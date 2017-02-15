₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,696 members, 3,366,771 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 05:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) (2460 Views)
India’s Brightest Young CEO Caught Printing Fake Money / BREAKING! Man Vomiting Money From Mouth Live!. (A Must Watch Video) / Son Calls Police To Arrest Father For Printing Fake Money In Kenya (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by alfa2016: 4:01pm
The Lagos State Police Command in the early hours of today 15/2/17 arrested a man who specializes in printing fake voters cards.
The command received an intelligence report that a printer identified as Remi Adebiyi with his office located at governor's road, College bus stop Ikotun has been secretly printing voters cards. Based on the information, the command's operatives mobilized to the business premises in the early hours of today and discovered some specimens.
The suspect Remi Adeniyi who has confessed to the crime stated that he was contracted by some people to print the fake voters cards.
The command's spokesperson SP Dolapo Badmos said the commissioner of police, CP Fatai Owoseni has directed that the case be discreetly investigated, as effort is on to arrest other suspects connected with the case.
http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/man-who-specializes-in-printing-fake-voters-cards-arrested-in-lagos/
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by ogologoamu: 4:03pm
I didn't see his name but was able to notice his sophisticated cone head and I conclude that he is one of the lost indigenes of KWARA state.
See his face as if he drank Tinubu's Valentine URINE.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by kabrud: 4:05pm
This is one of areas they apply their much trumpeted education.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by dingbang(m): 4:09pm
At least he ain't using guns to steal
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by saaedlee: 4:11pm
All those ekan devilish agents will soon show up to check their an
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by saaedlee: 4:12pm
All those ekan devilish agents will soon show up to check their ancestors name
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by ogologoamu: 4:14pm
dingbang:
Are you the son of Tunde who was taking to the mortuary and his brain removed for lack of EWEDU SOUP?.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by dingbang(m): 4:18pm
ogologoamu:
Please save ur balderdash.. You are just solely responsible for what you interpret from my comments
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by ogologoamu: 4:20pm
dingbang:
You are responsible for reasoning like a child.
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by Norma21: 4:49pm
End of the road for him
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by grandmah: 4:49pm
i tlk am
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by karrygo: 4:49pm
ok. seen
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by Jblist: 4:49pm
Good for him. These are the kind of people spoiling the counties name
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by EVILFOREST: 4:50pm
Correct man.
Ogaaa, when is mine coming out...?
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 4:50pm
NCAN reporting live from Mushin
It's them, brown roof
Over!
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by unclezuma: 4:51pm
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 4:51pm
Creating voters from the APC
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by Singapore1(m): 4:51pm
ogologoamu:he's being sarcastic you know
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by elbinmanny(m): 4:51pm
Technical manager APP
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Afonja Printing Press
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by Kingbuhari(m): 4:51pm
republic of tiger claw face
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by Jeffrey12(m): 4:51pm
Afonja, I guest??
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by GreatMahmud: 4:52pm
Even without the name, the cone head Afonjas need no introduction or identity to display what they know best...criminalism, scamming, and rituals are their birth right.
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by Iamdmentor1(m): 4:52pm
OK
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by codedruns2(f): 4:52pm
Where are those name checkers
You guys have made me now subconsciously check name lol.. not nice..
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by FakeAccount(m): 4:55pm
Please where's the man from? I need the answer for an urgent research. Thanks.
PRO, Name Checkers Association of Nairaland (NCAN), Lagos Branch.
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by bsop: 4:58pm
Every day for the thief,one day for the owner.
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by Buharimustgo: 4:58pm
This was what they used to rig Buhari into office
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by midolstudent: 4:59pm
My sophisticated brothers again??
|Re: Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) by Scatterscatter(m): 5:04pm
ogologoamu:
You don't need to announce to everyone that you don't have sense
(0) (Reply)
Ondo State School Of Nursing Form 2015/2016 Out For Sale. Call:_07055236767 / Job Vacancy / Let Me Show You How To Make $50-$100 Daily With GCR Coin 1 Click Cloud Mining
Viewing this topic: Kenistry(m), GreatMahmud, rottennaija(m), chuksonu, ShoProperties(m), wolatunge, Eluwilussit(m), Tombilly(m), mushluv, Yaungdee(m), bangging(m), frisky2good(m), dmoville, Koolking(m), wascolee(m), bsop, Figs(m), futureisreal, Haslil878(m), protocoll(m), uwajeh(m), preshinno, FakeAccount(m), Tolzeal(m), wabsod(m), shaicollins(m), edward1984(m), Scatterscatter(m), dbaruwa(m), nnachukz(m), modupe2, Gozzzy(m), cheerokee(m), Abbey1987, oluwafestus(m), mrteee, Sultty(m), leonene(m), DOCTECH(m), olusola009, Tee999, neurosci, osibenaezekiel, Iceathome(m), BEENUEL, owooba, femakins, daretodo(m), DEWKID(m), carsprayer, mikesleezy(m), tobiit(m), veens, hawklan, charlzcavanni101(m), ogbolu0147(m), Vizzim(m), judeprint, libertymax(m) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19