club and other stakeholders of Rangers.



After this revealing parley, the governor announced the appointment of the former captain and coach Rangers ‘Chairman’ Chukwu as the new General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of the club.



He takes over from Paul Ozor Chibuzor, who has led the team for about 10 years.



The rest of the management has also been affected by this order from the Governor. The decision may not be unconnected with the unimpressive performance of the club in the new NPFL season. The poor financial position of the club despite the prompt release of funds by the government is also believed to have caused this change.



Next month, Rangers will take on Souara of Algeria in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.



