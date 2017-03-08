₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,632 members, 3,407,386 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 11:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 (40253 Views)
Chelsea Vs PSG: UCL (1 - 2) On 9th March 2016 / Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (3 - 1) On 6th June 2015 / Chelsea Vs PSG UCL (2 - 2) On 11th March 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (17) (18) (19) (20) (21) (22) (23) ... (37) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by GloryIsaac(m): 10:44pm
PSG All of you are bitches!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by Dam5reey(m): 10:44pm
Wow this worse pass arsenal
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by kvngjesse(m): 10:44pm
goallllllllllllll
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by yorhmienerd(m): 10:44pm
GOAL!!! UP BARCA!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by mukina2: 10:44pm
PSG is useless
52 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by BestHyper(m): 10:44pm
Goal Ooooooooo Ooooooooo wow
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by kelvinreality: 10:44pm
Hillzy:Hmmm......Barcelona can really surprise someone either by crook or nook
8 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by ponti93(m): 10:44pm
Barca has made history 6-1
16 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by Edenoscar(m): 10:44pm
BLOOD OF GOD
I CANNOT BELIEVE MY EYES
BARCA IS GOING THROUGH
THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by Abbeyme: 10:44pm
SuperSuave:
How on earth did Barça concede four unreplied goals
15 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by EncephalonPikin(m): 10:44pm
Barcaaaaaaaaaaaa!™™™™
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by UrbanMystique: 10:44pm
Ref
4 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by blackjack21(m): 10:44pm
Corruption, corruption everywhere!
8 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by FTBOY: 10:44pm
Gooooooooooooooooalll!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by do4luv14(m): 10:44pm
blackjack21:
nah you will know wat UEFALONA means,
the major reason i don't like barca at all,
14 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by johnstar(m): 10:44pm
jesusu christ
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by SirWere(m): 10:44pm
Which kin match be dis sef Ah!!
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by Viking007(m): 10:44pm
Jesus Christ! Jesus!! Woow
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by MropeEleniyan00(m): 10:44pm
6,
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by pskillzz(m): 10:44pm
Imbilievable(in funky mallam's voice)
Barca are using jazz
we would nt take it...
4 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by wristbangle(m): 10:44pm
optional1:
Sweery I am just standing since. We really tried. It is well
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:44pm
Game of the century PSG OUT
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by spaceshipz(m): 10:45pm
ah ah, psg should be flogged, what type of nonsense is this. how many minutes referee give
12 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by Dhaffs(m): 10:45pm
6 1
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by FTBOY: 10:45pm
UP BARCELONAAaaaaaa!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by Xzbit91: 10:45pm
All barca haters una fada!!!
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:45pm
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by IrradiatoR: 10:45pm
Unbelievable
UrbanMystique:
A'Swear!!!
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by wristbangle(m): 10:45pm
OmG!!!!!! Gooooaaaaaaaaal!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by Sanchez01: 10:45pm
The ref killed the match!
6 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by hamzeiy: 10:45pm
tuale for barca..at times you must give due respect to your enemies...psg fukup dieeee
15 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 10:45pm
ib4real95:wow
1 Like 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) ... (17) (18) (19) (20) (21) (22) (23) ... (37) (Reply)
Manchester United Sacks Louis Van Gaal ? / Adebayor Accuses Family Of "Plotting Juju" Against Him / Westbrom Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 20th October 2014
