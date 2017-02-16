

Yes, we know these are low income earners trying to get from one place to another albeit in a weird and risky way.

I don't understand why Nairaland has become a breeding grounds for some negativities and while it still brandishes 2. Don't abuse, bully, deliberately insult/provoke, fight, or wish harm to Nairaland members OR THEIR TRIBES Yet, these who do so are allowed to go scot free. The Admin who brought this to home page ought to be defrocked.



Must you ask people to guess their origin so that folks with tribalistic mindset would prey on their tribe/origin and start a tribalistic war?Yes, we know these are low income earners trying to get from one place to another albeit in a weird and risky way.I don't understand why Nairaland has become a breeding grounds for some negativities and while it still brandishesYet, these who do so are allowed to go scot free. The Admin who brought this to home page ought to be defrocked. 35 Likes 8 Shares