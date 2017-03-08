





Boss Luis Enrique has "indestructible faith" that his Barcelona can get back into contention in their Champions League tie with Paris St-Germain.

Barca host the French champions on Wednesday in the last 16 second leg, trailing 4-0 from the game in Paris.

Their last two games have been 6-1 and 5-0 wins in La Liga.

"I couldn't have scripted two better games for the build-up to PSG. Not just because of the goals but because of how we got them," said Enrique.

The Barca boss announced he was leaving at the end of the season in the immediate aftermath of a 6-1 thrashing of Sporting Gijon. And they were hugely impressive in Saturday's 5-0 win over Celta Vigo.

"It was one of our best games of the season and the best of the last two months. And it came at the best time, with the end of the season approaching. This game was a huge boost for us.

"Against PSG we will have the chance to get back into the tie, and we'll keep going until the very last breath.

"Our challenge is to show that we can be better than PSG. It will be difficult, but I have indestructible faith that we can play great and get right back into contention."

Right-back Sergi Roberto said: "We are with Luis Enrique till the death, even if he is leaving. We are still in three competitions and we have to fight until the end."





http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/39175130 Barcelona will try to turn 4-0 whitewash when they confront PSG in reverse fixture.Boss Luis Enrique has "indestructible faith" that his Barcelona can get back into contention in their Champions League tie with Paris St-Germain.Barca host the French champions on Wednesday in the last 16 second leg, trailing 4-0 from the game in Paris.Their last two games have been 6-1 and 5-0 wins in La Liga."I couldn't have scripted two better games for the build-up to PSG. Not just because of the goals but because of how we got them," said Enrique.The Barca boss announced he was leaving at the end of the season in the immediate aftermath of a 6-1 thrashing of Sporting Gijon. And they were hugely impressive in Saturday's 5-0 win over Celta Vigo."It was one of our best games of the season and the best of the last two months. And it came at the best time, with the end of the season approaching. This game was a huge boost for us."Against PSG we will have the chance to get back into the tie, and we'll keep going until the very last breath."Our challenge is to show that we can be better than PSG. It will be difficult, but I have indestructible faith that we can play great and get right back into contention."Right-back Sergi Roberto said: "We are with Luis Enrique till the death, even if he is leaving. We are still in three competitions and we have to fight until the end."