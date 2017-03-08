₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,565 members, 3,407,224 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 09:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live (7828 Views)
Arsenal Vs PSG : UCL (2 - 2) On 23rd November 2016 / Chelsea Vs PSG: UCL (1 - 2) On 9th March 2016 / Chelsea Vs PSG UCL (2 - 2) On 11th March 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by kvngjesse(m): 9:19pm
youngberry001:
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by CaptPlanet(m): 9:20pm
obinna58:
You heard me!
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Dsaintprodigy(m): 9:20pm
Barça are out whether they like it or not
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 9:21pm
Neymar the master diver
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by optional1(f): 9:21pm
[quote author=yorhmienerd post=54400819amConfidence wassup bro
optional, lahdey no be ASSNAL dey play[/quote]
so!! did i mention assnal
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by CaptPlanet(m): 9:21pm
Infact, if barca qualify, i'll post a nude pic here.
Or better yet, I go buy beer for everyone wey come my side.
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by FTBOY: 9:22pm
i pray PSG gets two red card.
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by kvngjesse(m): 9:22pm
[quote author=optional1 post=54401542][/quote]
Girls when dey watch match
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by porozhniy(m): 9:22pm
This isn't the night when barca magic happens.
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by kvngjesse(m): 9:24pm
FTBOY:
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:24pm
Juliaann:send it to ya mail
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by johnstar(m): 9:26pm
CaptPlanet:
dat wn better. if barca qualify i go allow make dm gays fvck my anus and lick am
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by KingGeorgey(m): 9:26pm
I don't know why I am smelling red card for barca.. Just after that yellow for busquets
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Reference(m): 9:26pm
Messi is obviously on the decline. Nothing lasts forever I guess.
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by optional1(f): 9:27pm
kvngjesse:
what happen to girls wey dey watch match?
Isn't it sexy enough...
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by ib4real95(m): 9:28pm
Goal goal goal goal.. lets go lets go
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neimar: 9:28pm
Goal
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by kvngjesse(m): 9:28pm
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Opakan2: 9:28pm
GOAL!!! 2 - 0
I talk am.. Barca go qualify sure
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by porozhniy(m): 9:29pm
2 - 0. I believe PSG still has what it takes to win this contest on agg.
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Reference(m): 9:29pm
I put my house on an explosive match and it appears I'm set to win an estate, quite literally.
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by FTBOY: 9:29pm
one more please, before half-time.
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by KingGeorgey(m): 9:29pm
Wait ooo.. Barcelona fit pull this thing off ooo... In fact if them qualify.. Make PSG stop football for life
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by johnstar(m): 9:29pm
Opakan2:
if dm nor qualify make ur nyash dey lick blood
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by kvngjesse(m): 9:30pm
GOAL
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 9:30pm
Epic come back loading
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:30pm
GOD OF ARSENAL PLS PUT BARCA TO SHAME
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by FTBOY: 9:30pm
i want this miracle to happen so badly so i could shame some haters right here on this thread!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Edenoscar(m): 9:30pm
Oya all the barca fans you can come out from your shell,you can do this
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by KingGeorgey(m): 9:31pm
Is like PSG players are seeing double now ooo
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Marksule(m): 9:31pm
Hmmm 2 0 okay
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (2 - 0) - Live by percyshelu(m): 9:31pm
let go boys, messi , I never see u oooo more goal to come in second half
1 Like
(0) (1) (2) ... (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply)
Barcelona Vs Real Betis (4 - 2) On Sunday 15th January 2012 / Neymar Or Ronaldo:Who Is More Skillful?.. / Is Watching Matches At Viewing Centres Fun Filled?
