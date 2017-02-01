₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by AutoReportNG: 3:41pm
Imagine having a car like this in Lagos where you don't have to worry about the traffic on 3rd Mainland bridge, Lekki Road, CMS and a whole lot of other roads. A Dutch company just released its first set of flying cars to the public and this is really exciting. With a car like this, we say good bye to traffic in Nigeria, but this may need some guidelines before it goes commercial.
Dutch company PAL-V International B.V. has officially launched sales for its two commercial models of flying cars this week, promising deliveries of the road and air certificated models by the end of 2018.
"After years of hard work, beating the technical and qualification challenges, our team succeeded in creating an innovative flying car that complies with existing safety standards, determined by regulatory bodies around the world," announced PAL-V CEO Robert Dingemanse.
PAL-V started testing first concept vehicles in 2009 and 2012, and after successful results, the current commercial products were designed by leading Italian design agencies with a "distinct Italian flair".
The company also stated that it had entered an exciting phase after it began receiving its first client orders. Contrary to other flying car manufacturers, PAL-V has managed to engineer, design and build its vehicles with proven technologies that are fully compliant with regulations.
The manufacturer took all the necessary measures to avoid common pilot errors during production and, thanks to the dual engine propulsion, the flying cars are safe and easy to operate, Dingemanse stated.
The PAL-V flying car looks like a chopper in the air, while also giving a sports car feel on the road due to the lowered suspension and tilting cockpit.
There is currently no detailed information about the documents necessary to operate these road and air vehicles. However, a pilot license in addition to a driving license will probably be required.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/pal-v-launches-first-commercial-flying.html
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by AutoReportNG: 3:43pm
We can't wait in having this in Lagos especially, bye bye to 3rd mainland bridge.
Lalasticlala, Seun
2 Likes
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by dayjee: 3:50pm
This is technology at it's BEST....
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by unclezuma: 4:46pm
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by veekid(m): 4:46pm
Buhari is working on same; that's why he's abroad
2 Likes
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by karrygo: 4:46pm
dayjee:millions
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by Jeffrey12(m): 4:47pm
Nice...
But some Nigerians are already used to flying na...
Some Benin people can relate
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by grandmah: 4:47pm
hmm
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by Norma21: 4:47pm
Technology at its best
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by kateskitty(f): 4:47pm
This reminds me of the DJI Mavic Pro folding drone
Even if you don’t have any good reason to buying one, you have to agree that this drone is just so cool to have.
http://syberkart.com/blog/meet-the-dji-mavic-pro-folding-drone/
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by Jblist: 4:47pm
This is mini chopper now
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by SalamRushdie: 4:48pm
AutoReportNG:
Long way ..you will still need FAAN pilot certification to fly it
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by magicminister: 4:48pm
Didn't think this was gonna happen in my life time but i am glad i witnessed it.
A commercial flying car!
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by Clarinett(m): 4:48pm
This is just a damn Helicopter.
Simply changed the appearance.
2 Likes
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by alldbest: 4:48pm
What if fuel finish up there??
2 Likes
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by NNVanguard(m): 4:49pm
Abuse is inevitable when the mode of operation remains unknown.
Can this be sustainable? Time will tell but it's a welcomed development.
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by Scatterscatter(m): 4:49pm
I'll like to see how Lastma will arrest these kinda cars
2 Likes
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by zyphr(m): 4:49pm
The future is here!!!
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 4:50pm
Awesome
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by Mattins(m): 4:50pm
great innovation
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by Donprayer(m): 4:50pm
Nice one. Dis will be available in 9ja by 2050. Just guessing
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by pcguru1(m): 4:50pm
They are countries who think sadly we don't fall into that, If you watch CNN Money and when they talk about Future trends you will know that our role is to serve as consumers.
1 Like
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by SINZ(m): 4:50pm
The propeller blades are too long. How the hell can it get you out of a jampacked lagos traffic
1 Like
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by kennyone: 4:50pm
The question now is, who controls the traffic in the airspace in relation to other flying objects?
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by realGURU(f): 4:51pm
nice one
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by espn(m): 4:51pm
Good one...we need flying bus..molue or train in NIGERIA. Over-population dey worry us.
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by jiinxed: 4:51pm
Na wah o.
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by ajalawole(m): 4:51pm
no be drone be this
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by butpro(m): 4:51pm
Ehm! This can't be used in Lagos where cable is connected like spider web .
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by ZUBY77(m): 4:52pm
While we blacks close our eyes and wait for Jesus to build our own for us.
This is not fair
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by Iamdmentor1(m): 4:52pm
OK
|Re: Pal-V Launches First Commercial Flying Car by bcomputer101(m): 4:52pm
once dis NURTW boiz lay hand on dis, wahala don gas be dat.
a country where most commercial drivers love buying 500naira fuel. #thinking_out_loud
