Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by tope777(m): 4:09pm On Feb 15
Guess the City they come From.


#Godhelpnija

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by yarimo(m): 4:43pm On Feb 15
EKITI state nothing like think again grin grin cheesy

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by tope777(m): 6:01pm On Feb 15
@ yarimo.. U try o
Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Danielnino00(m): 6:07pm On Feb 15
Ekiti ni oo grin grin

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by yarimo(m): 6:38pm On Feb 15
tope777:
@ yarimo.. U try o
grin
Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Keneking: 9:26pm On Feb 15
But where is lalasticlala sef

Kwara - no dey carry last oh angry

Saraki sef angry

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by auntysimbiat(f): 10:17pm On Feb 15
lol.... chocolate city

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Abbeyme: 10:48pm On Feb 15
Anywhere civility and human decency is not appreciated.
Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by sagio09: 10:48pm On Feb 15
If i say BROWN..... sumbody shld say ROOF
BROWN........ grin

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by okooloyun1(m): 10:48pm On Feb 15
Op you just dey look for fight from Iya Osogbo

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by soldierdollar(m): 10:48pm On Feb 15
I know it....
The trio are afonjas

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Airforce1(m): 10:48pm On Feb 15
Ibadan

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by kingreign: 10:48pm On Feb 15
Must you ask people to guess their origin so that folks with tribalistic mindset would prey on their tribe/origin and start a tribalistic war?
Yes, we know these are low income earners trying to get from one place to another albeit in a weird and risky way.
I don't understand why Nairaland has become a breeding grounds for some negativities and while it still brandishes 2. Don't abuse, bully, deliberately insult/provoke, fight, or wish harm to Nairaland members OR THEIR TRIBES Yet, these who do so are allowed to go scot free. The Admin who brought this to home page ought to be defrocked.

angry angry angry

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Harmored(m): 10:48pm On Feb 15
grin IBADAN NI MO WA O......IBADAN NI MO RE O grin

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by OkoYiboz: 10:48pm On Feb 15
That plate number is for Isin LGA in Kwara State. - Owu Isin WSN

These women are some of the people in Kwara that the Saraki Dynasty wrecked their lives and made them lesser than animals. Today, Saraki is with Buhari in London and shining his teeth like that of a roasted goat. There's no way I would even carry my dog in the trunk of a sedan.

Instead of laughing at these poor and helpless grandmothers, this picture should be a sober reminder of the sub-animal state in which most Nigerians live.

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Lasskeey: 10:48pm On Feb 15
grin
Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Stegomiah(f): 10:48pm On Feb 15
Definitely yolobas, those with brown roofing

But why should the mod put this on front page, especially with that title

the plate number on the car indicates the state already
The mod must be a biafran
grin

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
I guess they are from Osun




See as dem sit down like ritual foul

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by dacovajnr: 10:49pm On Feb 15
Kwara No doubt...but how this thing take reach fp..the Mod that push this thing cum fp is a Tribal bigot undecided

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Nicepoker(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
OSun.
Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Dave94: 10:49pm On Feb 15
Ibadan or edo.. .

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by cocaineaddict(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
YORUBAD ibadan precisely angry angry

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by EastGold(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
Imo
Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Jacksparr0w127: 10:49pm On Feb 15
Ibadan

Nicepoker:
OSun.
no vex me o. osun is a state na

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Talk2Bella(f): 10:49pm On Feb 15
grin Ibadan jooor
Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by Baroba(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
My God, this is sad...
Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by yedidiah(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
If you ply Kano-Zaria-Kaduna route frequently, then this should be a common sight

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by daeujo: 10:49pm On Feb 15
grin cheesy. I wonder what will happen to their head when they enter gallop.

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by onnenka: 10:49pm On Feb 15
Ibadam

Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by ItzHoludex(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
awon iya alata Ibadan
Re: Photo Of Women Inside Car Boot. Guess The City They Come From. by JuanJO(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
kastina dey try sha

