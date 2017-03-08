₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,510 members, 3,407,025 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 07:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm (760 Views)
Arsenal Vs PSG : UCL (2 - 2) On 23rd November 2016 / Chelsea Vs PSG: UCL (1 - 2) On 9th March 2016 / Chelsea Vs PSG UCL (2 - 2) On 11th March 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by ogododo: 4:08pm On Feb 15
Barcelona will try to turn 4-0 whitewash when they confront PSG in reverse fixture.
Boss Luis Enrique has "indestructible faith" that his Barcelona can get back into contention in their Champions League tie with Paris St-Germain.
Barca host the French champions on Wednesday in the last 16 second leg, trailing 4-0 from the game in Paris.
Their last two games have been 6-1 and 5-0 wins in La Liga.
"I couldn't have scripted two better games for the build-up to PSG. Not just because of the goals but because of how we got them," said Enrique.
The Barca boss announced he was leaving at the end of the season in the immediate aftermath of a 6-1 thrashing of Sporting Gijon. And they were hugely impressive in Saturday's 5-0 win over Celta Vigo.
"It was one of our best games of the season and the best of the last two months. And it came at the best time, with the end of the season approaching. This game was a huge boost for us.
"Against PSG we will have the chance to get back into the tie, and we'll keep going until the very last breath.
"Our challenge is to show that we can be better than PSG. It will be difficult, but I have indestructible faith that we can play great and get right back into contention."
Right-back Sergi Roberto said: "We are with Luis Enrique till the death, even if he is leaving. We are still in three competitions and we have to fight until the end."
http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/39175130
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by optional1(f): 7:51pm On Feb 16
ok
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by Chikelue2000(m): 11:13pm On Feb 17
Its even more better n easier for Barca than Assnal
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by yedidiah(m): 12:47pm On Feb 18
I won't be surprised if Barca put 4 pass PSG in the first 30mins at the camp Nou and trash them 6:0 at the end of the game. We know what they can do even though the team is not currently as fluid as it usually is.
But who wants that? certainly not me!
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by ogododo: 6:19am On Mar 07
My hands crossed,Messi magic may do it
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by prinzfavian(m): 7:31pm On Mar 07
Barca will qualify at the end of the day.
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by coded01: 2:22am
Barca is the only team that can overcome 4 unreplied goals and qualify for the quarter-finals...
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by coded01: 2:24am
You bet against Barca at your own risk...
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:43pm
I call on the forces that obstructed arsenal yesterday to come scatter barcelona
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:44pm
optional1:i don cry finish, last cry na him.they pain
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by optional1(f): 2:58pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
lolzzz
O.. Y.. O
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:00pm
optional1:i don already see the match for dream, na highlight i wan watch for night
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by optional1(f): 3:51pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
lets watch and see
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by Geestunnar(m): 7:01pm
Another one.
7 Up loading ..............
I see mukina2 viewing this thread, hope u are over yesterday's whitewash. It happens.
#GGMU
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by Juliaann(f): 7:04pm
God please let Barcelona win tonight
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by donbrowser(m): 7:05pm
This space is purposely and specially reserved to mock my best friend who believed Barca will perform a miracle 2nyt.
I will update after the match.
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:05pm
Another kpokpo
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:05pm
Juliaann:if una qualify i go post my diick for nairaland
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by merchantsecured(m): 7:07pm
CROWNWEALTH019:. Barca will win dem no go only qualify
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by donbrowser(m): 7:07pm
prinzfavian:
yedidiah:Please Stop smoking local weed
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:07pm
merchantsecured:BARCA go chop am...
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:08pm
Ok another trashing from psg.
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by bigsmoke2(m): 7:09pm
Psg has stepped on the tail of a rattle snake
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by finnestdope(m): 7:09pm
the saviour of barca is this pics i uploaded
if not, i pity them, coz na 0-4 they should be expecting
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by adaksbullet(m): 7:09pm
We we winned the march
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by Israelighty(m): 7:09pm
No matter ao Barcelona play dey can never qualify.
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by Abbeyme: 7:10pm
I wish we win by at least 5 - 0
Or 5 goals margin
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by malton: 7:10pm
Final score: FC Barcelona 6 - 1 PSG
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by NeChErEnO1(m): 7:10pm
First leg: Bayern 5-1 arsenal.... Real madrid 3-1 Napoli.... Second leg: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern.... Napoli 1-3 Real Madrid Barcelona fans are you thinking what am thinking? # lol
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by mustymatic(m): 7:11pm
FoRca Barça
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by rozayx5(m): 7:11pm
best bet would just be a win to reduce embarassment
|Re: Barcelona Vs PSG UCL Today at 8:45pm by merchantsecured(m): 7:11pm
CROWNWEALTH019:. I say barca must win
Arsenal Fans Whats D Future / Nemeja Vidic: Ferguson Arrival Brings Constancy / Football (champions League): Bayern Munchen Vs Villareal Today
Viewing this topic: pirees, Abbeyme, coalcoal1(m), Engryagulam(m), blueandbirds(m), Politicowizard, aremu1459, Chillity, McRalph(m), toyinjimoh(m), MCFRESH, Vick4rill(m), Alphasoar(m), Azcreativ(m), Omooba77, Kingmanny88(m), Exceptionalkeil(m), Prestywillz1(f), Selena06(f), koonleh, finebois(m), TutorV(m), Wole4real, adewumiopeyemi(m), ericmor, DixonKuntz, Mirahcul, Marince, papshaun, bayoade(m), bukason212(m), ekobami, ItzEse(m), mastermaestro(m), merchantsecured(m), Edubestconsult, bigsmoke2(m), AyamConfidence(m), saylawal2003, Adsen, finnestdope(m), Viking007(m), charlescarlos, Success98, samsamgo, PrinceBYC, kolanpas, Israelighty(m), borie4u(m), Geestunnar(m), arhziz, kvngjesse(m), PrickGetSize(m), maverick001, Draei, haffaze777(m), freekick and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25