Viewing this topic: mike4zeal(m), confiritch(m), SirWahl1, HottestFire, pskillzz(m), aieo(m), dbaeous, Emeskhalifa(m), Brimmie(m), Surd2121(m), Hkana, uyibenidahosa(m), bolamp(m), elampiro(m), adebayoa3000(m), MYGODISGREAT(m), obioraval(m), Engrobiorah(m), igbsam(m), iykofias(m), Waspy(m), Kennydoc(m), reloadedxxx(m), NowIKnow(f), Andyoa, rman, 30card(m), DonCortino, CORE(m), seunlly(m), mauricerex, PLATO1U(m), mamagee3(f), FireKing, CROWNWEALTH019, joezy23(m), Opakan2, catlova2, trailblazer70(m), engees001(m), Greenbullet(m), hadedeji, unlimited2(m), mukina2, nothingmega122(m), kbbanj10, wonlasewonimi, denjluk, jaysix(m), Stamford007(m), foladj(m), otokx(m), stunt89(m), Azeez532(m), TWOYANSH, Welder(m), Itzurboi(m), Theflash98, januzaj(m), jayeoba92, ipledge01, Ambulose, darmiee1(m), johnstar(m), Marksule(m), Mkpakala, otimize(m), ONPOINT555(m), olaskul(m), doreenify(f), opeyemiolu(f), westbee, Sayfat(m), gr8tsuccess, percyshelu(m), Trippledee(m), ubaidullaha30, ponti93(m), momove4real25(f), Jobia(f), Nickizoe(f), ninja4life(m), Reiyvinn(m), daytal, nurez305(m), Pearly255(f), Lilnikee(m), sylvadan, GeneralFeezy(m), ADEDANIELS(m), kaka74, Toniwirelex, iamrosheed, j0sh001, Manseydour(m), o42austino(m), Asito(m), Greatdre(m), tonididdy, GoggleB(m), blackchild09(m), gameboy727(m), Binchie(f), gbesky(m), lukecent, habbyy03, MyX1, GodsClan(m), otunbablacq, perfectgen(m), Joeblis(m), chuksfluential(m), arcnomec(m), Pweetiedude(m), Ficco(m), nmadu1, prinzboi, EmyPapis(m), luvola(m), blaKKy83(f), youthofnaija, rockmite, MagicEmpire, chika12345(m), Xavier2, TefBarzz(m), chaidavese, nathz45, ddippset(m), mubar(m), GrAnDwEeZ(m), vicardino, ayamLekan(m), PAnaceA7(m), okitz4(m), Yuslat4sure(m), adefes(m), aieromon(m), charlyge(m), nonen(m), abraham1234, FatGuy, zuma4k(m), okpanachil, edge2, gbenga007(m), chiraqDemon(m), gift01, Brytawon(m), Fongido(m), PianoWizard, Miraxzeebility(m), bettercreature(m), cheks22(m), iDROID, lambinkin, awesomeboi(m), Phi001(m), lukkky(m), Stanleysteno(m), 9jatatafo(m), yeezyquan, bonboclat, jobaye(m), Sundouglas, FTBOY, donziller(m), Afroking29, chemgee, djfalone(m), Xmen149(m), hardeycute, mikkylondon, skertel123(m), assemble, CecyAdrian(f), Shaadey(f), hardwerk, Ikennakenn(m), pushyboy, visiondee(m), misterkay(m), Feyikemi12(f), SenorMcSlyl(m), maverick001, A1PHA(m), chibzu, mostwanted15, jujutom(m), Cutealexio(m), sholasys, abbeyty(m), oluwadanie1(m), wristbangle(m), Zetra(m), saintegs(m), CuteMorriz, mamalolu, Eness(m), babsaccount(m), veekid(m), Teekrayne(m), career44(m), bobochem, tourphland(m), hopyroll(m), Ovacoma, joyandfaith, Cachez(m), agabusta, Tolulopefinest(m), Scarceguy(m), jadyclem(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), tellwisdom, gulfer, chidaike(m), drefe2real, Edenoscar(m), machinegundammy(m), Neimar, Dayoade92(m), freekick, SirWere(m), Liverpoolfc(m), majour(m), KingGeorgey(m), ELShehzad, holloowersheun(m), misscrystals(f), lilmax(m), phemolala07(m), allyguy, davodguy, alex81(m), obembet(m), uc4mee, emperor272(m), prettyanthonia, tayoxx(m), surgebitcoin, ib4real95(m), impeccablephili, sotall(m), blackjack21(m), adroitvezy(m), primus01, heskeyw(m), PRISTINEMUSCLES, Ceenelly(m), Hyinkar97(m), IBNgemini, Syjibrin, nonye134, azimibraun, Xzbit91, IamCeazer(m), kvngjesse(m), smithsydny(m), Ekaka1(m), westlife79(m), Ayblaize(m), larryTall97, MqLqKqi, yemikush, Kendzyma, ovokooo and 277 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14