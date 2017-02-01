Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos (3916 Views)

The man also revealed how he refused to marry a lady due to her educational qualifications. He later married another lady 10 years after the lady he loved so much but never told her -married another man.



According to him, he discovered his wife was an 'outcast' after many years of childlessness as they began asking themselves questions. Finally, they did their restitution with intense prayer and fasting before the miracle came.



See more details below



cute baby 2 Likes

see as the pikin resemble me from small

Chei, welcome to the world little angel.

My fear be this our economy no even know u are innocent. 1 Like







May God in his infinite mercy answer the prayers of those in need of the fruit of the womb.





And some ladies will just get belle and abort as if nah tissue paper they trowey.



Congrats to the new parents.

congrats to them

Cute Bouncing baby boy.congrats to the family

cute baby

Nairaland has now being turned into a church where they give testimonies..the one una do for sunday no do you..Okay continue...

....he's such a cute lil' fella

Anyway, thank God for his mercies. In Daddy Showkey voice "make una clap for diana" I no want talk oh, this guy na 39 years? Abi he plan to play for super eagles?Anyway, thank God for his mercies. In Daddy Showkey voice "make una clap for diana"

see as the pikin resemble me from small

This man senior ma father jare

If you use condom to prevent yourself from impregnating your wife, you won't understand what God has done for you. Imagine being married for 9 years, 9 years and nothing, Hmmmm. I m happy for you. May God not let us experience a childless marriage

hope he is sure,he is d biological father sha,,I don't want someone to come cry after d child graduated from college

I read all.

Lesson learnt.

cute baby

The baby is so cute.

Why cant u be patient to read and understand a post before commenting thereby making ppl see u as someone that lacks understanding.



For clarification sake; the man said he married late. He got married at the age of 39. He never said he is 39 presently. So plus the number of years they stayed without a child to that 39, that will give u his age as at now.



Pls nxt time i wont be so kind to do dis for u Why cant u be patient to read and understand a post before commenting thereby making ppl see u as someone that lacks understanding.For clarification sake; the man said he married late. He got married at the age of 39. He never said he is 39 presently. So plus the number of years they stayed without a child to that 39, that will give u his age as at now.Pls nxt time i wont be so kind to do dis for u

Congratulations... Cute baby

Fine pikin.

A piece of advice for the man, Please, go and do a DNA test to ascertain if the child is actually yours. I don't want to hear stories that touch the heart after 32 years.

wow dis baby is really cute.God is great

Pls nxt time i wont be so kind to do dis for u Hahaha, My guy you hash oh.. Na me cause nigeria recession wey you dey provoke like this?. Anyway, na only pic i see, so if na true you talk, then i trowey plenty apology to the forum and the family of the man. Hahaha, My guy you hash oh.. Na me cause nigeria recession wey you dey provoke like this?. Anyway, na only pic i see, so if na true you talk, then i trowey plenty apology to the forum and the family of the man.