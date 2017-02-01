₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,697 members, 3,366,772 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 05:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos (3916 Views)
Couple Welcomes 1st Baby Of 2016 At Abuja Hospital After 9 Years Of Marriage / The Travails Of Marrying Late / 5 Disadvantages Of Marrying A Man Who Can Cook (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by CastedDude: 3:31pm
A Nigerian man based in South Africa has shared his story after welcoming his first baby after 9 years of marriage. The man who revealed he , he got married late at the age of 39 and his wife 35 -said that they did not marry as early as they would both want to due to errors caused by circumstances, including ignorance.
The man also revealed how he refused to marry a lady due to her educational qualifications. He later married another lady 10 years after the lady he loved so much but never told her -married another man.
According to him, he discovered his wife was an 'outcast' after many years of childlessness as they began asking themselves questions. Finally, they did their restitution with intense prayer and fasting before the miracle came.
See more details below
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-man-welcomes-his-first-child-9.html
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by CastedDude: 3:32pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 3:36pm
cute baby
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by BigotMan: 3:37pm
see as the pikin resemble me from small
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by philchudi: 3:42pm
Chei, welcome to the world little angel.
My fear be this our economy no even know u are innocent.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by decatalyst(m): 3:44pm
Awwww...the boy is so cute.
May God in his infinite mercy answer the prayers of those in need of the fruit of the womb.
And some ladies will just get belle and abort as if nah tissue paper they trowey.
What a world
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by DozieInc(m): 3:44pm
Congrats to the new parents.
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by dainformant(m): 3:45pm
congrats to them
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by CriticMaestro: 4:38pm
;;'
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by unclezuma: 4:39pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by Jblist: 4:40pm
Cute Bouncing baby boy.congrats to the family
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by karrygo: 4:40pm
PrettyCrystal:
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by happney65: 4:40pm
Nairaland has now being turned into a church where they give testimonies..the one una do for sunday no do you..Okay continue...
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by auggie340(f): 4:40pm
Awwwn ....he's such a cute lil' fella
God be praised
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by DJInfluence: 4:40pm
I no want talk oh, this guy na 39 years? Abi he plan to play for super eagles?
Anyway, thank God for his mercies. In Daddy Showkey voice "make una clap for diana"
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by DONSMITH123(m): 4:40pm
BigotMan:
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by Austinoiz(m): 4:43pm
This man senior ma father jare
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by godunia(m): 4:43pm
If you use condom to prevent yourself from impregnating your wife, you won't understand what God has done for you. Imagine being married for 9 years, 9 years and nothing, Hmmmm. I m happy for you. May God not let us experience a childless marriage
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by ibroh22(m): 4:45pm
hope he is sure,he is d biological father sha,,I don't want someone to come cry after d child graduated from college
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by wellmax(m): 4:45pm
I read all.
Lesson learnt.
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by Desola1(f): 4:46pm
cute baby
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by JOYOSITA(f): 4:47pm
The baby is so cute.
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by Psoul(m): 4:50pm
DJInfluence:
Why cant u be patient to read and understand a post before commenting thereby making ppl see u as someone that lacks understanding.
For clarification sake; the man said he married late. He got married at the age of 39. He never said he is 39 presently. So plus the number of years they stayed without a child to that 39, that will give u his age as at now.
Pls nxt time i wont be so kind to do dis for u
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by Vizzim(m): 4:55pm
Congratulations... Cute baby
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by Pavore9: 4:56pm
Fine pikin.
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by kubusify(f): 4:57pm
A piece of advice for the man, Please, go and do a DNA test to ascertain if the child is actually yours. I don't want to hear stories that touch the heart after 32 years.
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by sexyjuly(f): 5:00pm
wow dis baby is really cute.God is great
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by DJInfluence: 5:01pm
Psoul:Hahaha, My guy you hash oh.. Na me cause nigeria recession wey you dey provoke like this?. Anyway, na only pic i see, so if na true you talk, then i trowey plenty apology to the forum and the family of the man.
|Re: Nigerian Man Welcomes His First Child After 9 Years Of Marriage. Photos by AuroraB(f): 5:02pm
DJInfluence:Heeeeeeeeen Did he say so? I didn't read the writeup sha
(0) (Reply)
Executive 2 &3 Bedroom Flat To Let @ Iyana Ipaja Axis Wt Pix 180k/yr 08023097721 / Are U Eligible For NYCC? / LAGOS TRAINING (ankara Shoes, Bags & Accessories)
Viewing this topic: joy4real1(f), DJInfluence, jamaljalal(m), DidiLove1, effty(m), L0velyn(f), azpekuliar(m), joyce01(f), AuroraB(f), ngwababe, bigfrancis21(m), ibukunoluwat(f), fairheven, uzor2(m), johnstin(m), teel123(f), YemyTemmy, waluga(m), zynellsmum(f), dapsoneh, iamYinka(m), mohioma, Lakeside247(m), Jennifer89(f), mokoshalb(m), doctimi(m), Omooniya1, Eseose9(f), teddybluez(m), melodyheart, ikukuhero, ARBTH, kaycee0147(m), tolex34(m), shaiba(f), khalidjnr(m), Oleku93(m), PREMHENRY(m), funlo2017, Segloyd(m), jidody(m), CoolOne1 and 120 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10