Viewing this topic: rman, KelsAltair(m), ALImaza48(m), RealWealth22, Ifeconwaba(m), denjluk, Tonywhite007(m), pokenose(m), sango147(m), olami100(m), usiholo11(m), wasolad01, AK481(m), donefesco(m), bamlams(m), kelvinovie25(m), Oyetboy(m), dwag, youngelder(m), mrphysics(m), Joshtb, danj297(m), skillatch(m), wadoowadoo(m), guente02(m), danduj(m), Yhemzie(m), matrix199(m), mirej(m), wapadunk(m), Thecassanova, chatom143, waley007(m), jayjayjones, ItzTun3chi(m), Galileogalileo(m), Bravadyconcepts(m), ogazi007(m), Adeyemi0(m), ib4real95(m), zizytd(m), Capziggle(m), ojay72(m), Fifthcolumnist(m), kazytoti, Iggyok, farouk0403(m), Sniper4real(m), lodphil(m), pajabs(m), swindo1(m), beetown(m), salexat(m), prince2pac(m), kingkakaone(m), Obilynkz, Lorenx, CentaurXLV, wolebs0007(m), codedope(m), FENZY24, yvonnelynx, Maduks88(m), Waley23, SantiRAMBO, engrchykae(m), kolas88(m), Chasicolis(m), Mannie92(m), Asiwaju9ja(m), princejude(m), Jessicha(f), Chuvin22(m), boja28(m), mayorrex(m), Helpfromabove1(m), kagari, Pa22(m), jkarmstrong(m), knackz(m), hemmy1843, Tpappie, wintersnow(m), Bjfirst, Prodigy4ever, ayowonder(m), Cityfirstborn(m), goldkikiola, Emmanuel602(m), urchboyoski, maxwell530(m), kecee99, eudoh940(m), feckylicious, fippycbk(m), Funnyguy83, tochi8888(m), andrew444(m), Jaywilzee(m), MqLqKqi, Dharey55(m), kcowen(m), doctorkush(m), Scream(m), DOCTOR90(m), yungeez(m), yinkus204(m), ojtech, Mentholated, ADEDANIELS(m), earthplusautos, mrvocalprowess(m), stano2(m), mikaelzX(m), raski04(m), Ellixlimswag, Surd2121(m), prettyesther20, DaBlaize(m), LagosIkd(m), emmanueladefemi(m), haxan919(m), eboyz, Emperorking20(m), Geofavor(m), fabulousiykes(m), alleazardous(m), yungmill(m), bayocute(m), mekleelex200(m), CFCman, RuggedArab(m), pussyponder, ptolemy247(m), HolarQD(m), lurther, fortran12, anigbajumo(m), udatso, dkt001(m), Mcquine(m), dzing(m), hoshodie(m), maidaboi, NOBLEstag(m), davidodufote, DrFaitobaba(m), Jeysmart, Abeos(m), bdchange, VeniJu, Moahmed, saudyarmani(m), Ximenez(m), toms55(m), Mikocake(m), izziano1, kunlexy0807, oldfoolnigger(m), Elove1, DarkRebel101, oyatmicah(m), Unekz(m), tunmmyunited(m), bolkay47(m), franugo(m), petux(m), bigerboy200, dprice(m), holicalpha(m), kuradge(m), ladg, renod, Hackportal(m), cemefor(m), nicedas(m), AdexAbbey(m), deedondavi(m), Nobsaibot(m), shinarlaura(f), RichiB(m), bokohaman, waterhouse071(m), freeamine, bamidelekay89, Rockyrascal(m), olatunji390(m), breatheagain(m), Meta4element(m), Dam5reey(m), sulsak(m), evy1(m), Showsmedics, Elkrypto(m), teee2, JoeCutie(m), Sinestroo, opaniyi12(m), pxalmydee(m), delana, cedriccj, anthon47(m), swtdrms(m), KingOfThePay(m), philmimi1992(m), slinkman(m), maverick001, ItzEse(m), dele55, Tomtoxic, Audrinakane(f), Igwe2nero(m), good4all40, yungmoney447(m), smartkev(m), fellory, zuby4real10(m), Kingjags, YINKS89(m), stanisbaratheon, Chemcrown, vicflexzy(m), scantee(m), Donrissy(m), Samola1(m), Sampi4me(m), princesweetman2(m), shurlar50(m), cleverbe(m), Nickizoe(f), Wayne4uall(m), adraskey, chiegwu(m), ClintonNzedimma(m), FTBOY, mrmrmister, Delaw135, Goldeno(m), uc4mee, Tundenoni(m), MrEgghead(m), tolzy90(m), iKoksi(m), Timelezz, freekick, brio(m), nerodenero, MUSACALLY(m), vibrio(m), CheeryChy(f), Kayman358, adioolayi(m), jedisco(m), OSESUNATE(m), zopaks, ordovicianonly(m), goalburner(m), guardsman, volo112, mcdreeezy, oshe11(m), onosprince(m), psamuell2(m), uckennety(m), sunshyne20(m), iamademola, adoi, Damitism(m), AccidentalGenius, Mudley313, femiphillips007(m), chronique(m), mikidon, GoldenJAT(m), hardwerk, IgweBUIKE1(m), Fesisko(m), dolandi, COOL10(m), Theflash98, givenchi1, Maxcollins042(m), Harrisonwo(m), kenneyyice(m), CaptainBomb(m), Vick4rill(m), dejijohns(m), Dannidom(m), Zealmind, creativeness, barbiesparkz2(f), Isomerizm(m), tgmservice, Dcomrade(m), Monalisa185(f), cr7lomo, Willzz(m), Lastpharoah33(m), Shaadey(f), PianoWizard, geodemainguy(m), Cyberrex(m), 9jatatafo(m), pelvicky, CuteMorriz, kenedy175(m), Xzbit91, akeemakinremi(m), MichaelUweh(m), ANTONINEUTRON(m), wiggle, kally90(f), DCMIX(m), kfykdot(f), maverickdude(m), williamsmankind(m), Geebanks(m), RevisedEdition, Thavybe(m), dohyn(m), sylver1(m), KingsleyTMTTM(m), brainiac228(m), Oches4me, jejemanito, Clembola, chypotenti(m), shefflaw(m), Dexema(m), Laurienzo(m), surgebitcoin, ohikoms(m), kayultimate(m), Olamarkjoel(m), nofij(m), silent10(m), talk2dmc(m), Geewynn(m), petrich10(m), FakoMaybach1, merchantsecured(m), 234GT(m), Jyde89, matex97(m), EzeeYFB(m), allenbaker5(m), onyetrucks(m), toyota3(m), free37, hopyroll(m), Nomskybaba(m), mandae(m), Toyde(m), ElDeeVee(m), Juliaann(f), ColdHeatt, titosantana(m), adegeye38(m), Daemonsanti(m), Schoolparrot(m), igwejay67, lequatee(m), atomiqplus(m) and 290 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17