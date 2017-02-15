Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Specializes In Printing Fake Voters Cards Arrested In Lagos (Photo) (2460 Views)

India’s Brightest Young CEO Caught Printing Fake Money / BREAKING! Man Vomiting Money From Mouth Live!. (A Must Watch Video) / Son Calls Police To Arrest Father For Printing Fake Money In Kenya (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The command received an intelligence report that a printer identified as Remi Adebiyi with his office located at governor's road, College bus stop Ikotun has been secretly printing voters cards. Based on the information, the command's operatives mobilized to the business premises in the early hours of today and discovered some specimens.



The suspect Remi Adeniyi who has confessed to the crime stated that he was contracted by some people to print the fake voters cards.



The command's spokesperson SP Dolapo Badmos said the commissioner of police, CP Fatai Owoseni has directed that the case be discreetly investigated, as effort is on to arrest other suspects connected with the case.





http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/man-who-specializes-in-printing-fake-voters-cards-arrested-in-lagos/ The Lagos State Police Command in the early hours of today 15/2/17 arrested a man who specializes in printing fake voters cards.The command received an intelligence report that a printer identified as Remi Adebiyi with his office located at governor's road, College bus stop Ikotun has been secretly printing voters cards. Based on the information, the command's operatives mobilized to the business premises in the early hours of today and discovered some specimens.The suspect Remi Adeniyi who has confessed to the crime stated that he was contracted by some people to print the fake voters cards.The command's spokesperson SP Dolapo Badmos said the commissioner of police, CP Fatai Owoseni has directed that the case be discreetly investigated, as effort is on to arrest other suspects connected with the case.

I didn't see his name but was able to notice his sophisticated cone head and I conclude that he is one of the lost indigenes of KWARA state.



See his face as if he drank Tinubu's Valentine URINE. 7 Likes

This is one of areas they apply their much trumpeted education. 4 Likes

At least he ain't using guns to steal 1 Like

All those ekan devilish agents will soon show up to check their an

All those ekan devilish agents will soon show up to check their ancestors name 1 Like

dingbang:

At least he ain't using guns to steal



Are you the son of Tunde who was taking to the mortuary and his brain removed for lack of EWEDU SOUP?. Are you the son of Tunde who was taking to the mortuary and his brain removed for lack of EWEDU SOUP?. 2 Likes

ogologoamu:







Are you the son of Tunde who was taking to the mortuary and his brain removed for lack of iordised ancrantism?.



Please save ur balderdash.. You are just solely responsible for what you interpret from my comments Please save ur balderdash.. You are just solely responsible for what you interpret from my comments 1 Like

dingbang:







Please save ur balderdash.. You are just solely responsible for what you interpret from my comments

You are responsible for reasoning like a child. You are responsible for reasoning like a child. 1 Like

End of the road for him

i tlk am

ok. seen

Good for him. These are the kind of people spoiling the counties name 1 Like

Correct man.

Ogaaa, when is mine coming out...?

NCAN reporting live from Mushin



It's them, brown roof



Over! 5 Likes

Creating voters from the APC

ogologoamu:





You are responsible for reasoning like a child. he's being sarcastic you know he's being sarcastic you know



.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Afonja Printing Press Technical manager APPAfonja Printing Press 1 Like

republic of tiger claw face 2 Likes

Afonja, I guest?? 2 Likes

Even without the name, the cone head Afonjas need no introduction or identity to display what they know best...criminalism, scamming, and rituals are their birth right. 1 Like

OK







You guys have made me now subconsciously check name lol.. not nice.. Where are those name checkersYou guys have made me now subconsciously check name lol.. not nice.. 1 Like

Please where's the man from? I need the answer for an urgent research. Thanks.



PRO, Name Checkers Association of Nairaland (NCAN), Lagos Branch.

Every day for the thief,one day for the owner.

This was what they used to rig Buhari into office

My sophisticated brothers again??