|Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by tope777(m): 4:09pm On Feb 15
Guess the City they come From.
#Godhelpnija
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by yarimo(m): 4:43pm On Feb 15
EKITI state nothing like think again
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by tope777(m): 6:01pm On Feb 15
@ yarimo.. U try o
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Danielnino00(m): 6:07pm On Feb 15
Ekiti ni oo
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by yarimo(m): 6:38pm On Feb 15
tope777:
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Keneking: 9:26pm On Feb 15
But where is lalasticlala sef
Kwara - no dey carry last oh
Saraki sef
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by auntysimbiat(f): 10:17pm On Feb 15
lol.... chocolate city
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Abbeyme: 10:48pm On Feb 15
Anywhere civility and human decency is not appreciated.
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by sagio09: 10:48pm On Feb 15
If i say BROWN..... sumbody shld say ROOF
BROWN........
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by okooloyun1(m): 10:48pm On Feb 15
Op you just dey look for fight from Iya Osogbo
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by soldierdollar(m): 10:48pm On Feb 15
I know it....
The trio are afonjas
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Airforce1(m): 10:48pm On Feb 15
Ibadan
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by kingreign: 10:48pm On Feb 15
Must you ask people to guess their origin so that folks with tribalistic mindset would prey on their tribe/origin and start a tribalistic war?
Yes, we know these are low income earners trying to get from one place to another albeit in a weird and risky way.
I don't understand why Nairaland has become a breeding grounds for some negativities and while it still brandishes 2. Don't abuse, bully, deliberately insult/provoke, fight, or wish harm to Nairaland members OR THEIR TRIBES Yet, these who do so are allowed to go scot free. The Admin who brought this to home page ought to be defrocked.
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Harmored(m): 10:48pm On Feb 15
IBADAN NI MO WA O......IBADAN NI MO RE O
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by OkoYiboz: 10:48pm On Feb 15
That plate number is for Isin LGA in Kwara State. - Owu Isin WSN
These women are some of the people in Kwara that the Saraki Dynasty wrecked their lives and made them lesser than animals. Today, Saraki is with Buhari in London and shining his teeth like that of a roasted goat. There's no way I would even carry my dog in the trunk of a sedan.
Instead of laughing at these poor and helpless grandmothers, this picture should be a sober reminder of the sub-animal state in which most Nigerians live.
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Lasskeey: 10:48pm On Feb 15
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Stegomiah(f): 10:48pm On Feb 15
Definitely yolobas, those with brown roofing
But why should the mod put this on front page, especially with that title
the plate number on the car indicates the state already
The mod must be a biafran
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
I guess they are from Osun
See as dem sit down like ritual foul
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by dacovajnr: 10:49pm On Feb 15
Kwara No doubt...but how this thing take reach fp..the Mod that push this thing cum fp is a Tribal bigot
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Nicepoker(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
OSun.
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Dave94: 10:49pm On Feb 15
Ibadan or edo.. .
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by cocaineaddict(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
YORUBAD ibadan precisely
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by EastGold(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
Imo
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Jacksparr0w127: 10:49pm On Feb 15
Ibadan
Nicepoker:no vex me o. osun is a state na
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Talk2Bella(f): 10:49pm On Feb 15
Ibadan jooor
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Baroba(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
My God, this is sad...
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by yedidiah(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
If you ply Kano-Zaria-Kaduna route frequently, then this should be a common sight
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by daeujo: 10:49pm On Feb 15
. I wonder what will happen to their head when they enter gallop.
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by onnenka: 10:49pm On Feb 15
Ibadam
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by ItzHoludex(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
awon iya alata Ibadan
|Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by JuanJO(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
kastina dey try sha
